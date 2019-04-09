Many of the best high school track and field athletes in the Lowcountry will compete Wednesday in the Tri-County Meet of Champions at Woodland High School.
Athletes individually qualified for the event through three meets in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties last week. Team championships and individual honors were presented at the county meets.
Stratford won the Berkeley County boys team title, scoring 139 points. Cane Bay was second with 134 points and Berkeley rounded out the top three with 123. Berkeley’s Jaquon Williams, who won the 110 and 400 hurdles, was named most outstanding track performer. Stratford’s Brandon Simmons was most outstanding in field events after winning the shot put and discus throw.
Cane Bay distance runner Zane Jackson won the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. Berkeley sprinter DJ Chisolm set a county meet record in the 100, posting a time of 10.68 seconds. Stratford’s Amarion Martin set a meet record in the 800 with a time of 2:00.02.
Cane Bay repeated as the county champion in girls track, scoring 135 points. Stratford finished as the runner-up with 121 and Hanahan scored 112 points for third-place.
Hailey Myers of Philip Simmons set meet records in the 800 (2:20.82) and 1600 (5:21.86). She was named the most outstanding track performer in the girls meet.
Berkeley’s Karmen Taylor was the most outstanding in field events after her victories in both the discus and shot put. Cane Bay’s Shianna Addison received the Sharonda Singleton most valuable track performer award after her county titles in the 200 and 400 meter sprints.
In the Charleston County meet, Isabella Darce of Academic Magnet was a double champion, winning the 200 and 400. James Island’s Tia Lucas was county champion in the high jump and long jump.
In the boys meet, West Ashley’s DeAndre Davis won the 100 and 200 while teammate Jaelin Pinckney won the long and triple jump.
Wando’s Nick Florillo won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs while teammate Paul Kowalchik won the discus and shot put.
Chris Yates of Ashley Ridge won the Dorchester County title in the 100 and 200 sprints. Woodland’s Miguel Mack won the 110 and 400 meter hurdles, while Summerville’s Mark Mazyck won the high jump and triple jump.
In the girls meet, Summerville’s Lizzie Naval won the 1,600 and 3,200 distance events.
Baker shines on national stage
Academic Magnet senior Colin Baker, the state’s top distance runner, proved his worth on the national stage over the weekend. Competing against a field of the nation’s top runners in the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, Calif., Baker finished ninth overall in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 8:54.
Baker’s time is the fastest ever recorded by a South Carolina runner, according to scrunners.com. He was one of 14 runners to finish the race in under nine minutes. Baker won the Class AAA state championship in cross country last November and is a two-time state champion in the 3,200 meters. He will attend Harvard in the fall.
Berkeley football signings
Berkeley head football coach Randy Robinson announced four more college signings from his program. On Wednesday, Jayan Copeland will sign with Shepard College and Jaden Miller will sign with Averitt College. Kamren McCray will sign with Kilgore Junior College and D’Montrey Singleton is signing with Erskine.
Baseball region races
Berkeley wrapped up the Region 7-AAAAA baseball title with a 4-0 win over Cane Bay on Monday night. Junior Jeffrey Zeigler allowed just one hit in the win, improving to 5-0 in region games. Zeigler has allowed 10 total hits in those five region starts.
Cane Bay is the region runner-up, followed by Stratford and Wando.
Summerville and Fort Dorchester will decide the Region 8-AAAAA title on Wednesday night at Summerville’s Green Wave Park. The teams are tied with 5-2 league records.
Bishop England needs one win this week to secure the 7-AAA title after their sweep of Hanahan last week.
Oceanside Collegiate has wrapped up the Region 6-AA title with an unblemished league record.
The state baseball playoffs begin April 25.