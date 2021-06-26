High school athletes of the year: Bishop England's Daniel Brooks, Ashley Ridge's Vanessa Blake

Playing one sport while maintaining a high level of academic standing in high school is tough enough. Playing multiple sports while making the grade in the classroom takes an even higher level of commitment, time management and sacrifice.
Bishop England’s Daniel Brooks and Ashley Ridge’s Vanessa Blake are just two of the prep athletes from across the Lowcountry who found a way to balance the academic and athletic world. But Brooks and Blake may have done it just a little better.
Brooks, an all-state baseball and basketball player, is The Post and Courier's high school male athlete of the year, and Blake, who excelled in volleyball, basketball and track, is the female athlete of the year.
Brooks, a 6-8, 245-pound center in basketball, averaged 15.5 points per game for the Bishops, who were the top-ranked team in Class AAA for a long stretch of the season.
In the spring, the right-handed pitcher often threw in front of more than a dozen professional scouts in every start as one of the top prep prospects in the country.
“For me, basketball was sort of my release, a way to have fun, where baseball was really my priority,” said the College of Charleston signee. “I worked hard at basketball and I loved competing with my teammates, but baseball has been my priority since middle school.
“It takes a lot of my time, playing two sports, but that’s what I chose for myself. I could have sat out basketball in my senior year and just focused on baseball but I love to compete. I just had to be smart about everything.”
Brooks is the second member of his family to be named athlete of the year. Older sister Katie was the female athlete of the year two years ago.
Brooks is currently preparing for the Major League Baseball amateur draft, which takes place July 11-13. He has already had several individual workouts with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He will work out for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 7.
Brooks, who has a fastball in the low to mid-90s, has been ranked among the top 220 prospects nationally by several sources. It is likely Brooks will have a decision to make as to which way he wants to go moving forward.
“I won’t lie, playing professional baseball is something I really want but it has to be the right situation,” Brooks said. “I’m just trying to enjoy the process and trying to be at my best during the workouts. Whatever happens will be for the best.”
For Blake, the future appears to be nicely laid out. The all-state selection in volleyball and basketball is headed to Radford to pursue a collegiate basketball career. She will report soon for summer classes and begin offseason workouts.
After the high school basketball season was over, Blake decided to participate with the Ashley Ridge track and field program. She was a high jumper to start the season but eventually added the javelin throw. By mid-May, Blake was one of the best in the state and ended with a third-place finish in the Class AAAAA state meet.
“I didn’t want to be bored and I was done with AAU basketball so I went to track,” Blake said. “It was a great decision for me. I was able to stay in shape and I had a great time. The javelin just sort of happened. I was going to try shot put and discus because I wanted to do more than one event. I saw the javelin and I figured I would give it a try. I threw it one time and I loved it. I never imagined I would be any good at it and making it to state was really a great experience for me.”
Though she is headed to Radford to play basketball, Blake would not be opposed to working with the track program in the spring.
“I doubt they need me but if they asked, maybe,” Blake said with a laugh. “I enjoyed it but I know college athletics is a lot more work.”
Blake said balancing three sports with her high school classwork was challenging but not overly difficult.
“Academics has always been stressed in my family so it always came first,” she said. “I sacrificed some by not doing some of the things other high school kids do but it was all worth it. I loved being an athlete and competing. I knew if I wanted to play sports, I had to make the grades.”
Here are The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry teams for spring sports. All-Lowcountry teams for fall and winter sports were announced at the end of those seasons:
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Player of the year
Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay
The state’s premier hurdler, Boudreaux won the Class AAAAA state title in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. His 400 hurdles time of 52.16 seconds was a state record and is the fastest time in America this spring. He also ran a leg on the Stags' gold medal winning 4x400 relay unit.
First team
100 meters: Javion Seger, West Ashley
200 meters: Jayvion Johnson, Cane Bay
400 meters: Michael Owens, Bishop England
800 meters: Noah Ward, Philip Simmons
1,600 meters: Noah Ward, Philip Simmons
3,200 meters: Justin Hafner, Bishop England
110-meter hurdles: Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay
400-meter hurdles: Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay
High Jump: Max Livesey, Wando; Da’Quawn Johnson, Timberland
Long jump: Max Livesey, Wando
Triple jump: Ethan Fralish, Wando
Discus: Zachary Counts, Summerville
Shot put: Zachary Counts, Summerville
Javelin: Caleb Walker, Wando
Pole vault: Josh Baroody, Ashley Ridge
Honorable Mention
Summerville: Devon Smith, Daren Hinds, Hayden Fulcher; Berkeley: Demarco Gadsen; Cane Bay: Sean Price, Aaron Pierce; Fort Dorchester: Canii Tucker, Michael Smalls, Jaden Profit; Stall: Josue Salazar; Stratford: Hunter Calvert, James Cureton; Wando: Jake Liebert, Malachi Addison, Troy Cocco; Lucy Beckham: Robert Myers; Academic Magnet: Christian Geils, Jackson Millet; Bishop England: Matthew Sawyer, Mark Richter, Dominic Coffman, Brenden Womble; Hanahan: Aidan Hatton, Jack Dantzler, Jake Semmler.
Oceanside Collegiate: Lamar Prioleau, Keller Wachsmuth, Justin Horry, Jacob Ashley; Baptist Hill: Terrance Brown; Cross: Kaden White, Amonte McCray; Military Magnet: Tariq Ulmer, Antonio Gonzalez, Deondre Waites; Philip Simmons: Jacque Green, Henry Wood, Colin Nemeth, Ryan Rousseau, Ian Mullaney, Evan McKinnon, Luther Smalls, Peyton Woolridge, Ian McCorkle; St. John's: Gideon Rosenthal, Miguel Moultrie, Jaiden Morrison, Cameryn Neely, Jaden Judge; Timberland: Jamaal McKinney, Cayden Chance, Keshaun Rivers; Woodland: K'monte Goodwin, JaQuarius Hezekiah, Jameson Coburn, John Bomar, Cortez Pringle.
First Baptist: Cooper Glazer, Curtis Magwood, James Pasano; Palmetto Christian: Spencer Evans, Thomas Patrick, Trey Hunt, Ethan Gawryluk, Gabe Moser; Pinewood Prep: Ayden Meadows, Lance Saulisbury, Riley Welch, Wesley Chapman; Porter-Gaud: Trevor Wilder, Walker Carswell, Ned Hadzijahic, Denham Wojcik, Kelly Carswell, Daniel Newlands, Aidan Gregorie, Heyward Britton, Zachary Blue, Kyle Lafayette, Tristan Godfrey, Hugh Werber, Graham Blue, Zihare Jackson.
Coach of the year: Bill Muhn, Philip Simmons
Based on finishes at state meets.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Player of the Year
NaJhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons
Watson won three individual gold medals at the Class AA state championship meet, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Her her winning times were the best of any Lowcountry sprinter in any classification, and she helped the Iron Horses win the team state title.
100 meters: NaJhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons
200 meters: NaJhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons
400 meters: NaJhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons
800 meters: Avery Belk, James Island
1,600 meters: Hannah Vroon, James Island
3,200 meters: Hannah Vroon, James Island
100-meter hurdles: Sophie Heinold, Wando
400-meter hurdles: Sophie Heinold, Wando
High jump: Tia Lucas, James Island
Long jump: Leila McClough, Ashley Ridge
Triple jump: Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay
Discus: Sarah Wimpee, Summerville
Shot put: Dannielle Brown, Stratford
Javelin: Brett Jones, St. John’s
Pole vault: Tessa Mudd, Charleston Collegiate
Honorable Mention
Wando: Julia Galbally, Alexandra Evans, Hannah Togami, Brooke Millet, Delainey White, Livingston Dodd; Summerville: Kamryn White, Rachel Davis; Ashley Ridge: Sadie Williams, Samantha Franklin, Vanessa Blake; Stratford: Kayshrion Guillory, Talaiya Arline, Yasmine Cook; West Ashley: Tanzania Watson; Fort Dorchester: Tess Studley, Mac England; Cane Bay: Alisa Haase, James Island: Terri Admore, Atonazia Major, Kylie Stephens; Lucy Beckham: Nicola Visser, Delaney Manigault, Ella Durst.
Academic Magnet: Isabella Darce; Bishop England: Ava Albano, Kimber Keene, Nora Brahim, Maggie Long, Hope-Elaine Stowell; Hanahan: Hannah Chelton; North Charleston: Ellie Timmons; Oceanside Collegiate: Lilly Corley, Ruby Hansen; Baptist Hill: Shontae Moultrie, Zoe Sanders; Military Magnet: Jataya Brown, Kailin Davis; Philip Simmons: Ghemyni Jefferson, Philip Simmons, Anna Allen, Hailey Myers, Matea Payer, Liliana Rendon-Chilel, Emmy Wood, Layla Sampson, Ella Bachman, Elizabeth Braswell, Reese Seymor, DeAndra Brown, Madison Jent, Avery Harbaugh, Lily-Kaye Vance; St. John's: Daeshia Buford, Piper Soylan, Kayla Nelson, Kamiree McKnight; Timberland: Tatyanna Pinkney; Woodland: Kayla Ferrell, Tyleah Moorer, Lyniah Kitt, Zanyah Simmons, Ashaunti Ravenell, Kizmi Rushing.
Ashley Hall: Layla Guillory, Cecily Anderton, Atalie Evans-Godley, Ailish Ward, Abby Clarke, Kendal Carter, Bryce Turberville, Rhett Maybank; Palmetto Christian: Charlee Olson, Ella Banks, Addison Hewitt, Josie Hurley, Tabitha Hewitt, Sara Belle Boyles, Reese Baker; Pinewood Prep: Lalia Holliday, Dharana Lemon, Sara Clayton, Caroline Terry; Porter-Gaud: Lauren Simmons, Harper Fuller, Callie Harper, Bryce Marion, Anderson Toole, Kiera Kelleher, Emmy Keogh, Grace Kuyk, Kayla McCown, Emmy Sobich, Elle Hanckel, Katherine Geils, Kate Psenka, Ginger Arnold.
Coach of the year: Joe Eshelman, James Island
Based on finishes at state meets.
BOYS GOLF
Players of the Year
Zach Adams, First Baptist
Adams, a junior at First Baptist, fired rounds of 71-71—142 to claim Class AAA medalist honors at the SCISA state championship tournament at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course.
Austin Scott, Bishop England
Scott, who has signed to play at Clemson, recorded rounds of 69-73—142 to finish third at the S.C. High School League’s Class AAA state tournament at Three Pines Country Club in Woodruff.
First Team
Zach Adams, First Baptist (71-71—142, medalist in SCISA Class AAA)
Austin Scott, Bishop England (69-73—142, third in SCHSL Class AAA)
Alex Stephens, Palmetto Christian (74-69—143 in SCISA Class AA)
Luke Walmet, Bishop England (74-70—144, T-4 in SCHSL Class AAA)
Lucas Acevedo, Porter-Gaud (72-72—144 in SCISA Class AAA)
Waymon Thomas, Oceanside Collegiate (72-75—147, T-7 in SCHSL Class AAA)
Harry De Grood, Wando (73-75—148, T-13 in SCHSL Class AAAAA)
Andrew Propes, Palmeto Christian (74-74—148 in SCISA Class AA)
AJ Martino, Summerville (72-77—149, T-16 in SCHSL Class AAAAA)
Walker Felton, Oceanside Collegiate (75-74—149, T-10 in SCHSL Class AAA)
Campbell Skelly, Porter-Gaud (79-70—149 in SCISA Class AAA)
Honorable Mention
Wando – Tyler Taber, Edward Orr, Sidak Chawla, Jacob Keener; West Ashley – Ryan Bozard, Simon DiMaggio, Luis Thompson, Sky Thompson, Hagan Smith; Summerville – Jake Traylor, Josh Traylor, Thomas McGinnis; Ashley Ridge – Jack Cooper, Wade Mizell, Wyatt Mizell; Stratford – Blake Lee; Berkeley – Fleet Murphy; James Island: Connor Heyboer, John Wohlscheid, Wade Hickman.
Bishop England – Sam McMillan, Max Rotermund, Oliver Rotermund; Philip Simmons – Shannon Campbell, Zach Holland, Stephen Ethridge, Ryan Propes; Academic Magnet – Ben Cuff, Baze Duckworth, Alex Levin, Porter Quantz; Oceanside Collegiate – Hayden Mincey, Logan Lutz, Dallas Johnson.
Northwood Academy – Jamen Sanders; Porter-Gaud – Rowen Sullivan, Henry Apple, Hale Ferguson; Palmetto Christian – Ava Romfo, John Michael Jenkins; St John’s Christian – Wallace Hester.
Coach of the year: Gerald Lloyd, Wando
Based on state tournaments and all-region teams.
SOFTBALL
Player of the Year
Jersey Silver, Berkeley
Silver has signed with Presbyterian College after being a five-year varsity starter at Berkeley, where she was a Class AAAAA all-state pick and North-South all-star this season. She hit .558 with 63 hits, five doubles and four triples, and also scored 62 runs with 29 RBI while stealing 34 bases.
First Team
Jersey Silver, SS, Berkeley
Ashanti Eubanks, P, Ashley Ridge
Maddie Ingram, IF, Ashley Ridge
Brooke Patterson, 1B, Hanahan
Brooke Jones, SS, Hanahan
Jenna Krol, SS, Cane Bay
Carson Shaw, 3B, Summerville
Zoey Frasier, 2B, Summerville
Payton Cox, P, Stratford
Gracie DeCuir, P/OF, Berkeley
Abby Prince, P, Berkeley
Whitley Weathers, P, Colleton County
Malaka Belser, 3B, Oceanside Collegiate
Kennedy Rhue, OF, Oceanside Collegiate
Sydney Walker, IF, James Island
Farley Park, 3B, James Island
Anderson Thrower, OF, Hanahan
Gracie Prince, C, Berkeley
Abi Harrawood, IF, Timberland
Samantha Bumgarner, OF, Wando
Jewell Cooper, IF, Fort Dorchester
Honorable Mention
Stratford: Aubry Varner, Tayler Jenkins, Laine Toler, Gabby Cruz; Timberland: Emily Dawson, Hayley Gaskins; Woodland: Ansley Connolly; Wando: Mercedes Baker, Olivia Gilbert; Oceanside Collegiate: Anna Amell, Zada Morgan; Berkeley: Savannah Ballentine, Skylar Page; James Island: Reagan Wheatley; Summerville: Ansley Bennett; Lowcountry Leadership: Nichole Galloway; Cane Bay: Ciera Fenton.
Coach of the year: Larissa Shannon, Ashley Ridge
BASEBALL
Player of the Year
Cole Messina, Summerville
A four-year varsity starter, Messina led Summerville to the Class AAAAA Lower State title in 2021. H batted .494 with 11 doubles, three homers and 20 RBI while scoring 39 runs. He was a Class AAAAA all-state selection and North-South all-star, and has signed with South Carolina.
First Team
Cole Messina, C, Summerville
Caleb Singleton, OF, Goose Creek
Aidan Hunter, P, Summerville
Reed Garris, P, Wando
Marshall Whitmer, P/OF, Wando
Jesse Free, 3B, Berkeley
Chevy Wrenn, P, Berkeley
Jackson Proctor, OF, Berkeley
Alex Smalls, P, West Ashley
Aryan Patel, SS, Hanahan
A.J. Bryant, P, Hanahan
Daniel Brooks, P, Bishop England
Chase Loggins, OF, Bishop England
Tripp Williams, C, Philip Simmons
Tagger Tyson, C, Oceanside Collegiate
Aidan Bisbano, IF, Pinewood Prep
Tyler Christmas, IF, Fort Dorchester
Hogan Garner, P, James Island
Stephen West, P, James Island
Josh Davis, P, Stratford
PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville
Honorable Mention
Summerville: Carson Messina, Maddox Webb; Wando: Calder Garris, Michael Nastro; Berkeley: Miller McGuire, Mason Salisbury; James Island: Ayrton Leichner, Hayes Snow, Julius Reynolds; Oceanside Collegiate: Chase Jarnagin, Andrew Bowers; Philip Simmons: Ty Peterson, Grayson Mitchell; Tristan Skipper Bishop England: Quinn DeWitt; Hanahan: Coleman Jenkins, Nick Capello; Ashley Ridge: Chase Stryker; Fort Dorchester: Donavan Accerbi; West Ashley: Tanner Henderson; Palmetto Scholars: Jacob Crab; Lowcountry Leadership: Clay Schaffer; Charleston Math and Science: Jordan Middleton; Porter-Gaud: Emmett DeScherer, Cooper Holbrook.
Coach of the year: Bo Charpia, Summerville
GIRLS LACROSSE
Players of the Year
Elisabeth Tausig, Bishop England
Tausig led the state in scoring with 59 goals and 93 assists, helping the Bishops to a fifth consecutive state championship and a 18-0 record in 2021. She is a three-year starter as a junior.
Ava deLyra, Wando
deLyra was named to the Under Armour All-America team for the second time, and played for the state's USA SC Lacrosse team, which won its bracket for the first time. She is committed to play Division I lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University and helped Wando to the Class AAAAA state finals.
First Team
Elisabeth Tausig, Bishop England
Ava deLyra, Wando
Madison Mayer, Oceanside Collegiate
Kayla Fergus, Lucy Beckham
Annie Edens, Lucy Beckham
Francis Poch, Bishop England
Kiera Armitage, Oceanside Collegiate
Evelin Kitchin, Bishop England
Annie Dhabliwa, Bishop England
Henley Bredemann, Bishop England
Victoria Roe, Bishop England
Coco Pampu, Bishop England
Peyton Vranich, Lucy Beckham
Ryley Dengler, Bishop England
Lizzy Tompkins, Bishop England
Kelsey Bennett, Wando
Maggie Parkin, Wando
Carlie McLaughlin, Wando
Kate Troy, Wando
Ava DeLyra, Wando
Mia MacLean, Porter-Gaud
Honorable Mention
Oceanside Collegiate: Kate Weston, Hailey Waller, Abby Ware; Bishop England: Olivia Head, Bo Rosato, Lauren Wysong, Graison Liverett; Lucy Beckham: Avery Hull, Catherine Templeton; Porter-Gaud: Claire Oldford, Anna Pfieffer, Dee Dee Lucas.
Coach of the Year: Jeffrey Weiner, Bishop England
BOYS LACROSSE
Player of the Year
Jake McQuaid, Wando
McQuaid was named Lower State boys player of the year by the state’s coaches association after he scored 58 goals with 40 assists in 2021. He has 79 career goals with 53 assists as a three-year starter.
First Team
Jake McQuaid, Wando
Zach Jennings, Wando
McKay Dunaway, Wando
Beecher Brown, James Island
William Russler, Academic Magnet
Fletcher Files, Oceanside Collegiate
Robert Pilla, Bishop England
Cooper Porter, Oceanside Collegiate
Adam Lipsky, Oceanside Collegiate
John Thomas, Academic Magnet
Dennis Treasurer, Bishop England
Palmer Owings, Oceanside Collegiate
Brooks Melton, Academic Magnet
Andrew Langsam, James Island
Oliver Abar, Academic Magnet
Camp Hagood, James Island
Dom Polesovsky, Oceanside Collegiate
Lawson Pritchett, Porter-Gaud
Ryan Weis, Lucy Beckham
Robert Freeman, Porter-Gaud
Honorable Mention
Oceanside Collegiate: Drew Gegory, Sarver Adams, Baker Hollingsworth; Bishop England: Michael Long, Jack Jennings, Max Moldenhauer; Lucy Beckham: Jake Leland, Web Perry, Garrett Coombs, Niko Fokas, Connor Coombs, Flynn Wilson; Academic Magnet: Andrew Nichols, Joe Dragich; Wando: Brian Leonard, Will Leonard, Peter Foulke, John Westmoreland, Gabe Kemp.
Coach of the Year: Tyler Tracy, Bishop England
GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the Year
Valentina Mosquera, Oceanside Collegiate
Mosquera finished 2021 with 29 goals and eight assists, leading the Landsharks to the Class AAA state title She was a Class AAA all-state selection and was the 2019 state player of the year. The Winthrop signee scored 81 career goals, and was selected to play in the Clash of the Carolinas all-star game.
First Team
Valentina Mosquera, F, Oceanside Collegiate
Elizabeth Merrill, MF, West Ashley
Lauren Berrigan, F, Bishop England
Nora Powell, D, Academic Magnet
Caley Jacobs, F, Academic Magnet
Alarie Hodge, F, James Island
Alexis Spivey, F, James Island
Taylor Hurteau, MF, James Island
Isabella DeMarco, D, Bishop England
Angele Hills, F, Fort Dorchester
Jessica Osborne, MF, Pinewood Prep
Parker Christmas, F, Fort Dorchester
Maggie Rollins, F, Pinewood Prep
Kaleigh Bozak, F, Wando
Alyssa Graham, D, Wando
Morgan deBarros, D, Wando
Claire Esse, F, Philip Simmons
Emma Lowe, F, Ashley Ridge
Taitum Maxwell, GK, Wando
Emily Scharnitzky, GK, Bishop England
Honorable Mention
Bishop England: Lucy Bova; Pinewood Prep: Lauren DaRe; Porter-Gaud: Lili Stock, Ana Kahn, Grace Kammerer; Ashley Ridge: Emily Danielski, Alyssa Collins, Natalie Gonzalez; Stall: Leslie Coronado-Hernandez; Summerville: Carleigh Shady, Taylor Neville, Meredith Reed; West Ashley: Lauren Lupton, Avery Leusch; Wando: Kylie Cino, Caroline Richvalsky, Gwen Keiser; Cane Bay: Anna Carothers, Kaelan Bowers, Kara Perkins; Berkeley: Kennedy Olheiser, Destiny Hamilton, Courtney Rees; Stratford: Kierston Yom, Lizzy Shaw; Philip Simmons: Alexander Ugan; Academic Magnet: Trinity McManus; Oceanside Collegiate: Dita Gillum
Coach of the year: Kim Cohn, James Island; Mark Meyer, Oceanside Collegiate; Shannon Champ, Wando
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year
Grayson Pedone, GK, James Island
Pedone was one of the state’s top keepers in 2021, helping the Trojans to the Class AAAA state title. The senior allowed just four goals during the regular season and postseason. He recorded 58 saves and was a Class AAAA all-state selection.
First Team
Grayson Pedone, GK, James Island
Miller Stokes, F, Bishop England
Nick DeFazio, MF, Bishop England
William Finnegan, F, Porter-Gaud
Carter Bloomenstock, F, West Ashley
Beckham Boomershine, GK, Ashley Ridge
Yhago Brenner, F, Stratford
Tre Jackson, MF, Wando
Lance Friedrich, F, Wando
Grant Smith, D, James Island
Holden Silverman, D, James Island
Conolly Burgess, F, Academic Magnet
Michael Petry, MF, Oceanside Collegiate
Brady Siegan, D, Academic Magnet
Riley Beard, D, Philip Simmons
Beckham Voelker, D, Wando
Griffin Gore, F, Philip Simmons
Alex Maginnis, F, First Baptist
John Sheppard, MF, Wando
Dominick D’Elia, F, Oceanside Collegiate
Honorable Mention
Bishop England: Christopher Richardson, Zachary Michel, Zander Mullen; Lucy Beckham: Bryce Bernard, Guy Johnson; Ashley Ridge: Nathaniel Harris, Logan Karns, Christian Lozano; Fort Dorchester: Chase Kennedy, Carlos Murguia Pulido, Drew Kilcoyne; Stall: Jesus Quevedo; Summerville: Robert Peters, Aaron Butts; West Ashley: Jacob DeAntonio, Hobie Meekins; Wando: Grant Houser, Josh Johnson; Cane Bay: Erick Uvalle; First Baptist: Sean O'Neal, Beck Dean; Porter-Gaud: Jack Barnes, Luca Tozzi, James Hill, Kyler Psenka; Stratford: Aidin Mitchell; Academic Magnet: Rey Ortiz-Batista; James Island: Travis Samatov.
Coach of the year: Todd Robinson, James Island
BOYS TENNIS
Player of the Year
Carson Baker, Oceanside Collegiate
Baker won the individual state championship in the SCHSL Class AAA-AA-A tournament, winning five matches in straight sets and losing only 12 games on the way to the title. He also led Oceanside to the team title in Class AAA.
First Team
Carson Baker, Oceanside Collegiate
Sam Dimuzio, Summerville
Cameron Davies, Wando
Ethan Baly, Oceanside Collegiate
JD Sutterlin, Bishop England
Honorable mention
Summerville: William Wemberly, Edward Naval; West Ashley: Cheng Sun; Fort Dorchster: Kevaughn Williams, Daniel Clayborn; Ashley Ridge: Daniel Schmedeke, Ryan Daley; Wando: Jack Hughes, Parker Davis; Stratford: Ben Martin, Brady Hurd; Berkeley: Josh Gianelli, David Gianelli; Cane Bay: Josh Streff, Julian Kimsey; Oceanside Collegiate: Sam Blount, Haagen Williams; John Iacofano; Bishop England: Josh Lively; James Island: Neo James, Jonah Haller; Philip Simmons: Zade Hyatt, Keith Lemcke, Jordan Mercado; Academic Magnet: Cameron Dawson, Timothy Wilson, Preston Sessoms; Lucy Beckham: Benson Stein.
Coach of the Year: Shawn Harris, Oceanside Collegiate; Richard Schulz, Philip Simmons.
Based on state tournaments and all-region teams.