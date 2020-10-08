Fort Dorchester pulled from state swim meet due to positive test for COVID-19

The S.C. High School League's state swim championships are set for this weekend at the new North Charleston Aquatics Center, but a host team won't be participating.

The team from Fort Dorchester High School, adjacent to the Aquatics Center, has been pulled from the meet due to a positive test for COVID-19, a Dorchester County School District 2 official said Thursday.

A statement from the district said Dept. of Health and Environmental Control protocols prevent the team from participating.

"An individual associated with the Fort Dorchester High swim team has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement said. "DHEC guidelines are being followed including contact tracing that determine necessary protocols to be followed. The swim team will not be participating in the state competition."

Fort Dorchester finished No. 21 in Class AAAAA girls at the state meet last year, and No. 26 among boys. Junior Madelyn Routhier finished in the top 10 among Class AAAAA girls in the 50 free and 100 butterfly last year.

Fort Dorchester was to be the host team for this year's Class AAAAA and AAAA state meets, along with Ashley Ridge.

This year's state meet marks a debut for the Aquatics Center, a 53,000-square feet, $22.5 million natatorium that is a joint venture between the City of North Charleston and Dorchester District 2.

The girls state meets for Class AAAAA, AAAA and AAA will take place on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The boys meets will be held on Monday, also beginning at 10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators will not be allowed to attend the meets, but the events can be viewed via the NFHS Network. The link to the broadcast can be found at schsl.org.

Oceanside Collegiate is the defending girls Class AAA state champion, while Wando has won three consecutive girls Class AAAAA state titles. Bishop England and Academic Magnet also are perennial title contenders in Class AAA.

Eastside High of Greenville has won three straight championships in Class AAAA girls, and the boys team has won four consecutive titles in Class AAAA.

St. Joseph’s Catholic of Greenville has won the last three state titles in AAA boys, while Academic Magnet has been the state runner-up in each of the last two seasons. Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate were top five finishers last year in Class AAA.

J.L. Mann of Greenville is the defending champion in boys Class AAAAA, but Wando won state titles in 2017 and 2018. The Warriors were fourth last season.

On Oct. 17, the S.C. Independent Schools Association (SCISA) will hold its state meet at the aquatic center. Porter-Gaud is the defending state AAA champion in both boys and girls. In fact, both programs have won five consecutive state championships.