'Amazing gesture.' James Island football helmets will honor coach from rival Wando

When Jeremy Holland was hired as the athletic director at James Island Charter High School in 2015, he leaned on two people for advice.

One was James Island baseball coaching legend Tom Hatley, who retired in 2017 after 536 career coaching victories, 11 region championships and two state titles.

The other was Bob Hayes.

"The second person I reached out to was Bob," Holland said. "And from that day forward, any time I had a question or a concern, I could call Bob Hayes and he would always answer me back and help me learn how to do things, and how things worked. And from that day on, he became a guy I leaned on."

When Hayes, the former football coach and athletic director at Wando High School, died in June at the age of 60, Holland was struck by a desire to honor his friend and mentor.

That's why James Island's football helmets will feature a sticker with the letters "BH" on them this season. The royal blue and orange of the Trojans will be adorned by the cardinal and black of the rival Warriors in a tribute that's unusual, to say the least.

"What an amazing gesture," Wando football coach Rocco Adrian said. "It's just so awesome, and so amazing that they would think to do that.

"It's hard to put into words how awesome a gesture that was," he said. "It made us all feel really good over here at Wando. We are having teacher workdays over here at Wando, and all through our athletic staff we were talking about how great that was."

When Holland posted a picture of the helmet on Twitter last week, the response was overwhelming, he said.

To honor Bob Hayes and in support of our brothers and sisters at Wando High all football helmets this year will look like this. Coach Hayes...You will be missed.

"Anybody who knows me knows that I don't want to be in the spotlight," Holland said. "I'd rather my coaches be there. The reaction was great, but I just want the attention to go back to Bob, and for people to realize the kind of guy he was."

James Island and Wando were scheduled to open the 2020 season against each other, but the teams will not face each other due to the revamped schedules caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know how much Bob meant to the Wando community," Holland said. "And even though we are rivals, but you kind of gravitate toward each other when you are the only Charleston County schools in your region.

"There is a fondness there with our programs, and we just thought it'd be a touching gesture to say that we here at James Island appreciate what he did and we care about your athletes and what everyone over there is going through at this time."

On May 29, less than a month before Hayes died, the field at District 2 Regional Stadium in Mount Pleasant was named for Hayes. He had been the football coach and then athletic director at the state's largest high school since 2000.

Wando's Adrian said the Warriors' helmets will also sport a decal honoring Hayes this season, and that other tributes are in the works.