Michael Long Bishop England

Bishop England's Michael Long carries against Woodland. Frankie Mansfield/Moultrie News 

Lowcountry

Fort Dorchester 31, Goose Creek 14

Berkeley 40, Summerville 37 (OT)

Wando 34, Ashley Ridge 33 (OT)

Stratford 30, West Ashley 21

Cane Bay 42, Stall 13

Colleton County 38, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6

Woodland 35, Bishop England 7

Timberland 42, Hanahan 0

Oceanside Collegiate 14, Legion Collegiate 0

Socastee 14, Georgetown 13

Baptist Hill 28, North Charleston 12

Whale Branch 39, Philip Simmons 6

Waccamaw 28, St. John's 6

Branchville 42, Military Magnet 18

May River 49, Burke 0

Hammond 55, First Baptist 7

Porter-Gaud 41, Orangeburg Prep 13

St. John's Christian 42, Palmetto Christian 28

Wilson Hall 30, Pinewood Prep 14

Thomas Heyward 36, Northwood 0

Hilton Head Christian 43, Dorchester Academy 22

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.