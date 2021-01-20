Berkeley High School brings back Jerry Brown as football coach

Though a native of Winnsboro, South Carolina, Dr. Jerry Brown always has considered Moncks Corner his second hometown.

Brown spent 18 seasons as the head football coach at Berkeley, guiding the Stags to state titles in 1994, 1996 and 2009. He left the school after the 2010 season, but now finds himself back for a second stint at the helm of the program.

Brown has been named the new head coach at Berkeley, replacing Randy Robinson, who retired at the end of the 2020 season. Brown has spent the last four years as the head coach at Wade Hampton High in Varnville.

Brown has led five state championship teams over his 33-year head coaching career. He won a title at Spring Valley in 1988 and led Batesburg-Leesville to a championship in 2014. Brown has amassed 291 career wins, including a 175-62 record in his first stint at Berkeley.

Brown applied for the head coaching position prior to the 2016 season, but the position was awarded to Robinson, a former Brown assistant. Robinson went 44-14 in his five seasons.

Brown will serve as the head coach of the SC Shrine Bowl team in 2021. He was selected to coach the 2020 team but the annual all-star game between South and North Carolina was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not knowing if the Berkeley opportunity would ever present itself again, Brown and his wife, Mary Ames, decided to buy a house in Moncks Corner this past summer. The coach figured Moncks Corner was where he wanted to retire and live once his coaching days were over.

In October, Berkeley honored Brown by naming the players’ entrance into the stadium after the former coach.

