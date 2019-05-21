High school softball teams in the Charleston area didn't bring home any state championship trophies this spring, but 16 players from the Lowcountry have earned all-state honors.
Among Class AAAAA teams, Berkeley’s Jersey Silver, Ashley Ridge’s Katie Freeman, Cane Bay's Mallena Wright and Smiley Kinloch, Fort Dorchester's Faith Jones and Summerville's Mikayla Goodwin were selected all-state players by the Coaches Association of Women’s Sports.
In Class AAA, Hanahan teammates Golden Thrower, Ashlyn Cribb and Brooke Vorhis were selected. Timberland had three selections on the Class AA list — Abigail Prince, Brooke Moody and Gracie Prince — along with Woodland’s Brianna Wilson.
In Class A, Jordan Crabb of Palmetto Scholars, Iana Williams of Academic Magnet and Hannah Limehouse of Charleston Charter for Math and Science were honored.
All-Star baseball this week
The S.C. Baseball Coaches Association is hosting its annual Select All-Star Games and North-South All-Star Games in Lexington this week.
Lowcountry players taking part in the Select showcase are Travis Lott of Stratford, Geoffrey Gilbert and Chris Dengler of Bishop England, Charlie Toman of Hanahan, Bryce Brown of West Ashley and Henry Gibson of Colleton County.
Participating in the North-South Games are Trey Pooser and Jonathan Barham of Hanahan, AC Heaton and Brodie Blanton of Summerville, Chris Watkins of Ashley Ridge, Jaxon Weatherford of James Island, Jared Aden of Wando and Hayden Dawson of Berkeley.
Three games were scheduled for Tuesday and three more will be played Wednesday.
All-region teams announced
The high school all-region teams are being released now that the spring seasons have been completed. Here are some that we have received.
Region 7-AAAAA soccer
Boys - Tre Jackson, Wando; Kevin Wray, Wando; Owen Hamilton, Wando; Jeffrey Mason, Wando; Alden Ray, James Island; Andrew Walsh, James Island; Holdon Silverman, James Island; Jordan Thompson, Cane Bay; Ryder Wishart, Cane Bay; Jose Herrera, Cane Bay; Charles Morgan, Stratford; Jonas Dasilva, Stratford; Saif Quzah, Stratford; Leo Alvarado, Goose Creek; Jose Perdomo, Goose Creek; Jacob Fillmore, Berkeley; Coach of the year, Todd Robinson, James Island; Player of the year, Ben Fayssoux, Wando.
Girls – Samantha Meredith, Wando; Maggie Van Thullenar, Wando; Micah Spickerman, Wando; Gwen Keiser, Wando; Alarie Hodge, James Island; Molly Conway, James Island; Chloe Harrell, James Island; Alyssa Morrell, Berkeley; Caitlin Lacey, Berkeley; Shelby McCutchen, Berkeley; Kelsey Tyson, Cane Bay; Chloe Mims, Cane Bay; Reagan Chafin, Cane Bay; Jenna Collier, Goose Creek; Selavah Mwangu, Goose Creek; Allison Veazey, Stratford; Coach of the year, Kimberly Cohn, James Island; Player of the year, Samantha Meredith, Wando.
Region 8-AAAAA golf
Caleb Keys, Summerville; Jack Robinson, Summerville; AJ Martino, Summerville; Payne Rutherford, Summerville; Adam Stewart, Ashley Ridge; DJ Williamson, West Ashley; Andy Messersmith, Fort Dorchester; Valcalv Kotrbacek, Fort Dorchester; Player of the year, Jack Robinson, Summerville; Coach of the year, Wes Mitchell, Summerville.
Region 8-AAAAA soccer
Boys – Jimmy Davis, Ashley Ridge; Carter Medved, Ashley Ridge; Blaise Dampier, Ashley Ridge; Eric Watson, Ashley Ridge; JD Benson, Fort Dorchester; Chase Kennedy, Fort Dorchester; Logan Burridge, Fort Dorchester; Sergio Vasquez, Stall; Tarryll Jackson, Stall; Julian Gonzalez, Stall; Cooper Kelley, Summerville, Tommy Dame, Summerville; Jesus Alarcon, Summerville; Jacob Stewart, West Ashley; Player of the year, Jimmy Davis, Ashley Ridge; Coach of the year, Nate Harris, Ashley Ridge.
Girls – Addy Wells, Ashley Ridge; Olivia Hughes, Ashley Ridge; Natalie Blatner, Ashley Ridge; Campbell Gibson, Ashley Ridge; Moryah Snype, Fort Dorchester; Zoey Conrad, Fort Dorchester; Ambrea Hills, Fort Dorchester; Leslie Corondao, Stall; Reagan Gregory, Summerville; Emma Sipple, Summerville; Brynn Brusseau, Summerville; Claire Busby, West Ashley; Payton Layne Kahler, West Ashley; Lauren Lupton, West Ashley; Player of the year, Moryah Snype, Fort Dorchester; Coach of the year, Mark Weaver, Ashley Ridge.
Region 7-AAA soccer
Boys – Nicholas DeFazzio, Bishop England; Ethan Kessler, Bishop England; Maxwell Linder, Bishop England; Chris Richardson, Bishop England; Michael Still, Bishop England; Jose Romero, Hanahan; Alex Gauthier, Waccamaw; Jonah Stump, Waccamaw; Jamari Geathers, Georgetown; Bryan Mares, Manning; Sam Maher, Academic Magnet; Dylan Odell, Academic Magnet; Aidan Worthington, Academic Magnet.
Girls – Mary Archambault, Academic Magnet; Caley Jacobs, Academic Magnet; Emma Sherman, Academic Magnet; Lauren Connoly, Hanahan; McKenna Gulley, Waccamaw; Zoe Royal, Waccamaw; Alston Nash, Georgetown; Alexis DeMarco, Bishop England; Isabella DeMarco, Bishop England; Kelly Drummond, Bishop England; Addy Loor, Bishop England; Megan Reineke, Bishop England.