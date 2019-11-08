FRIDAY’S PLAYOFF SCORES
SCHSL
Class AAAAA
Wando 30, Conway 21
Fort Dorchester 31, Lexington 3
Berkeley 46, W. Florence 0
Carolina Forest 42, Cane Bay 7
River Bluff 42, West Ashley 7
Goose Creek 48, S. Florence 7
Summerville 14, Lugoff-Elgin 10
Class AAAA
Airport 21, Colleton County 14
Class AAA
Lake City 14, Bishop England 7
Class AA
Timberland 41, Latta 8
Whale Branch 36, Philip Simmons 10
Burke 52, Eau Claire 14
Oceanside 58, Andrews 36
Class A
Cross 36, Military Magnet 0
St. John's 6, Bethune-Bowman 0
SCISA
Class AAA
Laurence Manning 40, Porter-Gaud 14
Ben Lippen 26, First Baptist 10
Class AA
Trinity-Byrnes 49, Northwood 0
Class A
Pee Dee 49, Dorchester Academy 21
8-Man
Palmetto Christian 40, Wardlaw 28
St. John's Christian 44, Clarendon Hall 32