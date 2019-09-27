Lowcountry
Fort Dorchester 31, Goose Creek 14
Berkeley 40, Summerville 37 (OT)
Wando 34, Ashley Ridge 33 (OT)
Stratford 30, West Ashley 21
Cane Bay 42, Stall 13
Colleton County 38, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6
Woodland 35, Bishop England 7
Timberland 42, Hanahan 0
Oceanside Collegiate 14, Legion Collegiate 0
Socastee 14, Georgetown 13
Baptist Hill 28, North Charleston 12
Whale Branch 39, Philip Simmons 6
Waccamaw 28, St. John's 6
Branchville 42, Military Magnet 18
May River 49, Burke 0
Hammond 55, First Baptist 7
Porter-Gaud 41, Orangeburg Prep 13
St. John's Christian 42, Palmetto Christian 28
Wilson Hall 30, Pinewood Prep 14
Thomas Heyward 36, Northwood 0
Hilton Head Christian 43, Dorchester Academy 22