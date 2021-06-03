Ashley Ridge falls to Byrnes in AAAAA softball state championship

DUNCAN— Hayley Whiteside leapt into the arms of her catcher and threw her fist aloft. The Byrnes Lady Rebels had clinched the AAAAA softball state championship, and Whiteside, the Byrnes pitcher and Clemson commit, could hardly contain her excitement.
While the Lady Rebels jumped, shouted, and sprayed each other with silly string after their 4-0 victory over Ashley Ridge on June 3, the Swamp Foxes trudged out to right field, relegated to afterthoughts in Byrnes' celebration.
Byrnes on June 1 won the first game of the three-game championship series in Summerville. The clinching win coincided the team's final game in their home stadium, which will be torn down and renovated starting June 10.
Ashley Ridge had no answer for Whiteside, who struck out 28 batters over the two games.
"She's just gotten better throughout the season," Byrnes coach Brandi Aiken said. "Teams don't get to this point without being good teams. For her to still be dominant is just fantastic. I thought we played good defense behind her, but obviously she just kind of has that x-factor for us."
Ally Eubanks started on the mound for the Swamp Foxes and held Byrnes scoreless through the first two innings. The Lady Rebels then scored one run each in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, including a solo shot from Whiteside in the fifth.
Caroline Ingram led off the seventh for Lady Ridge and reached on a single, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. She made it to third on a fielder's choice, but Whiteside made sure she didn't go any further. The final batter grounded out to shortstop, and afterwards Aiken fought back tears.
"After last year, you know, it's super happy to just have a season, much less finish like this," Aiken said. "Just proud of 'em.