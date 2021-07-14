Charleston plans to honor Olympian Raven Saunders with new Stoney Field track

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg caught the highlights after Raven Saunders secured her second berth in the Olympic Games.

"Did y'all see her just recently after she had her longest shot put?" Tecklenburg asked City Council members on July 13. "Afterwards, she said, 'Charleston, South Carolina!' And it made me so proud of her."

City Council is so proud of Saunders, who will compete in women's shot put at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, that its recreation committee has voted to name the new track at Stoney Field after the Burke High School graduate.

The measure is expected to be approved by the full council at its July 20 meeting.

A four-time NCAA champion, Saunders unleashed a personal best throw of 19.96 meters (65 feet, 6 inches) to finish second at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month to earn her second Olympic berth. She finished fifth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The track at Stoney Field, which is currently undergoing renovation, will be known as "Raven Saunders Track at Stoney Field," according to the committee vote.

"It's amazing," Saunders said Wednesday. "It means a lot to be one of the few African-Americans in the city to have something named after them, and it's crazy to look back at the journey and where I was 10 years ago. And now the fact that the new track might have my name on it, it's just a blessing and we're so thankful to the city for it."

Council member Jason Sakran remembered meeting Saunders when he worked for the Charleston County School District, and recalled how she used to practice the shot put from a sidewalk across the street from Burke.

"She is a remarkable person and this is completely fitting," he said at the meeting. "... She's a true remarkable story and star, coming from nothing in Charleston and learning how do shot put in the parking lot."

Council member Harry Griffin credited Saunders with being an impetus for installing a new track at Stoney Field.

"All of our stakeholders are investing a lot in this track," he said. "And honestly, it probably would not be possible without the contributions that Raven has made.

"Who knows, maybe we'll find the next Olympian at Burke High School and instead of having to throw shot put in the parking lot, they'll be able to utilize this amazing track."

The City of Charleston held a "Raven Saunders Day" with a downtown parade after the 2016 Olympics.

"I'm so proud of her, win lose or draw in the Olympics," Tecklenburg said. "She's an inspiration for our community."

Stoney Field, the traditional home of Burke football, is undergoing a $4.7 million renovation that will include a new artificial turf field, scoreboard and sound system and the asphalt track. The work is scheduled to be completed by August, though the field will be completed before the track, the committee noted.