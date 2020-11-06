Goose Creek field goal lifts Gators past Summerville in OT

GOOSE CREEK — With the Class AAAAA state playoffs starting next week, Goose Creek and Summerville gave fans a taste of the postseason on Friday night at John Fulmer field.

The longtime rivals had to wait 30 minutes after the scheduled start time due to a local power outage, but the game itself provided plenty of electricity. In the end, it took an overtime before Goose Creek scored a 30-27 win on David Cannady’s 33-yard field goal.

Summerville (4-3) will play at Dutch Fork in the first round of the playoffs next week, while Goose Creek (5-2) will host Carolina Forest.

“I told our kids this game would be like a playoff game,” Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead said. “Summerville is a playoff team and a big rival. They have been playing lights-out the last few weeks. We expected it to be a battle and it certainly was.”

Goose Creek senior running Demetri Simmons led the Goose Creek offense with 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns, pushing his season total over the 1,000-yard mark. Quarterback Gabe Johnson, making his first start of the season, tossed two long touchdown passes to add a spark.

“I thought Gabe did a really nice job under tough circumstances, and it was good to see him make some plays and show some leadership,” Winstead said. “At some point, folks will find a way to slow Demetri down some. We have other playmakers, and we have to use them.”

Goose Creek needed four plays to dent the scoreboard as Simmons scored from 3 yards out just 58 seconds into the game. Summerville answered with a 37-yard field goal by Gage Lewis with 6:42 remaining in the opening quarter.

Johnson connected with Khyon Smith on a 32-yard pass for a 14-3 lead with less than a minute left in the quarter.

The Green Wave cut into the lead on Christian Collin’s one-yard dive midway through the second quarter and the teams went to half at 14-9.

The Gators opened a 20-9 lead with 8:58 left in the third with Johnson and Smith combining on a 47-yard touchdown pass.

Christian Grant answered for Summerville on a 9-yard run, but the Gators took a 27-16 lead on a 21-yard run by Simmons with 1:12 left in the third.

Grant’s second touchdown of the game with 8:57 left in regulation and a successful two-point conversion made the score 27-24. After forcing a punt, Summerville moved into field goal position and Lewis drilled a 31-yard attempt to tie the game at 27 with three minutes left in the game.

Summerville had first possession in overtime and Goose Creek’s defense stuffed the run on the first two plays before Tykelvion Thompson ended the possession with an interception in the end zone.

Goose Creek ended up losing yardage on three Simmons runs, setting the table to Cannady.

“We have great confidence in David,” Winstead said. “We knew if we got a good snap and hold, that was a makeable kick. I feel great for that young man.”