West Ashley 16, Cane Bay 9
The West Ashley Wildcats, behind an opportunistic defense, advanced in the Class AAAAA playoffs with an opening round 16-9 victory over the Cane Bay Cobras Friday at Cane Bay.
In the first half, the Wildcats took a 10-9 lead at the end of the second quarter as Bear Huggins connected on a 42 yard field goal. West Ashley's touchdown came on a 3-yard run by fullback Yaphett Bienvenu.
Cane Bay countered with three field goals from Ryan Wishart of 23, 33, and 40 yards.
West Ashley scored the clinching TD on a trick play, as Bienvenu pulled up and threw a 1-yard jump pass to a wide-open Dominque Kershaw for a 16-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
Taking over at their own 25 and 2:10 left, the Cobras drove 68 yards to the Wildcat 7. But a fourth-down pass was intercepted with 13 seconds left to clinch the win and send West Ashley to a second round matchup at Dutch Fork next Friday.
For the Cobras, Willie Goodwin led all rushers with 83 yards. For the Wildcats, quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins completed 5 of 10 passes for 97 yards.
Summerville 62, Stratford 7
Quarterback Johnathan Bennett and the Summerville Green Wave rolled to a 62-7 victory over Stratford in a Class AAAAA first-round playoff game.
Bennett ran for a 10-yard TD and threw a TD pass to Brody Hopkins for the 9-2 Green Wave. KJ Rollins, Andre Banks, Jamario Bellamy and Colby Shirey also scored for Summerville, which is home to Carolina Forest in the second round.
Hanahan 20, Pelion 7
Running back Gale Ball rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Hanahan Hawks to a 20-7 win over visiting Pelion in a first-round Lower State Class AAA playoff game.
Ball's effort was part of a 290-yard rushing night for the Hawks. Hunter Mills added 26 yards and Shiron Hart tallied 31 yards and a touchdown. Hanahan's defense forced two turnovers, a fumble recovery by Chris Wright and an interception by Donald Vanderhorst.
Hanahan will host Aynor next Friday night in round two.
Timberland 34, Kingstree 0
Jamari Nelson rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns while Matt Williamson added 90 yards and a score to lift Timberland to a 34-0 win over Kingstree in the Class AAA Lower State playoffs.
Timberland also got touchdowns from DJ Gadsden and Roman Wadford. Jamal McKinney anchored the defense with eight tackles and three sacks.
Timberland will host Mullins in a second-round game next Friday. Mullins advanced with a win over Woodland.
St. John's 39, Charleston Charter 8
Tyrus Richardson’s 225 rushing yards propelled the St. John’s Islanders to victory Friday night, in a 39-8 rout of Charleston Math & Science.
The win advances the Islanders to the next round of the Class A playoffs, where they will play Lake View on Nov. 16.
Richardson ran for two scores, while quarterback Tyler Durham threw for 130 yards and a score.
The defense also stepped up, thanks in part to Sean Lowry who had a team-high 10 tackles. An’Twayne Frazier had six tackles and two sacks, and Tyrone Hicks and De’Vonte Gaddist each had nine tackles.