High school seniors to slug it out one last time at Home Run Derby in Summerville

Some of the top high school senior baseball players from the Lowcountry will have a final chance to showcase their skills after the season was cut short by the coronavirus.

The Summerville Parks & Recreation Department on Friday will hold a Home Run Derby featuring sluggers from Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville high schools.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Gahagan Park in Summerville. The derby is open to spectators and there is no charge to attend.

Don Stanford, the recreation coordinator for the department, said the cancellation of all high school spring sports was the driving force behind the decision to have the event. The S.C. High School League officially ended the spring season on April 22 after a weeks-long postponement due to COVID-19.

“We wanted to find a way to get them back on the field one more time,” said Stanford. “We’ve been without sports for two months now and so we want them to come out and have a good time.”

The Home Run Derby will have seven players from Summerville High School, including Brody Hopkins, a star pitcher and outfielder who earned a scholarship to the College of Charleston. He'll be joined by teammates Capers Molinaroli, an infielder who will play collegiate baseball at Limestone College, and Ahmad Tucker, Juan Volquez, Logan Palma, Sean O'Brien, and TJ Tillman.

Pat Monteith, a third baseman at Fort Dorchester who committed to North Greenville, will also participate. Others from Fort Dorchester are Jarrott Frier, Hunter Woodruff and Khalil Hart. Ashley Ridge players include Chandler Burns, Jacob Church and Tyler Collins.

Stanford said other activities will include more senior athletes from across the area. He said there are plans to make the Home Run Derby an annual event, and to include softball players.

“The virus gave us the idea to do this, but we think this is something Summerville could have for years to come,” he said. “It’s a good way to honor our seniors and give them a final opportunity to play in front of their friends and family.”