Wando Stall football

Wando took on Stall in the first game at the new Charleston County District 2 Stadium on Friday. Frankie Mansfield/Moultrie News 

Lowcountry

Academic Magnet 27, Military Magnet 14

Andrews 48, Waccamaw 6

Ashley Ridge 21, Stratford 6

Baptist Hill 60, Burke 6

Beaufort 21, Effingham County, Ga. 13

Berkeley 46, West Ashley 7

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 57, Northwood Academy 0

Bluffton 35, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12

Calhoun County 48, North Charleston 8

Carolina Forest 40, Colleton Co. 14

Carvers Bay 46, Georgetown 0

First Baptist 70, Wilson Hall 3

Fort Dorchester 31, Viera (Fla.) 28

Hanahan 37, Woodland 12

Hilton Head Island 27, Battery Creek 6

James Island 28, Bishop England 6

Lakewood 27, Manning 26

Pee Dee Academy 49, Dorchester Academy 40

Philip Simmons 45, Charleston Charter 8

Porter-Gaud 27, Pinewood Prep 0

St. John's Christian 44, WW King 0

Summerville 34, Goose Creek 0

Thomas Heyward Academy 23, Colleton Prep 14

Timberland 47, Cross 0

Tri-Academy 50, Cathedral Academy 22

Wando 52, Stall 13 

Wardlaw 62, Palmetto Christian 8

Statewide

Abbeville 52, Emerald 17

Airport 21, Swansea 20

Archer, Ga. 51, Spartanburg 17

Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Calhoun Falls 0

Aynor 24, Green Sea Floyds 16

Barnwell 21, Silver Bluff 14

Beaufort Academy 58, Laurens Academy 0

Belton-Honea Path 25, Greenville 24

Blackville-Hilda 16, Allendale-Fairfax 13

Blythewood 42, Fairfield Central 22

Broome 42, Clinton 7

Cardinal Newman 20, Heathwood Hall 8

Carolina Academy 48, Williamsburg Academy 20

Chapin 27, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Chapman 55, Boiling Springs 28

Chesnee 42, Blue Ridge 7

Chester 36, Rock Hill 14

Clarendon Hall Academy 46, Holly Hill Academy 0

D.W. Daniel 51, Seneca 14

Dillon 40, Latta 0

Dixie 38, Carolina Christian Cavaliers 6

Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 22, James F. Byrnes 17

Dorman 35, Northwestern 24

Dutch Fork 58, Irmo 0

Fort Dorchester 31, Viera, Fla. 28

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 8

Gaffney 34, Union County 7

Great Falls 26, Lewisville 22

Greenwood 35, Aiken 21

Greenwood Christian 42, Northside Christian 0

Greer 48, Westside 14

Hammond 42, Ben Lippen 7

Hartsville 35, Camden 21

Hemingway 28, Johnsonville 14

Hillcrest 27, Woodmont 0

Jefferson Davis Academy 78, Patrick Henry Academy 52

Lake City 32, Kingstree 21

Lake View 54, South Robeson, N.C. 6

Laurence Manning Academy 48, Florence Christian 6

Lee Central 14, Timmonsville 12, OT

Lexington 21, Gilbert 14

Marlboro County 41, Scotland, N.C. 25

Mauldin 51, J.L. Mann 0

May River 27, Whale Branch 7

Myrtle Beach 42, Laurens 6

Newberry 41, Batesburg-Leesville 39

North Augusta 31, Grovetown, Ga. 6

North Central 61, McBee 13

North Myrtle Beach 35, West Brunswick, N.C. 10

Orangeburg Prep def. Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, forfeit

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35, Lake Marion 0

Palmetto 31, Pendleton 21

Pickens 18, Liberty 0

Richland Northeast 21, Crestwood 20

River Bluff 65, Pelion 6

South Aiken 14, Strom Thurmond 0

South Columbus, N.C. 41, Loris 14

South Florence 27, Wilson 26

South Pointe 60, Nation Ford 14

Spring Valley 49, Brookland-Cayce 35

St. Joseph 47, Anderson Cavaliers 12

Sumter 34, Conway 10

T.L. Hanna 41, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 7

Travelers Rest 49, Ware Shoals 0

Wagener-Salley 58, Eau Claire 6

Walhalla 10, Landrum 7

West Columbus, N.C. 27, Creek Bridge 0

Westwood 40, Lower Richland 12

White Knoll 66, W.J. Keenan 0

Woodruff 28, Southside Christian 27

Wren 69, Powdersville 7

