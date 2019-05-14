Now that all of the games have been played and champions crowned, it's time to recognize those soccer players who proved to be the best during the 2019 season.
The S.C. Soccer Coaches Association released its 2019 all-state teams in all five classifications and 30 players from the Lowcountry are on the list.
In boys' soccer, Wando's Ben Fayssoux, Kevin Wray and Tre Jackson are on the all-state team. They are joined by James Island’s Alden Ray.
In AAA, Bishop England has five selections and Academic Magnet has four. From Bishop England, the selections are James Cox, Shawn Fields, Russell McLaughlin, Miller Stokes and Jacob Schirmer. Academic Magnet’s picks are Dhillon Wagner, Beni Vasquez, Bryan Bracey and Mason Bishop.
Rounding out the area players are Class AA selections Philip Siegwald and Stephen Siegwald, both from Oceanside Collegiate.
On the girls' side, Class AAAAA picks include Olivia Hughes of Ashley Ridge, and Samantha Meredith and Maggie Van Thullenar of Wando.
In AAA, Bishop England's selections are Lauren Berrigan, Kelly Drummond, Megan Reineke and Kayla Vroman. Selections from Academic Magnet are Riane Coman, Riley Haas, Jourdan Gruber and Ashley Anderson.
Selected from Oceanside Collegiate in Class AA are Ashleigh Fanelli, Valentina Mosquera, Isabella Pecunes and Korbin Simmons-Heyward.
Region 7-AAAAA softball
Cane Bay shortstop Smiley Kinloch and Berkeley coach Kelley Dillon are the 2019 player and coach of the year for Region 7-AAAAA.
All-region selections from Berkeley include Gracie Decuir, Jersey Silver, Brooklyn Stueness and Haylee Wilkerson.
Joining Kinloch from Cane Bay on the all-region team are Mallena Wright and Hailey Howell. Stratford’s three all-region selections are Raegan Shriver, Camryn Weatherford, and Laine Toler.
Rounding out the all-region team are Kayla Holesberg and Grace Hyams of James Island; Kylie Smith and Alex Flowers of Goose Creek; and Mercedes Barker of Wando.
Region 8-AAAAA softball
Ashley Ridge pitcher Katie Freeman is the Region 8-AAAAA softball player of the year while Fort Dorchester’s Lindsay LaPrad is the coach of the year.
Joining Freeman from Ashley Ridge on the all-region team are Maddie Ingram and Hailey Patterson. Fort Dorchester’s selections are Bricelin Balcer, Faith Jones and Merryl Dolbeck.
Summerville all-region picks are Mikayla Goodwin, Hailey Hill and Zoey Frasier. Rounding out the list are Kinleigh Mines and Karrisa Johnson of West Ashley, and Jessica Haynes of Stall.
Region 8-AAAAA baseball
Summerville sophomore Cole Messina and Ashley Ridge senior Chris Watkins are the Region 8-AAAAA co-players of the year for 2019. Fort Dorchester coach Ronnie Sayer is the region’s coach of the year.
Region champion Fort Dorchester has four players selected to the all-region team — Jalen Vasquez, Sean Gould, Pat Monteith and Donovan Accerbi. Joining Watkins on the all-region team from Ashley Ridge are Hayden Sturm and James Lisi.
Along with Messina, all-region performers from Summerville are AC Heaton and Brodie Blanton, while Chace Cooper and Robbie Brown represent West Ashley. Stall’s all-region selection is Saveon McNeil.
Region 8-AAAAA tennis
West Ashley’s Ozzy Duarte is the Region 8-AAAAA player of the year in tennis while Ashley Ridge coach Sean McCauley is the region coach of the year.
Summerville has three players on the team — Thomas McGinnis, Sam Dimuzio and Rahi Gajjar. All-region picks from Ashley Ridge are Garrett Morris and Mack Wanish, while Fort Dorchester’s selections are Winson Wang and Connor Westbrooke.
All-Lowcountry nominations
Nominations for The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry teams for baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse are due by May 20. Nominations should be emailed to shelto66@hotmail.com and should include name, position, grade and statistics.