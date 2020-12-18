Dorchester District 2 high schools will pause sports in January

High schools in Dorchester District Two will suspend sports activities for two weeks in January after students return from Christmas break, a district spokesperson said Friday.

Sports will be paused from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, public information officer Pat Raynor said. Officials will assess the situation regarding students' health and the coronavirus pandemic at that time and make a decision about going forward, she said.

Dorchester Two includes Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville high schools. S.C. High School League winter sports are basketball and wrestling.

Dorchester Two becomes the latest in a growing number of districts across the state to halt sports activities as COVID-19 cases rise in South Carolina and in the country.

On Thursday, the Charleston County School District said it would halt high school sports competitions for three weeks through Jan. 10.

“Our data show that the number of COVID-19 quarantines following games has been much higher among athletes than the rate among the general student body in schools,” Jeff Borowy, the chief operating officer for CCSD, said in a statement. “This is simply a move to help safeguard the overall health and safety of our student-athletes during the holiday period.”

Bishop England High School on Daniel Island suspended sports activities on Dec. 8 "until further notice."

On Monday, Richland 1 and 2 school districts shut down sports competition until Jan. 4. Districts in Sumter, Orangeburg, Manning and Marlboro counties have shut down high school sports until January, and Florence District One said it will halt sports from Dec. 24 until Jan. 3. Colleton County has suspended sports until Jan. 4.

On Thursday, a Berkeley County School District spokesperson said the district is monitoring the situation.

"We have not made any changes regarding district athletics at this time," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to emphasize the importance of adhering to our health and safety protocols to ensure fidelity of implementation at each school. Our district leadership will monitor any changes to the situation and determine if any adjustments need to be made."