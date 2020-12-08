Bishop England cancels sports activities due to COVID-19 cases

Bishop England High School has canceled all games and practices for its sports teams as the school moves to all virtual learning "until further notice."

The Daniel Island school made the announcement on Tuesday as the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continues to climb.

The Bishops are currently competing in the winter sports of girls and boys basketball, with wrestling set to start Dec. 16. The first semester ends on Dec. 17.

An announcement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston said the decision was made after "several" students tested positive for COVID-19.

“Bishop England High School received information today that another student has tested positive for COVID-19," principal Patrick Finneran said. "The school followed the previous protocol of contacting the families of those students considered to have close contact, and these students will quarantine for the next fourteen days. If the school did not contact you, your student is not considered to be in close contact.

“In an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our school community, the school has received approval from the Diocese of Charleston Schools’ Office to begin 100% virtual learning starting Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, until the end of the first semester on Dec. 17, 2020. The school has canceled all extracurricular activities until further notice. Students were told to take home all books today. If your child needs any items from his/her locker after today, please contact the main office for assistance."

Finneran asked for the help of students and families.

“The health and safety of our school community is our top priority, so we need your assistance," he said. "The partnership between home and school is essential. If your child starts showing symptoms or receives a positive test result, we ask that you contact the school. This information will enable us to communicate any future concerns with students considered to have close contact."

The Bishops' girls basketball team has canceled three games through Dec. 11. Bishop England is slated to play in the Carolina Invitational after Christmas, but coach Paul Runey is not sure if his team will be able to particiapte.

"You've got to be careful with this, so there is no use taking a chance," said Runey, also the school's athletic director. "You hate to lose games, but the kids' health is more important."

The boys' basketball team has canceled four games through Dec. 17, according to the BE website.