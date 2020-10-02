Fort Dorchester’s O.J. Washington (10) runs down field as Keith Desaussure (5) attempts to block Goose Creek's Andrew Allen (45) and Melvin Ravenel during the game at Bagwell Stadium Friday October 2, 2020. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Fort Dorchester dominates start to finish against Goose Creek
A pair of teams ranked in the top 10 of Class AAAAA in South Carolina went toe-to-toe as seventh-ranked Goose Creek visited No 4 Fort Dorchester in Week 2 of the S.C. High School League season.
Fort Dorchester continued its dominance of Lowcountry football with a convincing 56-15 win over the visiting Gators in a non-region game.
“Really proud of our guys,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “We came out really good. We had a great week of practice, and this team has a really good focus. They sort of remind me of the 2015 team. This group has the same type of chemistry.”
Fort Dorchester’s 2015 team went 15-0 and won the school’s only state championship.
Sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and senior running back Dwayne Wright added three scores and more than 100 yards on the ground as the Patriots dominated from start to finish.
Rayshawn Springs had two interceptions for the Patriots’ defense, a unit that also recovered two fumbles.
“People don’t realize we lost nine guys on that defense, so every day this group just gets a little better,” Laprad said. “We have to continue that if we want to compete with some of those guys in the other part of the state.”
Goose Creek’s head football coach Jason Winstead yells at his team after Fort Dorchester scores a touchdown at Bagwell Stadium Friday October 2, 2020. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Fort Dorchester came into the game having won the last six in the series, averaging nearly 40 points per game in that stretch. The Patriots nearly reached that total in the first half.
The Patriots clicked on all cylinders offensively in the opening two quarters, claiming a 35-9 lead at the break with well over 300 total yards in offense.
It took three plays on their first possession to score when Osborne hit Jalen Best on a beautiful deep ball covering 38 yards for a score less than three minutes into the game.
Wright pushed the lead to 13-0 on a 7-yard run before the Gators managed a 26-yard field goal by David Canady early in the second quarter. A fumble on Goose Creek’s next possession led to a quick score by Fort Dorchester as Osborne combined with Keith Desaussure on a 23-yard score.
Wright, who had 112 rushing yards by halftime, added a short run and Osborne later scored on a 4-yard run. Osborne tallied 211 passing yards in the half.
Goose Creek’s highlight of the first half was a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by James Levine, but Fort Dorchester led 35-9 at the break. Levine caught 13 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown through three quarters of play.
A 65-yard touchdown pass to O.J. Washington and a 3-yard run by Wright gave the Patriots a 49-15 lead after three quarters. The backups on offense tacked on a fourth quarter score for the Patriots.
“Heck, we had some mistakes, some penalties and we dropped some interceptions,” LaPrad said. “We’re not there yet. We tell them every day that we have to get better.
“We beat a good team tonight. That score is not indicative of the type team Goose Creek is. They played Monday night and probably had two days of practice for us. They’ll be fine.”