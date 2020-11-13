High School Playoff Scores: Oceanside wins on tough night for Lowcountry teams

SCHSL football playoffs
Lower State
Class AAAAA
Dutch Fork 42, Summerville 7
Carolina Forest 35, Goose Creek 28
Sumter 34, Berkeley 13
River Bluff 14, Fort Dorchester 12
Class AAAA
Beaufort 45, W. Florence 14
Myrtle Beach 44, South Aiken 17
North Myrtle Beach 41, James Island 12
North Augusta 20, May River 13
Class AAA
Oceanside 31, Aynor 26
Camden 52, Brookland-Cayce 44
Gilbert 48, Lake City 12
Hanahan at Dillon ppd. (4 p.m. Sat.)
Class AA
Andrews 36, Cheraw 6
Pelion 12, Philip Simmons 7
Barnwell 27, Woodland 20
Marion 33, Andrew Jackson 21
Class A
Carvers Bay 33, Baptist Hill 8
Lake View 26, Allendale-Fairfax 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, CE Murray 20
Whale Branch 52, Johnsonville 12
Other Games
Colleton County 28, Cane Bay 27 (OT)
Ashley Ridge 27, Conway 7