Berkeley receiver Hakeem Meggett makes a grab to convert a fourth down in the first quarter against West Florence on Friday. Rob Gantt/The Independent 

FRIDAY’S PLAYOFF SCORES

SCHSL

Class AAAAA

Wando 30, Conway 21

Fort Dorchester 31, Lexington 3

Berkeley 46, W. Florence 0

Carolina Forest 42, Cane Bay 7

River Bluff 42, West Ashley 7

Goose Creek 48, S. Florence 7

Summerville 14, Lugoff-Elgin 10

Class AAAA

Airport 21, Colleton County 14

Class AAA

Lake City 14, Bishop England 7

Class AA

Timberland 41, Latta 8

Whale Branch 36, Philip Simmons 10

Burke 52, Eau Claire 14

Oceanside 58, Andrews 36

Class A

Cross 36, Military Magnet 0

St. John's 6, Bethune-Bowman 0

SCISA

Class AAA

Laurence Manning 40, Porter-Gaud 14

Ben Lippen 26, First Baptist 10

Class AA

Trinity-Byrnes 49, Northwood 0

Class A

Pee Dee 49, Dorchester Academy 21

8-Man

Palmetto Christian 40, Wardlaw 28

St. John's Christian 44, Clarendon Hall 32

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

