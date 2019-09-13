Keegan Williams

Oceanside Collegiate's Keegan Williams carries against Gray Collegiate on Friday. Frankie Mansfield/Moultrie News 

Lowcountry

Fort Dorchester 51, Wando 10

Oceanside Collegiate 49, Gray Collegiate 42

James Island 22, Stall 19

Goose Creek 28, West Ashley 10

Cane Bay 14, Ashley Ridge 9

Bishop England 28, Philip Simmons 7

Porter-Gaud 55, Wilson Hall 19

Hammond 56, Pinewood Prep 0

Baptist Hill 67, Academic Magnet 0

Barnwell 49, Burke 6 (Thursday)

North Charleston 14, St. John's 10

Palmetto Christian 80, W.W. King 8

Wardlaw Academy 58, Cathedral Academy 0

Pee Dee Academy 26, Colleton Prep 13

First Baptist 28, Ben Lippen 21

Pee Dee 26, Colleton Prep 13

St. John's Christian 58, Laurens Academy 30

Dorchester Academy 66, Charleston Collegiate 6

Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.