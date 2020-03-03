5 high school wrestlers from Charleston area capture state championships

Five area high school wrestlers came away from last weekend’s state individual wrestling tournament as state champions, with a host of others earning top-four finishes in their respective classifications.

In Class AA, Timberland’s Roman Watford (145 pounds) and North Charleston’s Joseph Lawson (195) won state titles. In Class AAAAA, Matteo Vargo (126) of Fort Dorchester, Chandler Amaker (145) of Fort Dorchester, and Kamryn Petrick (heavyweight) of Ashley Ridge were winners.

Timberland also had a pair of state runners-up in Logan Kinard (126) and Ethan Dawson (132). Dominick Milligan (170) of Timberland finished third and teammate Hunter Elswick (182) was fourth.

Also in the Class AA/A finals, Parker Graham (152) of North Charleston was third and teammate Bryson Key (160) was fourth. Damion Haines (160) became the first wrestler from Cross High to place in the state competition, finishing third. Military Magnet’s Antwaun Gantt (182) was the state runner-up in his weight class.

In Class AAA, Hanahan’s Gavin Qualls (113) finished fourth and Academic Magnet’s Jonathan Lemon (152) was the state runner-up in his class.

State runners-up in Class AAAAA include Gavin Butler (106) of Summerville, Jacob Simmons (113) of Cane Bay and Lance Elrod (120) of Stratford.

Third-place finishers were Reco Robinson (113) of Summerville and Preston Soriano (138) of Stratford. Fourth-place finishers include Raleigh D’Antico (106) of Cane Bay, Brayton Killiri (120) of Summerville, Ron German (126) of James Island and Damon Loveless (220) of Stall.

Region 7-AAAAA basketball honors

Region 7-AAAAA has announced all-region teams for basketball. In boys, Wando’s Chris Warzynski was named the coach of the year and James Island junior guard Bailey Wiseman was voted the league’s player of the year.

Wando’s all-region selections include Sam Laydon, Tyrese Williams and McCrady Andrews. Goose Creek’s picks are Shakarian Nelson, Demetri Simmons and Justin Alexander, and James Island's Wiseman and Jaden Scott.

Jontae Adams and David Washington represent Stratford, and Malakhi Stremlow and De’Angelo Clark represent Cane Bay. Framon Frazier is Berkeley’s all-region pick.

In girls, James Island senior forward Augusta Dixon was voted the player of the year and Tim Baldwin of Goose Creek was the coach of the year.

Goose Creek’s all-region picks were Aniyah Oliver, Kolia Adams and Janise Shaw. Elizabeth Eads and Dylan Silber were Wando’s all-region picks, while Berkeley was represented by Jyahni Smith and Peighton Tambor.

Alaina Nettles and Aliana Gilmore are Cane Bay's selections, and rounding out the list are Nabrayja Washington of James Island and Kaleyia Brown of Stratford.

Region 8-AAAAA basketball honors

Ahmad Brown of Ashley Ridge is the Region 8-AAAAA player of the year and Fort Dorchester’s Thomas McElveen is the coach of the year for boys basketball.

Joining Brown on the all-region team are Hampton Summerhill and Rashad Brown of Ashley Ridge, Antoine Parker, Demetris McKelvey and Jerald Howard of Fort Dorchester, Kevin Stokes and Michael Gardner of Stall, Nick Freitag of Summerville, and Kaiden Mines and Jahleel Porter of West Ashley.

On the girls side, Ashley Ridge’s Amanda Blake is the region player of the year and Summerville’s Calvin Davis is the region coach of the year.

Region champion Summerville had three all-region selections – Carya Manick, Lexi Shepard and Kylie Sims. From Ashley Ridge, Diamond Thompson joined Blake on the all-region team. Ashleigh Goings and Aujea Bowman were selected from Fort Dorchester.

Rounding out the list are Shanece Mitchell and Talasha Walker of Stall, and Kristen Jenkins of West Ashley.

All-Lowcountry nominations

We are accepting nominations for the All-Lowcountry basketball team through March 15. Nominations should include grade, position, statistics and any honors received. Please email nominations to shelto66@hotmail.com.