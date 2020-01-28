Oceanside Collegiate baseball coach Jerry Stoots will serve as head coach of the South Select all-star team for the 2020 Select games to be played in May.

The selection was announced last weekend at the annual S.C. Baseball Coaches Association winter meetings in Myrtle Beach. The South team will play a team from the Northern part of the state.

Stoots enters the 2020 season with 917 career victories, the most of any high school coach in the state. His Oceanside Collegiate team won the Class AA Lower State championship in 2019.

Also announced at the meeting were the coaches for the annual North-South all-star games in May.

Wando’s Dirk Thomas was selected as the head coach of the South 5A/2A/1A all-star team.

Bishop England’s Mike Darnell will head up the South 4A/3A squad.

Preseason baseball polls

The S.C. Baseball Coaches Association released its 2020 preseason baseball polls last week. Class AAA defending state champion Bishop England will begin the season as the top-ranked team in AAA. Hanahan is ranked eighth in Class AAA.

Summerville and Fort Dorchester are ranked in a tie for 10th in the Class AAAAA poll. Chapin is the preseason No. 1 team in AAAAA.

Oceanside Collegiate is ranked third in Class AA, behind defending state champion Landrum and second-ranked Abbeville.

There were no local teams ranked in Class AAAA or Class A.

Preseason practice for SCHSL baseball teams, as well as all spring sports, begins on Monday, Feb. 3.

SCBCA basketball

The latest release of statewide basketball rankings, conducted by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association, has several local teams listed this week.

Bishop England’s boys and girls teams are ranked second in the Class AAA polls. The Bishop England boys lost their first game of the season over the weekend to Porter-Gaud and sit at 20-1 this season.

Charleston Math & Science is the top-ranked team in the Class A boys poll. The Riptide is 15-2 on the season, 9-0 in region play. Seniors Wendell Seabrook and Dionte Williams each average better than 12 points per game. Fellow region 4-A members Military Magnet and Baptist Hill are ranked fifth and seventh, respectively, in Class A.

Military Magnet’s girls team is ranked fourth in the Class A girls poll, while Woodland is ranked sixth in the Class AA girls poll.

North Charleston remains the lone local team in the Class AA boys poll, ranked sixth this week. The Cougars are tied for first-place in region 6-AA with Oceanside Collegiate and Burke, each with one loss.

In Class AAAAA, Goose Creek is ranked third in the girls poll while Wando is ranked seventh. Fort Dorchester is ranked seventh in the boys poll, followed by Ashley Ridge at eight.