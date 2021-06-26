High school athletes of the year: Bishop England's Daniel Brooks, Ashley Ridge's Vanessa Blake

Playing one sport while maintaining a high level of academic standing in high school is tough enough. Playing multiple sports while making the grade in the classroom takes an even higher level of commitment, time management and sacrifice.

Bishop England’s Daniel Brooks and Ashley Ridge’s Vanessa Blake are just two of the prep athletes from across the Lowcountry who found a way to balance the academic and athletic world. But Brooks and Blake may have done it just a little better.

Brooks, an all-state baseball and basketball player, is The Post and Courier's high school male athlete of the year, and Blake, who excelled in volleyball, basketball and track, is the female athlete of the year.

Brooks, a 6-8, 245-pound center in basketball, averaged 15.5 points per game for the Bishops, who were the top-ranked team in Class AAA for a long stretch of the season.

In the spring, the right-handed pitcher often threw in front of more than a dozen professional scouts in every start as one of the top prep prospects in the country.

“For me, basketball was sort of my release, a way to have fun, where baseball was really my priority,” said the College of Charleston signee. “I worked hard at basketball and I loved competing with my teammates, but baseball has been my priority since middle school.

“It takes a lot of my time, playing two sports, but that’s what I chose for myself. I could have sat out basketball in my senior year and just focused on baseball but I love to compete. I just had to be smart about everything.”

Brooks is the second member of his family to be named athlete of the year. Older sister Katie was the female athlete of the year two years ago.

Brooks is currently preparing for the Major League Baseball amateur draft, which takes place July 11-13. He has already had several individual workouts with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He will work out for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 7.

Brooks, who has a fastball in the low to mid-90s, has been ranked among the top 220 prospects nationally by several sources. It is likely Brooks will have a decision to make as to which way he wants to go moving forward.

“I won’t lie, playing professional baseball is something I really want but it has to be the right situation,” Brooks said. “I’m just trying to enjoy the process and trying to be at my best during the workouts. Whatever happens will be for the best.”

For Blake, the future appears to be nicely laid out. The all-state selection in volleyball and basketball is headed to Radford to pursue a collegiate basketball career. She will report soon for summer classes and begin offseason workouts.

After the high school basketball season was over, Blake decided to participate with the Ashley Ridge track and field program. She was a high jumper to start the season but eventually added the javelin throw. By mid-May, Blake was one of the best in the state and ended with a third-place finish in the Class AAAAA state meet.

“I didn’t want to be bored and I was done with AAU basketball so I went to track,” Blake said. “It was a great decision for me. I was able to stay in shape and I had a great time. The javelin just sort of happened. I was going to try shot put and discus because I wanted to do more than one event. I saw the javelin and I figured I would give it a try. I threw it one time and I loved it. I never imagined I would be any good at it and making it to state was really a great experience for me.”

Though she is headed to Radford to play basketball, Blake would not be opposed to working with the track program in the spring.

“I doubt they need me but if they asked, maybe,” Blake said with a laugh. “I enjoyed it but I know college athletics is a lot more work.”

Blake said balancing three sports with her high school classwork was challenging but not overly difficult.

“Academics has always been stressed in my family so it always came first,” she said. “I sacrificed some by not doing some of the things other high school kids do but it was all worth it. I loved being an athlete and competing. I knew if I wanted to play sports, I had to make the grades.”

Here are The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry teams for spring sports. All-Lowcountry teams for fall and winter sports were announced at the end of those seasons:

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Player of the year

Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay

The state’s premier hurdler, Boudreaux won the Class AAAAA state title in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. His 400 hurdles time of 52.16 seconds was a state record and is the fastest time in America this spring. He also ran a leg on the Stags' gold medal winning 4x400 relay unit.

First team

100 meters: Javion Seger, West Ashley

200 meters: Jayvion Johnson, Cane Bay

400 meters: Michael Owens, Bishop England

800 meters: Noah Ward, Philip Simmons

1,600 meters: Noah Ward, Philip Simmons

3,200 meters: Justin Hafner, Bishop England

110-meter hurdles: Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay

400-meter hurdles: Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay

High Jump: Max Livesey, Wando; Da’Quawn Johnson, Timberland

Long jump: Max Livesey, Wando

Triple jump: Ethan Fralish, Wando

Discus: Zachary Counts, Summerville

Shot put: Zachary Counts, Summerville

Javelin: Caleb Walker, Wando

Pole vault: Josh Baroody, Ashley Ridge

Honorable Mention

Summerville: Devon Smith, Daren Hinds, Hayden Fulcher; Berkeley: Demarco Gadsen; Cane Bay: Sean Price, Aaron Pierce; Fort Dorchester: Canii Tucker, Michael Smalls, Jaden Profit; Stall: Josue Salazar; Stratford: Hunter Calvert, James Cureton; Wando: Jake Liebert, Malachi Addison, Troy Cocco; Lucy Beckham: Robert Myers; Academic Magnet: Christian Geils, Jackson Millet; Bishop England: Matthew Sawyer, Mark Richter, Dominic Coffman, Brenden Womble; Hanahan: Aidan Hatton, Jack Dantzler, Jake Semmler.

Oceanside Collegiate: Lamar Prioleau, Keller Wachsmuth, Justin Horry, Jacob Ashley; Baptist Hill: Terrance Brown; Cross: Kaden White, Amonte McCray; Military Magnet: Tariq Ulmer, Antonio Gonzalez, Deondre Waites; Philip Simmons: Jacque Green, Henry Wood, Colin Nemeth, Ryan Rousseau, Ian Mullaney, Evan McKinnon, Luther Smalls, Peyton Woolridge, Ian McCorkle; St. John's: Gideon Rosenthal, Miguel Moultrie, Jaiden Morrison, Cameryn Neely, Jaden Judge; Timberland: Jamaal McKinney, Cayden Chance, Keshaun Rivers; Woodland: K'monte Goodwin, JaQuarius Hezekiah, Jameson Coburn, John Bomar, Cortez Pringle.

First Baptist: Cooper Glazer, Curtis Magwood, James Pasano; Palmetto Christian: Spencer Evans, Thomas Patrick, Trey Hunt, Ethan Gawryluk, Gabe Moser; Pinewood Prep: Ayden Meadows, Lance Saulisbury, Riley Welch, Wesley Chapman; Porter-Gaud: Trevor Wilder, Walker Carswell, Ned Hadzijahic, Denham Wojcik, Kelly Carswell, Daniel Newlands, Aidan Gregorie, Heyward Britton, Zachary Blue, Kyle Lafayette, Tristan Godfrey, Hugh Werber, Graham Blue, Zihare Jackson.

Coach of the year: Bill Muhn, Philip Simmons

Based on finishes at state meets.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Player of the Year

NaJhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons

Watson won three individual gold medals at the Class AA state championship meet, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Her her winning times were the best of any Lowcountry sprinter in any classification, and she helped the Iron Horses win the team state title.

100 meters: NaJhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons

200 meters: NaJhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons

400 meters: NaJhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons

800 meters: Avery Belk, James Island

1,600 meters: Hannah Vroon, James Island

3,200 meters: Hannah Vroon, James Island

100-meter hurdles: Sophie Heinold, Wando

400-meter hurdles: Sophie Heinold, Wando

High jump: Tia Lucas, James Island

Long jump: Leila McClough, Ashley Ridge

Triple jump: Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay

Discus: Sarah Wimpee, Summerville

Shot put: Dannielle Brown, Stratford

Javelin: Brett Jones, St. John’s

Pole vault: Tessa Mudd, Charleston Collegiate

Honorable Mention

Wando: Julia Galbally, Alexandra Evans, Hannah Togami, Brooke Millet, Delainey White, Livingston Dodd; Summerville: Kamryn White, Rachel Davis; Ashley Ridge: Sadie Williams, Samantha Franklin, Vanessa Blake; Stratford: Kayshrion Guillory, Talaiya Arline, Yasmine Cook; West Ashley: Tanzania Watson; Fort Dorchester: Tess Studley, Mac England; Cane Bay: Alisa Haase, James Island: Terri Admore, Atonazia Major, Kylie Stephens; Lucy Beckham: Nicola Visser, Delaney Manigault, Ella Durst.

Academic Magnet: Isabella Darce; Bishop England: Ava Albano, Kimber Keene, Nora Brahim, Maggie Long, Hope-Elaine Stowell; Hanahan: Hannah Chelton; North Charleston: Ellie Timmons; Oceanside Collegiate: Lilly Corley, Ruby Hansen; Baptist Hill: Shontae Moultrie, Zoe Sanders; Military Magnet: Jataya Brown, Kailin Davis; Philip Simmons: Ghemyni Jefferson, Philip Simmons, Anna Allen, Hailey Myers, Matea Payer, Liliana Rendon-Chilel, Emmy Wood, Layla Sampson, Ella Bachman, Elizabeth Braswell, Reese Seymor, DeAndra Brown, Madison Jent, Avery Harbaugh, Lily-Kaye Vance; St. John's: Daeshia Buford, Piper Soylan, Kayla Nelson, Kamiree McKnight; Timberland: Tatyanna Pinkney; Woodland: Kayla Ferrell, Tyleah Moorer, Lyniah Kitt, Zanyah Simmons, Ashaunti Ravenell, Kizmi Rushing.

Ashley Hall: Layla Guillory, Cecily Anderton, Atalie Evans-Godley, Ailish Ward, Abby Clarke, Kendal Carter, Bryce Turberville, Rhett Maybank; Palmetto Christian: Charlee Olson, Ella Banks, Addison Hewitt, Josie Hurley, Tabitha Hewitt, Sara Belle Boyles, Reese Baker; Pinewood Prep: Lalia Holliday, Dharana Lemon, Sara Clayton, Caroline Terry; Porter-Gaud: Lauren Simmons, Harper Fuller, Callie Harper, Bryce Marion, Anderson Toole, Kiera Kelleher, Emmy Keogh, Grace Kuyk, Kayla McCown, Emmy Sobich, Elle Hanckel, Katherine Geils, Kate Psenka, Ginger Arnold.

Coach of the year: Joe Eshelman, James Island

Based on finishes at state meets.

BOYS GOLF

Players of the Year

Zach Adams, First Baptist

Adams, a junior at First Baptist, fired rounds of 71-71—142 to claim Class AAA medalist honors at the SCISA state championship tournament at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course.

Austin Scott, Bishop England

Scott, who has signed to play at Clemson, recorded rounds of 69-73—142 to finish third at the S.C. High School League’s Class AAA state tournament at Three Pines Country Club in Woodruff.

First Team

Zach Adams, First Baptist (71-71—142, medalist in SCISA Class AAA)

Austin Scott, Bishop England (69-73—142, third in SCHSL Class AAA)

Alex Stephens, Palmetto Christian (74-69—143 in SCISA Class AA)

Luke Walmet, Bishop England (74-70—144, T-4 in SCHSL Class AAA)

Lucas Acevedo, Porter-Gaud (72-72—144 in SCISA Class AAA)

Waymon Thomas, Oceanside Collegiate (72-75—147, T-7 in SCHSL Class AAA)

Harry De Grood, Wando (73-75—148, T-13 in SCHSL Class AAAAA)

Andrew Propes, Palmeto Christian (74-74—148 in SCISA Class AA)

AJ Martino, Summerville (72-77—149, T-16 in SCHSL Class AAAAA)

Walker Felton, Oceanside Collegiate (75-74—149, T-10 in SCHSL Class AAA)

Campbell Skelly, Porter-Gaud (79-70—149 in SCISA Class AAA)

Honorable Mention

Wando – Tyler Taber, Edward Orr, Sidak Chawla, Jacob Keener; West Ashley – Ryan Bozard, Simon DiMaggio, Luis Thompson, Sky Thompson, Hagan Smith; Summerville – Jake Traylor, Josh Traylor, Thomas McGinnis; Ashley Ridge – Jack Cooper, Wade Mizell, Wyatt Mizell; Stratford – Blake Lee; Berkeley – Fleet Murphy; James Island: Connor Heyboer, John Wohlscheid, Wade Hickman.

Bishop England – Sam McMillan, Max Rotermund, Oliver Rotermund; Philip Simmons – Shannon Campbell, Zach Holland, Stephen Ethridge, Ryan Propes; Academic Magnet – Ben Cuff, Baze Duckworth, Alex Levin, Porter Quantz; Oceanside Collegiate – Hayden Mincey, Logan Lutz, Dallas Johnson.

Northwood Academy – Jamen Sanders; Porter-Gaud – Rowen Sullivan, Henry Apple, Hale Ferguson; Palmetto Christian – Ava Romfo, John Michael Jenkins; St John’s Christian – Wallace Hester.

Coach of the year: Gerald Lloyd, Wando

Based on state tournaments and all-region teams.

SOFTBALL

Player of the Year

Jersey Silver, Berkeley

Silver has signed with Presbyterian College after being a five-year varsity starter at Berkeley, where she was a Class AAAAA all-state pick and North-South all-star this season. She hit .558 with 63 hits, five doubles and four triples, and also scored 62 runs with 29 RBI while stealing 34 bases.

First Team

Jersey Silver, SS, Berkeley

Ashanti Eubanks, P, Ashley Ridge

Maddie Ingram, IF, Ashley Ridge

Brooke Patterson, 1B, Hanahan

Brooke Jones, SS, Hanahan

Jenna Krol, SS, Cane Bay

Carson Shaw, 3B, Summerville

Zoey Frasier, 2B, Summerville

Payton Cox, P, Stratford

Gracie DeCuir, P/OF, Berkeley

Abby Prince, P, Berkeley

Whitley Weathers, P, Colleton County

Malaka Belser, 3B, Oceanside Collegiate

Kennedy Rhue, OF, Oceanside Collegiate

Sydney Walker, IF, James Island

Farley Park, 3B, James Island

Anderson Thrower, OF, Hanahan

Gracie Prince, C, Berkeley

Abi Harrawood, IF, Timberland

Samantha Bumgarner, OF, Wando

Jewell Cooper, IF, Fort Dorchester

Honorable Mention

Stratford: Aubry Varner, Tayler Jenkins, Laine Toler, Gabby Cruz; Timberland: Emily Dawson, Hayley Gaskins; Woodland: Ansley Connolly; Wando: Mercedes Baker, Olivia Gilbert; Oceanside Collegiate: Anna Amell, Zada Morgan; Berkeley: Savannah Ballentine, Skylar Page; James Island: Reagan Wheatley; Summerville: Ansley Bennett; Lowcountry Leadership: Nichole Galloway; Cane Bay: Ciera Fenton.

Coach of the year: Larissa Shannon, Ashley Ridge

BASEBALL

Player of the Year

Cole Messina, Summerville

A four-year varsity starter, Messina led Summerville to the Class AAAAA Lower State title in 2021. H batted .494 with 11 doubles, three homers and 20 RBI while scoring 39 runs. He was a Class AAAAA all-state selection and North-South all-star, and has signed with South Carolina.

First Team

Cole Messina, C, Summerville

Caleb Singleton, OF, Goose Creek

Aidan Hunter, P, Summerville

Reed Garris, P, Wando

Marshall Whitmer, P/OF, Wando

Jesse Free, 3B, Berkeley

Chevy Wrenn, P, Berkeley

Jackson Proctor, OF, Berkeley

Alex Smalls, P, West Ashley

Aryan Patel, SS, Hanahan

A.J. Bryant, P, Hanahan

Daniel Brooks, P, Bishop England

Chase Loggins, OF, Bishop England

Tripp Williams, C, Philip Simmons

Tagger Tyson, C, Oceanside Collegiate

Aidan Bisbano, IF, Pinewood Prep

Tyler Christmas, IF, Fort Dorchester

Hogan Garner, P, James Island

Stephen West, P, James Island

Josh Davis, P, Stratford

PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville

Honorable Mention

Summerville: Carson Messina, Maddox Webb; Wando: Calder Garris, Michael Nastro; Berkeley: Miller McGuire, Mason Salisbury; James Island: Ayrton Leichner, Hayes Snow, Julius Reynolds; Oceanside Collegiate: Chase Jarnagin, Andrew Bowers; Philip Simmons: Ty Peterson, Grayson Mitchell; Tristan Skipper Bishop England: Quinn DeWitt; Hanahan: Coleman Jenkins, Nick Capello; Ashley Ridge: Chase Stryker; Fort Dorchester: Donavan Accerbi; West Ashley: Tanner Henderson; Palmetto Scholars: Jacob Crab; Lowcountry Leadership: Clay Schaffer; Charleston Math and Science: Jordan Middleton; Porter-Gaud: Emmett DeScherer, Cooper Holbrook.

Coach of the year: Bo Charpia, Summerville

GIRLS LACROSSE

Players of the Year

Elisabeth Tausig, Bishop England

Tausig led the state in scoring with 59 goals and 93 assists, helping the Bishops to a fifth consecutive state championship and a 18-0 record in 2021. She is a three-year starter as a junior.

Ava deLyra, Wando

deLyra was named to the Under Armour All-America team for the second time, and played for the state's USA SC Lacrosse team, which won its bracket for the first time. She is committed to play Division I lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University and helped Wando to the Class AAAAA state finals.

First Team

Elisabeth Tausig, Bishop England

Ava deLyra, Wando

Madison Mayer, Oceanside Collegiate

Kayla Fergus, Lucy Beckham

Annie Edens, Lucy Beckham

Francis Poch, Bishop England

Kiera Armitage, Oceanside Collegiate

Evelin Kitchin, Bishop England

Annie Dhabliwa, Bishop England

Henley Bredemann, Bishop England

Victoria Roe, Bishop England

Coco Pampu, Bishop England

Peyton Vranich, Lucy Beckham

Ryley Dengler, Bishop England

Lizzy Tompkins, Bishop England

Kelsey Bennett, Wando

Maggie Parkin, Wando

Carlie McLaughlin, Wando

Kate Troy, Wando

Ava DeLyra, Wando

Mia MacLean, Porter-Gaud

Honorable Mention

Oceanside Collegiate: Kate Weston, Hailey Waller, Abby Ware; Bishop England: Olivia Head, Bo Rosato, Lauren Wysong, Graison Liverett; Lucy Beckham: Avery Hull, Catherine Templeton; Porter-Gaud: Claire Oldford, Anna Pfieffer, Dee Dee Lucas.

Coach of the Year: Jeffrey Weiner, Bishop England

BOYS LACROSSE

Player of the Year

Jake McQuaid, Wando

McQuaid was named Lower State boys player of the year by the state’s coaches association after he scored 58 goals with 40 assists in 2021. He has 79 career goals with 53 assists as a three-year starter.

First Team

Jake McQuaid, Wando

Zach Jennings, Wando

McKay Dunaway, Wando

Beecher Brown, James Island

William Russler, Academic Magnet

Fletcher Files, Oceanside Collegiate

Robert Pilla, Bishop England

Cooper Porter, Oceanside Collegiate

Adam Lipsky, Oceanside Collegiate

John Thomas, Academic Magnet

Dennis Treasurer, Bishop England

Palmer Owings, Oceanside Collegiate

Brooks Melton, Academic Magnet

Andrew Langsam, James Island

Oliver Abar, Academic Magnet

Camp Hagood, James Island

Dom Polesovsky, Oceanside Collegiate

Lawson Pritchett, Porter-Gaud

Ryan Weis, Lucy Beckham

Robert Freeman, Porter-Gaud

Honorable Mention

Oceanside Collegiate: Drew Gegory, Sarver Adams, Baker Hollingsworth; Bishop England: Michael Long, Jack Jennings, Max Moldenhauer; Lucy Beckham: Jake Leland, Web Perry, Garrett Coombs, Niko Fokas, Connor Coombs, Flynn Wilson; Academic Magnet: Andrew Nichols, Joe Dragich; Wando: Brian Leonard, Will Leonard, Peter Foulke, John Westmoreland, Gabe Kemp.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Tracy, Bishop England

GIRLS SOCCER

Player of the Year

Valentina Mosquera, Oceanside Collegiate

Mosquera finished 2021 with 29 goals and eight assists, leading the Landsharks to the Class AAA state title She was a Class AAA all-state selection and was the 2019 state player of the year. The Winthrop signee scored 81 career goals, and was selected to play in the Clash of the Carolinas all-star game.

First Team

Valentina Mosquera, F, Oceanside Collegiate

Elizabeth Merrill, MF, West Ashley

Lauren Berrigan, F, Bishop England

Nora Powell, D, Academic Magnet

Caley Jacobs, F, Academic Magnet

Alarie Hodge, F, James Island

Alexis Spivey, F, James Island

Taylor Hurteau, MF, James Island

Isabella DeMarco, D, Bishop England

Angele Hills, F, Fort Dorchester

Jessica Osborne, MF, Pinewood Prep

Parker Christmas, F, Fort Dorchester

Maggie Rollins, F, Pinewood Prep

Kaleigh Bozak, F, Wando

Alyssa Graham, D, Wando

Morgan deBarros, D, Wando

Claire Esse, F, Philip Simmons

Emma Lowe, F, Ashley Ridge

Taitum Maxwell, GK, Wando

Emily Scharnitzky, GK, Bishop England

Honorable Mention

Bishop England: Lucy Bova; Pinewood Prep: Lauren DaRe; Porter-Gaud: Lili Stock, Ana Kahn, Grace Kammerer; Ashley Ridge: Emily Danielski, Alyssa Collins, Natalie Gonzalez; Stall: Leslie Coronado-Hernandez; Summerville: Carleigh Shady, Taylor Neville, Meredith Reed; West Ashley: Lauren Lupton, Avery Leusch; Wando: Kylie Cino, Caroline Richvalsky, Gwen Keiser; Cane Bay: Anna Carothers, Kaelan Bowers, Kara Perkins; Berkeley: Kennedy Olheiser, Destiny Hamilton, Courtney Rees; Stratford: Kierston Yom, Lizzy Shaw; Philip Simmons: Alexander Ugan; Academic Magnet: Trinity McManus; Oceanside Collegiate: Dita Gillum

Coach of the year: Kim Cohn, James Island; Mark Meyer, Oceanside Collegiate; Shannon Champ, Wando

BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year

Grayson Pedone, GK, James Island

Pedone was one of the state’s top keepers in 2021, helping the Trojans to the Class AAAA state title. The senior allowed just four goals during the regular season and postseason. He recorded 58 saves and was a Class AAAA all-state selection.

First Team

Grayson Pedone, GK, James Island

Miller Stokes, F, Bishop England

Nick DeFazio, MF, Bishop England

William Finnegan, F, Porter-Gaud

Carter Bloomenstock, F, West Ashley

Beckham Boomershine, GK, Ashley Ridge

Yhago Brenner, F, Stratford

Tre Jackson, MF, Wando

Lance Friedrich, F, Wando

Grant Smith, D, James Island

Holden Silverman, D, James Island

Conolly Burgess, F, Academic Magnet

Michael Petry, MF, Oceanside Collegiate

Brady Siegan, D, Academic Magnet

Riley Beard, D, Philip Simmons

Beckham Voelker, D, Wando

Griffin Gore, F, Philip Simmons

Alex Maginnis, F, First Baptist

John Sheppard, MF, Wando

Dominick D’Elia, F, Oceanside Collegiate

Honorable Mention

Bishop England: Christopher Richardson, Zachary Michel, Zander Mullen; Lucy Beckham: Bryce Bernard, Guy Johnson; Ashley Ridge: Nathaniel Harris, Logan Karns, Christian Lozano; Fort Dorchester: Chase Kennedy, Carlos Murguia Pulido, Drew Kilcoyne; Stall: Jesus Quevedo; Summerville: Robert Peters, Aaron Butts; West Ashley: Jacob DeAntonio, Hobie Meekins; Wando: Grant Houser, Josh Johnson; Cane Bay: Erick Uvalle; First Baptist: Sean O'Neal, Beck Dean; Porter-Gaud: Jack Barnes, Luca Tozzi, James Hill, Kyler Psenka; Stratford: Aidin Mitchell; Academic Magnet: Rey Ortiz-Batista; James Island: Travis Samatov.

Coach of the year: Todd Robinson, James Island

BOYS TENNIS

Player of the Year

Carson Baker, Oceanside Collegiate

Baker won the individual state championship in the SCHSL Class AAA-AA-A tournament, winning five matches in straight sets and losing only 12 games on the way to the title. He also led Oceanside to the team title in Class AAA.

First Team

Carson Baker, Oceanside Collegiate

Sam Dimuzio, Summerville

Cameron Davies, Wando

Ethan Baly, Oceanside Collegiate

JD Sutterlin, Bishop England

Honorable mention

Summerville: William Wemberly, Edward Naval; West Ashley: Cheng Sun; Fort Dorchster: Kevaughn Williams, Daniel Clayborn; Ashley Ridge: Daniel Schmedeke, Ryan Daley; Wando: Jack Hughes, Parker Davis; Stratford: Ben Martin, Brady Hurd; Berkeley: Josh Gianelli, David Gianelli; Cane Bay: Josh Streff, Julian Kimsey; Oceanside Collegiate: Sam Blount, Haagen Williams; John Iacofano; Bishop England: Josh Lively; James Island: Neo James, Jonah Haller; Philip Simmons: Zade Hyatt, Keith Lemcke, Jordan Mercado; Academic Magnet: Cameron Dawson, Timothy Wilson, Preston Sessoms; Lucy Beckham: Benson Stein.

Coach of the Year: Shawn Harris, Oceanside Collegiate; Richard Schulz, Philip Simmons.

Based on state tournaments and all-region teams.