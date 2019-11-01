Lowcountry
Fort Dorchester 35, Summerville 17
Berkeley 47, Cane Bay 7
Goose Creek 27, Stratford 7
Wando 18, James Island 0
Stall 35, Ashley Ridge 28
Beaufort 31, Colleton County 21
Manning 27, Bishop England 24
Georgetown 49, Academic Magnet 0
Timberland 42, North Charleston 0
Philip Simmons 43, Burke 22
Waccamaw 36, Hanahan 11
Woodland 48, Allendale-Fairfax 22
Baptist Hill 49, St. John's 13
Military Magnet 58, Charleston Charter 28
Porter-Gaud 28, First Baptist 14
Colleton Prep 44, John Paul II 14
Orangeburg Prep 41, Northwood 7
St. John's Christian 2, Cathedral 0 (forfeit)
Augusta Christian 38, Pinewood Prep 0
Bethesda 54, Dorchester Academy 6
Palmetto Christian 42, Northside Christian 28
