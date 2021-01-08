Charleston County Schools extend suspension of sports due to COVID-19

Charleston County School District will continues its suspension of winter sports games and competitions through Jan. 17, the district announced Friday.

The suspension is a precaution against further spread of COVID-19, the district said.

Varsity teams for winter sports of basketball and wrestling are allowed to continue practice, with safety protocols. Schools will work to reschedule all region games that have been missed since the pause started before winter break.

The district said it will continue to review and monitor conditions related to COVID-19 to determine if CCSD student-athletes can resume competition starting on Jan. 18.

South Carolina recorded nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, shattering the Palmetto State’s daily record.

“People are sick, people are hospitalized and people are suffering and dying from this virus as we speak,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director of the Dept. of Environmental Health and Control. “Our hospitals are overwhelmed.”

Charleston County had 238 new cases; Berkeley, 98; and Dorchester, 119 on Friday.