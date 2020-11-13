You have permission to edit this article.
High School Playoff Scores: Oceanside wins on tough night for Lowcountry teams

Khyon Smith

Goose Creek receiver Khyon Smith makes a grab and heads upfield for a first down before being tackled by Carolina Forest's Adam Janack. Rob Gantt/Independent

SCHSL football playoffs

Lower State

Class AAAAA

Dutch Fork 42, Summerville 7

Carolina Forest 35, Goose Creek 28

Sumter 34, Berkeley 13

River Bluff 14, Fort Dorchester 12

Class AAAA

Beaufort 45, W. Florence 14

Myrtle Beach 44, South Aiken 17

North Myrtle Beach 41, James Island 12 

North Augusta 20, May River 13

Class AAA

Oceanside 31, Aynor 26

Camden 52, Brookland-Cayce 44

Gilbert 48, Lake City 12

Hanahan at Dillon ppd. (4 p.m. Sat.)

Class AA

Andrews 36, Cheraw 6

Pelion 12, Philip Simmons 7

Barnwell 27, Woodland 20

Marion 33, Andrew Jackson 21

Class A

Carvers Bay 33, Baptist Hill 8

Lake View 26, Allendale-Fairfax 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, CE Murray 20

Whale Branch 52, Johnsonville 12

Other Games

Colleton County 28, Cane Bay 27 (OT)

Ashley Ridge 27, Conway 7

