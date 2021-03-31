Her seat was right behind Dawn Staley's on the South Carolina bench.

From that vantage point, graduate assistant Brittany Young tried to dig into the mind of the famed Gamecocks women's basketball coach.

"I used to just watch her, and I would want to think what she was thinking," said Young. "I would kind of train my mind to do that, to see what she was seeing. And before she could say something, I wanted to see if I could be on the same page with her secretly.

"I'm sure she has never even heard about that, but that's how I learned to — or at least tried to — think the game the way she did."

Staley is just one of the mentors behind Young's rapid rise from eighth-grade phenom at Berkeley High School to NCAA Division I head coach. Young was named women's basketball coach last month at Austin Peay State University in Clarkesville, Tenn.

At 35, Young is still young. But she has paid her dues, Staley said.

"Brittany’s been in this business for a long time. She took the long hard road to that position," Staley said. "... She's been around some great basketball and great coaches. She was in the right place at the right time. But prior to being in the right place at the right time, she did everything that needed to be done."

Young's list of mentors includes Staley, Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson and Stetson coach Lynn Bria.

But it all started with a new girls' basketball coach at Berkeley High School.

'More in you'

Just hired at Berkeley High School more than 20 years ago as an assistant football coach and head coach for girls' basketball, David Smith held tryouts for the girls' team. There was an eighth-grader whose quickness and maturity made her stand out.

"Tryouts really convinced me that Brittany did not need to waste her time with middle school and JV basketball," said Smith, now the defensive coordinator and boys' basketball coach at Pelion High School. "So I talked to her family. I don't know the conversations in her house, but in my house with my staff, we knew this girl was going to be a five-year starter and something special."

Young, who also started at shortstop on the Stags softball team as an eighth-grader, used to come over early from middle school before practice and and play one-on-one with her coach.

"She will tell you differently, but I beat her," Smith said with a laugh. "Every game as an eighth-grader. She will tell you differently, but I promise you she didn't beat me until later."

Young became part of some successful Berkeley teams that included players such as Crystal Peace, Kara Dingle and Melissa Jamerson. Peace is now the girls' basketball coach at Berkeley and a Berkeley County School District teacher of the year in 2020.

"Those girls were all like daughters to me," Smith said. "We've all remained in contact and they are very special to me. We won a lot of ball games, 97 games in five years, won three out of five region titles, played in Lower State two years in a row to go to Columbia for the state championship."

Young tearfully recalled Smith and her time at Berkeley when she was hired at Austin Peay on March 19.

"Besides my family, I had some great supporters in my church that encouraged me as well," Young said. "But Coach Smith was probably the first person outside of that circle that started to teach me that sometimes you have more in you than you even know. He really pushed me to achieve that. David Smith was a huge part of my life."

Even then, Smith saw an unusual maturity in Young.

"The thing I saw as a coach was a calmness and poise," he said. "I don't think I ever saw her panic. She was always like a sponge, from eighth grade on, just soaking up information."

The Corner

Austin Peay State is a school of about 10,000 students in Clarkesville. The Governors play in the Ohio Valley Conference and might be best known as the college team of New York City playground legend Fly Williams, who was recruited in the 1970s by Leonard Hamilton, then an assistant at Austin Peay and now the head coach at Florida State.

Williams averaged 28.5 points over two seasons and led the Govs to two NCAA Tournament bids.

In women's basketball, Austin Peay hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2010. That's just one of the goals that Young, who played college basketball at Francis Marion University, will try to reach.

“Our goal is to ultimately turn the corner,” Young said. “I think our biggest goal for our players is to simply focus on the process of becoming better and some of that is just belief and mental toughness. When you get into critical moments, you need confidence to be able to take that shot or get that stop defensively. The goal daily will be to put our team in adverse situations, so that they’re able to persevere and take that next step.”

She's known as an effective recruiter, a trait she traces back to Moncks Corner.

“I think it just comes from being back home in Moncks Corner, South Carolina," she said. "When you grow up in a small town like that, you never meet a stranger. You try to be helpful to those around you in your community and it’s not a place where you can be selfish.

"I think it just comes from my foundation, my family and just being raised a certain way. All the small lessons I’ve learned over the years play a big part in being able to connect and relate to people.”

David Cloninger contributed.