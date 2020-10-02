Cane Bay rides Staley to victory over Stratford

SUMMERVILLE — With only two teams from each region advancing to the playoffs next month, Cane Bay was essentially in a must-win scenario against rival Stratford on Friday.
Coming off a 25-point loss to Wando, the 1-1 Cobras used a punishing running game to earn a 32-10 victory that keeps them in the postseason hunt. Running back Leon Staley reached paydirt three times in the fourth quarter as the Cobras pulled away.
Cobras coach Russell Zehr didn’t believe his team played all that well in the first half and put it in Staley’s hands in the final 24 minutes. He toted it 19 times in the third and fourth quarters.
“That’s a pretty good adjustment,” Zehr said. “I haven’t seen a lot of film on a lot of other guys but (Staley) is the best running back in the Lowcountry. He may not have the speed and the wiggle these others guys have but when you need three yards, he’s going to get four.”
Staley ended drives with runs of 5, 9 and 10 yards in the last period and finished with a career-high 132 yards on 28 carries. Cane Bay rolled up 333 yards on the ground against Stratford (1-1).
“That’s what we want to happen,” Zehr said. “Our whole objective is to take time off the clock and to be better in the fourth quarter than the other team. That’s what this team is built for.”
Stratford netted 0 yards rushing and quarterback Josh Davis was 15 of 25 for 194 yards, a week after the Knights edged Summerville 21-14. Knights receiver Damarius Anderson caught seven passes for 104 yards.
Cane Bay travels to Goose Creek on Friday while Stratford hosts Wando, both Region 7-AAAAA games.
Stratford struck first on a 35-yard field goal by Matthew Haas with 7:21 left in the opening quarter. Cane Bay quarterback Jayvion Johnson answered quickly, taking a draw play straight up the middle for 82 yards and a touchdown.
The extra point, though, was no good and the Cobras led 6-3 at the 5:05 mark.
Cane Bay added to its lead on its next possession, going 66 yards to score on a 2-yard run by Jaylen Boudreaux with 7:58 before the half. Quarterback Cole Sheppard fumbled the snap but eventually got control and flipped it to Boudreaux.
Stratford blocked the extra point to stay within 12-3 and pulled within 12-10 on a nice 7-yard touchdown grab by receiver Brendan Carter with 1:38 left in the half. Davis’s pass sailed behind Carter but he made an adjustment to grab it in the air.
Cane Bay mounted a 59-yard drive on its second possession of the quarter, with Staley converting a fourth and 4 inside the red zone then scoring on a 5-yard run with 10:32 left in the game. Stratford stymied Cane Bay’s 2-point try to keep it 18-10.