Former Wando High School athletic director Bob Hayes, who died last year, has been elected to the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association's Hall of Fame.

Hayes, who died at age 60 last June, will be inducted at the SCACA's annual awards ceremony on July 25 in Greenville.

"Bob Hayes was a pillar of the CCSD community and the South Carolina High School League, but especially the Wando High School Community — our students, our athletes, our faculty and staff,” said Wando’s principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer. “It is impossible to describe how much he meant to all of us. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Bob for 13 years and call him a true friend.

"He stood for all that is great about our school: commitment to students, athletes, family, and staff along with a dedication to excellence and an amazing work ethic.”

Hayes played football at Furman, and after graduation worked for 37 years in coaching, including 33 in the Lowcountry at Stratford and Wando high schools. He worked for 20 years at Wando as athletic director from 2000-2020, and as football coach from 2000-2009.

During his years at Wando, the Warriors won 53 state championships in various sports, and seven times earned the Carlisle Cup, which honors the most successful athletic program in the state. In football, he was an assistant coach in the North-South All-Star Game and the Shrine Bowl.

He was a member of the SCACA board of directors for 13 years, and served as president in 2007-08, and for 20 years was a member of the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association.

In May of 2020, Charleston County School District named the field at District 2 Regional Stadium, located on Wando's campus, as "Robert E. Hayes Field."

“Bob participated in countless meetings as we worked through the planning, design, and construction of the District 2 stadium,” said Eppelsheimer. “I am thankful the field at the District 2 Regional Stadium bears his name so everyone will know about his legacy and contributions to Wando. We lost a good man too soon, but we’ll continue to celebrate his legacy.”

Other coaches who will be honored as Hall of Fame inductees include Jerry Brown, recently named head coach at Berkeley High; Delmer Howell; Mike Srock; and James "Nate" Thompson.