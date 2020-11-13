Fort Dorchester drops close one to River Bluff in playoff loss

NORTH CHARLESTON — Visiting River Bluff handed Fort Dorchester a 14-12 loss in the first round of the Class AAAAA football playoffs on Friday night.

The Patriots (7-1) are the Region 8 champions and a team many expected to make a deep playoff run. However, the No. 2 seed Gators (4-1) relied heavily on their rushing attack to eliminate Fort Dorchester and advance to the second round to face Sumter.

Senior running back Riley Myers set the tone in the first quarter, rushing for 70 yards on the Gators’ opening possession. He capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

“I’m proud of the way we fought,” River Bluff coach Blair Hardin said. “I couldn’t be any happier. We have the best kids. We talked about this being a tough place to win, and our defense was incredible tonight. Our running back is playing with a broken hand, and he has been incredible. He is a war horse and tough, and that is what we want our program to be built on.”

Myers surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in the second quarter, but the Patriots did manage him better in the second half.

Early in the second quarter, River Bluff scored on a reverse pass. Receiver Thomas Powell took the pitch on the reverse and threw to quarterback Jackson Stone for a 30-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Gators lead.

Fort Dorchester responded with a 70-yard scoring drive capped by a 6-yard TD run by Michael Smalls. After problems on the snap for the extra point try, a River Bluff defender blocked a low kick for a 14-6 score with 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Fort Dorchester senior running back Dwayne Wright led the Patriots up field on the opening possession of the second half and then capped a 68-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run. A conversion pass fell short, leaving the home team behind by 2.

On a sloppy field, Fort Dorchester missed field goals of 26 and 35 yards late in the game. River Bluff also missed a field goal and there were three turnovers on fumbles during the game, with River Bluff recovering two.