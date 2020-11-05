First Baptist's shot at a state football title ended due to positive COVID-19 test

First Baptist's undefeated football team was due to start the S.C. Independent Schools Association playoffs on Friday night, with a real shot at a state championship this season.

The Hurricanes are 9-0, and earlier this year scored a 7-6 victory over defending state champion Hammond School, which has won three straight state titles.

But the private school's season came to an end on Thursday with the announcement that a Hurricanes player had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are extremely saddened to announce that a member of the First Baptist varsity football team has tested positive for COVID-19, which unfortunately means our football season has come to an end today," athletic director Graham Haley said.

"Due to the risk of exposure, this positive case puts our entire team in quarantine. We pray for the health and safety of all our players and coaches. We are heartbroken that our team does not have an opportunity to finish their undefeated season and could not be more proud of their effort and hard work from the start of the season until now. Please keep all players and coaches in your prayers to keep them safe and healthy."

Haley said contract tracing made it impossible for First Baptist to play on.

"We had multiple people exposed," he said.

First Baptist coach Johnny Waters informed the team of the decision on Thursday, but even that had to be done remotely, Haley said.

"We can all guess the reaction," Haley said. "And the tough part is, we couldn't do it in person.

"This was the most gritty team I've seen in a long time," Haley said. "They worked so hard from June on, fighting through all the COVID procedures, and their toughness was unmatched. I'm just really sad they won't get a chance to defend their undefeated season."

Running back Davian Brown is among the Lowcountry's rushing leaders with 863 yards and seven touchdowns, while quarterback Will Daniel ran for 524 yards and four scores. Daniel is the top passer in the Lowcountry with 1,916 yards and 22 TDs, while Jaylin Hayward caught 24 passes for 812 yards and seven scores. Teammate Sevaughn Washington caught 26 passes for 447 yards and two TDs. Dove Fishburne had 13 catches for 352 yards and two scores.

Linebacker Mikey Blandin and teammate Kaine Moses had 141 and 103 tackles, respectively, and Amari Jenkins had 70 stops. Kaleb Washington made 62 tackles.

