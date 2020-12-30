High school sports in 2020: A year like no other

Never has high school sports experienced a year like 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the world had major implications on all aspects of normal daily living. Words and phrases like protocol, quarantine and "new normal" became part of everyday conversation.

High school sports were greatly affected by the pandemic, which is evident in our list of the top 10 high school sports stories for the year.

In chronological order, here are the highlights and lowlights of 2020:

Art Craig to Hanahan

In late January, Art Craig left his powerhouse football program at Timberland to become the head coach at Hanahan High School. Craig, who guided Timberland to a pair of state titles and has more than 220 career wins, inherited a program that managed just one victory in 2019. Hanahan went 5-2 in 2020.

State basketball champions

The 2019-20 basketball season ended well for area programs. The Lowcountry produced two state champions in basketball as the Goose Creek girls (Class AAAAA) and North Charleston girls (AA) won their respective state titles. Goose Creek repeated as the state champion and won its third title in four years. North Charleston’s title was its first since 1984.

Spring sports canceled

Less than two weeks into the regular season, the spring sports season in South Carolina was put on hold and never returned to play. The pandemic took hold and the spring sports athletes were the first to feel the pain. Seniors felt it the most as their final chance for glory was taken away. No senior nights, no final memories made with teammates.

Coaching legend retires

With games on the field gone for the remainder of the spring and summer, the next big news came in July when West Ashley basketball coach Ronnie Dupre retired from coaching. Dupre won 614 games in a 33-year career, guiding James Island to a state title during the 1991-92 season.

Football returns

As things began to improve in August, SCHSL and SCISA football teams were given the go-ahead to play. SCISA played a full schedule of 10 regular-season games, starting in late August. The SCHSL schools began in late September and had their regular season trimmed by three games. Things went off without a hitch for the most part, at least in the Charleston/Berkeley/Dorchester area. Then came the playoffs.

First Baptist, Oceanside forfeit games

The First Baptist Hurricanes went 9-0 during the regular season, including a dramatic 7-6 win over SCISA power Hammond. The Hurricanes were expected to make a serious run at the SCISA AAA state title. However, for the first time all season, a player tested positive for COVID-19 just three days before the first-round playoff game against Ben Lippen. With the virus protocols in place, forfeit was the only option.

Oceanside Collegiate managed to get its first playoff game in, a win over Aynor. Set to host Class AAA power Camden in round two, the program had a positive test for COVID-19 and was forced to forfeit. The Region 8-AAA champions finished with a 6-1 record.

Fall sports state champions

The football season was not the only sport affected. Other fall sports teams saw changes in scheduling and practice routines, learning to practice in small groups and, in some cases, face coverings.

The area produced loads of success in the fall. Bishop England, Ashley Hall and Lucy Beckham won state titles in girls tennis. Bishop England’s boys, Ashley Hall’s girls and James Island’s girls won state titles in cross country. Wando won state titles in volleyball and girls swimming, while Oceanside Collegiate won a title in girls swimming as well. Oceanside Collegiate’s Emma Schimpf set a state record (133) while winning the individual state title in girls golf.

Berkeley coach retires

In a surprise move, Berkeley head football coach Randy Robinson retired shortly after the 2020 season. Robinson was 44-14 in five seasons at Berkeley.

No all-star games

All-star games for all fall sports were canceled in 2020, including the Shrine Bowl and North-South all-star football games. Selected to the S.C. Shrine Bowl team from the Lowcountry were Fort Dorchester’s Jordan Richards and Dwayne Wright; and Goose Creek’s Melvin Ravenel.

Here we go again

As 2020 ends, the status of the current basketball season is full of uncertainty. A month into play, several area teams have been affected by positive tests and the season has been put on “pause” for at least the first week of January in some districts. It will take creative scheduling and a major effort in observing protocols to get this season to February.