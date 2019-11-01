Emmanuel Mukuamu

Goose Creek quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu scores on a 25-yard run in the second quarter on Friday night. Rob Gantt/The Independent

Lowcountry

Fort Dorchester 35, Summerville 17

Berkeley 47, Cane Bay 7

Goose Creek 27, Stratford 7

Wando 18, James Island 0

Stall 35, Ashley Ridge 28

Beaufort 31, Colleton County 21

Manning 27, Bishop England 24

Georgetown 49, Academic Magnet 0

Timberland 42, North Charleston 0

Philip Simmons 43, Burke 22

Waccamaw 36, Hanahan 11

Woodland 48, Allendale-Fairfax 22

Baptist Hill 49, St. John's 13

Military Magnet 58, Charleston Charter 28

Porter-Gaud 28, First Baptist 14

Colleton Prep 44, John Paul II 14

Orangeburg Prep 41, Northwood 7

St. John's Christian 2, Cathedral 0 (forfeit)

Augusta Christian 38, Pinewood Prep 0

Bethesda 54, Dorchester Academy 6

Palmetto Christian 42, Northside Christian 28

Check back for more scores.

