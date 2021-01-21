Charleston County high schools can return to sports next week

Charleston County high schools can return to winter sports competition beginning Jan. 25, the Charleston County School District announced Thursday.

The district had continued its suspension of basketball and wrestling through Jan. 17 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases both locally and across the state.

CCSD's statement said athletic departments at each school are working to reschedule region contests in both sports.

In addition to the S.C. High School League's COVID-19 requirements, CCSD will require its teams to observe the following protocols:

Every player, coach, and assistant coach must wear a mask while on the sidelines and on the court or mat during practice and games.

Team members must stand or be seated at least six feet apart on the sidelines.

Players are required to sanitize (using hand sanitizer) before they step onto and after they leave the court or mat.

Varsity and junior varsity teams must practice separately.

Varsity teams have been able to practice through the suspension. Junior varsity teams can resume practices on Monday, and the remainder of the regular season for JV basketball teams will consist of games between CCSD teams only, using a schedule developed by the district’s athletic directors and the CCSD Athletics Department.

The district said it will continue to review and monitor conditions related to COVID-19 and will consult with local and state medical professionals.

Spectators will be allowed at region contests, and CCSD said schools "will ensure COVID-19 safety precautions are followed by those attending, including wearing face coverings." Students will be required to sit using safe distancing, and special sections for student seating will not be allowed. In addition, schools may not exceed the COVID safe seating capacity when selling tickets. Tickets will be sold electronically only; no tickets will be sold at the door.