Hanahan rallies past Bishop England to clinch playoff berth

It took half a quarter for the Hanahan Hawks to wake up in Friday night’s crucial Region 8-AAA battle with Bishop England.

Once the Hawks arrived mentally, they did what they do best. Hanahan rallied from an early 13-point deficit to defeat the Bishops 49-13 and clinch a berth in the Class AAA playoffs as the region runner-up.

Hanahan won just one game last season but improved to 4-1 in 2020 under first-year head coach Art Craig.

“I feel so good for these kids, to go from 1-8 last year to making the playoffs this year,” Hanahan coach Art Craig said. “At the end, I was talking to the kids about acting like they have been here before. Kai Buffalo said, ‘Coach, we were 1-8 last year. We haven’t been here.’ They’re excited and its good to see. This group really gave a great effort.”

It took exactly 21 seconds into the game for Bishop England to strike as Michael Long broke loose on an 82-yard run on the first offensive snap of the game. A botched extra point gave the Bishops an early 6-0 lead.

A fumble on Hanahan’s fifth snap resulted in a short field for Bishop England, and Eddie Marinaro’s 2-yard run made it 13-0 with 6:50 left in the first quarter.

That early deficit was the wake-up call Hanahan needed. The Hawks took their next possession 62 yards on 12 plays, all runs, with quarterback Jonathan Shelton sneaking in from a yard out.

“I think we got shocked a little bit,” Craig said. “I think the long drive sort of settled us down some. I think we just kind of took over the game from there.”

After forcing a punt, Hanahan went on nine-play, 63-yard drive, again all on the ground, with Josh Shaw scoring on a 13-yard run for a 14-13 lead with 8:15 remaining in the second quarter.

An interception set the Hawks up at their own 36, and five plays later Shelton found Mason Brady wide open down the middle of the field for a 49-yard touchdown pass, giving the Hawks a 21-13 lead at the break.

Just as they did in the first half, the Hawks lulled Bishop England to sleep with the continuous run game and hit the big pass. With 1:41 to play in the third, Shelton and Brady again combined on a 69-yard pass down the middle of the field and Hanahan opened a 28-13 lead.

“We don’t throw it but four or five times but when we hit it, we hit it big,” Craig said.

Early in the fourth, Hanahan went back to the ground game and Shaw busted loose on a 55-yard scoring run to up the lead to 35-13. He finished with more than 160 yards rushing. The Hawks added a pair of scores over the final six minutes for the final margin.

Hanahan finished with more than 300 yards rushing.

Long rushed for more than 170 yards in a losing effort. Bishop England (3-2) will close out the regular season with non-region games against James Island and Philip Simmons.

“We play for pride these next two weeks so we will see how our kids respond,” Bishops coach John Cantey said.

Hanahan has remaining a non-region game against Philip Simmons next week. The Lower State playoffs begin on Nov. 13 with the Hawks traveling to perennial power Dillon.