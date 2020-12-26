All-Lowcountry cross country: Summerville's Hinds, James Island's Vroon lead the way

Summerville High School cross country coach Kelly Hazel vividly remembers the day she met Daren Hinds in the summer before he entered the eighth grade.

Hinds, as she recalls, reported to summer conditioning as a way to get in shape for what he thought would be a budding football career for the Green Wave. Funny how things changed.

Hinds ended up liking running more than he did football, and he became a part of the school’s cross country program. Five years later, the senior is the 2020 Post and Courier runner of the year.

Freshman Hannah Vroon of James Island, the Class AAAA state champion in 2020, is the girls runner of the year.

Bishop England coach Tony Colizzi, who won his fifth state title as the boys coach this season, is the boys coach of the year. James Island’s David Lee is the girls coach of the year after guiding the program to the Class AAAA team championship.

“It’s really funny how this all worked out because, I’ll be honest, I had zero intention of becoming a cross country runner when I went out there that summer,” said Hinds, who will run track and cross country at Winthrop next year. “I just fell in love with running. It’s not something I ever imagined doing, but I got hooked. The more I ran, the more I liked it, and I just decided this was the sport for me.”

Hinds has developed and grown physically over the years. He was about 5-7 in that initial summer. He now stands about 6-3 and has used his growth to improve as a runner.

As a freshman, Hinds competed in his first state meet and finished 65th overall and fourth on his own team. He improved to 27th as a sophomore, running 16 minutes, 39 seconds, and earned all-state honors with a 13th-place run of 16:03 as a junior.

This fall saw Hinds make another jump. He ran 15:24 at the Lake Murray Invitational, just four seconds shy of the Summerville school record. At the 2020 Class AAAAA state championships in November, Hinds ran 15:48 to finish fourth overall. He was in second place with about 200 meters to go before slipping to fourth at the end.

Hinds is the only Lowcountry runner in any classification to finish the Sandhills course in under 16 minutes.

“His best is still ahead of him,” Hazel predicts. “I really see him as a 10,000-meter runner in college. He is really good at the longer distances.”

For now, Hinds will focus on the spring high school track season while also taking some time to enjoy his favorite hobby.

“I love video games,” said Hinds, who hopes to one day be a video game designer.

While Hinds was somewhat of a late bloomer, Vroon has already blossomed into the top runner in the state. Her time of 18:25.31 at the Class AAAA state meet was the top time among all state meets this season, public and private.

Vroon made a mistake in her first race of this season, finishing fifth. That was the motivation needed for the young runner.

She won six straight meets prior to winning the state title. Her best time this fall came in the Region 7-AAAA meet where she ran 17:55.96. Her run of 18:26 in the state qualifier set the table for the state meet.

In 2019, Vroon competed in the state meet with the flu and a fever, resulting in a 50th-place finish.

“Last year was really disappointing, so I wanted to finish off strong,” Vroon said.

Lee says Vroon is poised for big things over the next three years, and says her maturity is not often seen in such a young runner.

“She had to fight through being a 14-year old girl in the middle of the pandemic, and she never wavered in her commitment,” Lee said. “She stayed focused and motivated. At the time we were just hoping to have a season and I told her to stay confident. She had her bouts with confidence, but she just kept pressing on. Her focus stayed on November."

All-Lowcountry Cross Country

First Team

Boys

Daren Hinds, Summerville, Sr.

15:48, 4th at Class AAAAA state meet

Daniel Munoz, Wando, Sr.

16:01.35, 11th at Class AAAAA state meet

Jake Liebert, Wando, Fr.

16:14.93, 19th at Class AAAAA state meet

Noah Ward, Philip Simmons, Sr.

16:16.31, Class AA state champion

Justin Hafner, Bishop England, Fr.

16:16.74, 2nd in Class AAA state meet

Christian Giels, Academic Magnet, Sr.

16:27.96, 4th at Class AAA state meet

Jack Dantzler, Hanahan, Sr.

16:37.41, 7th at Class AAA state meet

Aidan Gregoire, Porter-Gaud, Jr.

16:47.20, 4th at SCISA Class AAA state meet

Honorable Mention

Boys (top 25 finish in respective state meets)

Alex Berg, Palmetto Scholars; Samuel Lewis, Charleston Charter; Kaytron Holmes, Military Magnet; Henry Wood, Philip Simmons; Colin Nemeth, Philip Simmons; Will Finch, Philip Simmons; Cayden Chance, Timberland; Evan Daniels, Academic Magnet; Hank Linder, Bishop England; Mark Richter, Bishop England; Matthew Sawyer, Bishop England; Ryan Spachalski, Oceanside Collegiate; Reid VonRosenberg, Lucy Beckham; Tanner Honeycutt, James Island Christian; Wilson Scapellatto, Charleston Collegiate; Hans Payne, Palmetto Christian; Ethan Gawryluk, Palmetto Christian; Daniel Newlands, Porter-Gaud; Kelly Carswell, Porter-Gaud; Noah Beck, Porter-Gaud; Kayden Pryor-Robinson, Porter-Gaud; Alec Rehagen, Pinewood Prep.

First Team

Girls

Hannah Vroon, James Island, Fr.

18:25.31, Class AAAA state champion

Cecily Anderton, Ashley Hall, So.

19:07.70, 2nd at SCISA Class AAA state meet

Ailish Ward, Ashley Hall, So.

19:14.07, 3rd at SCISA Class AAA state meet

Nora Brahim, Bishop England, 7th grade

19:25.59, 4th at Class AAA state meet

Ellie Timmons, North Charleston, Fr.

19:37.41, 8th at Class AAA state meet

Theresa Studley, Fort Dorchester, So.

19:38.07, 17th at Class AAAAA state meet

Emmy Wood, Philip Simmons, Fr.

19:53.37, 3rd at Class AA state meet

Atalie Evans-Godley, Ashley Hall, Jr.

19:54.26, 4th at SCISA Class AAA state meet

Honorable Mention

Girls (top 25 finish in respective state meets)

Sadie Williams, Ashley Ridge; Amelia Carson, James Island; M.K. Huddleston, James Island; Kirra Borg, James Island; Kimber Keene, Bishop England; Mary Wallace Rainero, Bishop England; Emma Anderson, Academic Magnet; Caroline Tiller, Academic Magnet; Kayla Vroman, Bishop England; Hailey Meyers, Philip Simmons; Josie May, Philip Simmons; Liliana Rendon-Chilel, Philip Simmons; Alexandra Larue, Charleston Collegiate; Emily Easterlin, Charleston Collegiate; Emily Horn, Charleston Collegiate; Audrey Martin, Charleston Collegiate; Ella Bethard, Charleston Collegiate; Bella Thornley, James Island Christian; Addison Hewitt, Palmetto Christian; Tabitha Hewitt, Palmetto Christian; Ella Banks, Palmetto Christian; Sara Belle Boyles, Palmetto Christian; Callie Harper, Porter-Gaud; Bryce Marion, Porter-Gaud; Kennedy Burnett, Porter-Gaud; Brice Tibbals, Ashley Hall; Leslie Holt, Porter-Gaud; Eliza Groat, Ashley Hall; Amber Farrell, Pinewood Prep; Eloise Van Alen, Porter-Gaud.