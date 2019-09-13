Lowcountry
Fort Dorchester 51, Wando 10
Oceanside Collegiate 49, Gray Collegiate 42
James Island 22, Stall 19
Goose Creek 28, West Ashley 10
Cane Bay 14, Ashley Ridge 9
Bishop England 28, Philip Simmons 7
Porter-Gaud 55, Wilson Hall 19
Hammond 56, Pinewood Prep 0
Baptist Hill 67, Academic Magnet 0
Barnwell 49, Burke 6 (Thursday)
North Charleston 14, St. John's 10
Palmetto Christian 80, W.W. King 8
Wardlaw Academy 58, Cathedral Academy 0
Pee Dee Academy 26, Colleton Prep 13
First Baptist 28, Ben Lippen 21
St. John's Christian 58, Laurens Academy 30
Dorchester Academy 66, Charleston Collegiate 6