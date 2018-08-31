Lowcountry
Academic Magnet 27, Military Magnet 14
Andrews 48, Waccamaw 6
Ashley Ridge 21, Stratford 6
Baptist Hill 60, Burke 6
Beaufort 21, Effingham County, Ga. 13
Berkeley 46, West Ashley 7
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 57, Northwood Academy 0
Bluffton 35, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
Calhoun County 48, North Charleston 8
Carolina Forest 40, Colleton Co. 14
Carvers Bay 46, Georgetown 0
First Baptist 70, Wilson Hall 3
Fort Dorchester 31, Viera (Fla.) 28
Hanahan 37, Woodland 12
Hilton Head Island 27, Battery Creek 6
James Island 28, Bishop England 6
Lakewood 27, Manning 26
Pee Dee Academy 49, Dorchester Academy 40
Philip Simmons 45, Charleston Charter 8
Porter-Gaud 27, Pinewood Prep 0
Summerville 34, Goose Creek 0
Thomas Heyward Academy 23, Colleton Prep 14
Timberland 47, Cross 0
Tri-Academy 50, Cathedral Academy 22
Wando 52, Stall 13
Wardlaw 62, Palmetto Christian 8
Statewide
Abbeville 52, Emerald 17
Airport 21, Swansea 20
Archer, Ga. 51, Spartanburg 17
Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Calhoun Falls 0
Aynor 24, Green Sea Floyds 16
Barnwell 21, Silver Bluff 14
Beaufort Academy 58, Laurens Academy 0
Belton-Honea Path 25, Greenville 24
Blackville-Hilda 16, Allendale-Fairfax 13
Blythewood 42, Fairfield Central 22
Broome 42, Clinton 7
Cardinal Newman 20, Heathwood Hall 8
Carolina Academy 48, Williamsburg Academy 20
Chapin 27, Lugoff-Elgin 14
Chapman 55, Boiling Springs 28
Chesnee 42, Blue Ridge 7
Chester 36, Rock Hill 14
Clarendon Hall Academy 46, Holly Hill Academy 0
D.W. Daniel 51, Seneca 14
Dillon 40, Latta 0
Dixie 38, Carolina Christian Cavaliers 6
Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 22, James F. Byrnes 17
Dorman 35, Northwestern 24
Dutch Fork 58, Irmo 0
Fort Dorchester 31, Viera, Fla. 28
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 8
Gaffney 34, Union County 7
Great Falls 26, Lewisville 22
Greenwood 35, Aiken 21
Greenwood Christian 42, Northside Christian 0
Greer 48, Westside 14
Hammond 42, Ben Lippen 7
Hartsville 35, Camden 21
Hemingway 28, Johnsonville 14
Hillcrest 27, Woodmont 0
Jefferson Davis Academy 78, Patrick Henry Academy 52
Lake City 32, Kingstree 21
Lake View 54, South Robeson, N.C. 6
Laurence Manning Academy 48, Florence Christian 6
Lee Central 14, Timmonsville 12, OT
Lexington 21, Gilbert 14
Marlboro County 41, Scotland, N.C. 25
Mauldin 51, J.L. Mann 0
May River 27, Whale Branch 7
Myrtle Beach 42, Laurens 6
Newberry 41, Batesburg-Leesville 39
North Augusta 31, Grovetown, Ga. 6
North Central 61, McBee 13
North Myrtle Beach 35, West Brunswick, N.C. 10
Orangeburg Prep def. Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, forfeit
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35, Lake Marion 0
Palmetto 31, Pendleton 21
Pickens 18, Liberty 0
Richland Northeast 21, Crestwood 20
River Bluff 65, Pelion 6
South Aiken 14, Strom Thurmond 0
South Columbus, N.C. 41, Loris 14
South Florence 27, Wilson 26
South Pointe 60, Nation Ford 14
Spring Valley 49, Brookland-Cayce 35
St. Joseph 47, Anderson Cavaliers 12
Sumter 34, Conway 10
T.L. Hanna 41, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 7
Travelers Rest 49, Ware Shoals 0
Wagener-Salley 58, Eau Claire 6
Walhalla 10, Landrum 7
West Columbus, N.C. 27, Creek Bridge 0
Westwood 40, Lower Richland 12
White Knoll 66, W.J. Keenan 0
Woodruff 28, Southside Christian 27
Wren 69, Powdersville 7