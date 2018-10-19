Wando 24, Cane Bay 14
Wando quarterback Will Pickren threw three touchdown passes and the Warriors rallied for a 24-14 victory at Cane Bay.
Pickren threw TDs of 20 yards to Jahmal Haynes, 18 yards to Kellen Noonan and 77 yards to Dillon McCarthy for Wando (3-5, 1-2 in Region 7-AAAAA).
Alex Mart and Micah Staggers scored TDs for Cane Bay (4-4, 2-1).
Berkeley 51, Stratford 20
Eighth-ranked Berkeley rolled up 415 total yards and cruised to an easy win over Stratford. The Stags led 37-0 at halftime and held a 51-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Keshawn Wicks rushed for 199 yards, going over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Eric Tuttle threw for 145 yards and Alec Wyndham had two catches for 64 yards.
Berkeley (7-1, 3-0) will play at Cane Bay next week and can clinch at least a tie for the Region 7-AAAAA title with a win. Stratford (3-5, 1-2) plays rival Goose Creek next Friday.
Fort Dorchester 31, Ashley Ridge 25
Fort Dorchester scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to edge past Ashley Ridge, 31-25.
Patriots defensive back Jy'Heim Wilson snapped a 17-17 tie with a 27-yard interception return for a TD in the first minute of the fourth quarter as Fort Dorchester improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 8-AAAAA. Ashley Ridge is 4-4 and 0-2.
De'Andrae Sabb threw TD passes of 17 yards to Qway Simmons and 36 yards to Chaz Jones, and scored on a 1-yard run.
Down 31-17, Ashley Ridge (4-4, 0-2) kept fighting and scored when QB Matt Duncan hit running back Nick Cunningham with a short pass that turned into a 73-yard TD. The Swamp Foxes had trouble on the snap for the extra-point kick, but holder Cameron Caroll secured the ball and ran in for a two-point conversion and the final 31-25 margin.
Duncan also connected with Jaylen Perry for a 43-yard TD pass and with Chris Yates for a 76-yard TD pass.
West Ashley 63, Stall 24
West Ashley rolled up 620 yards of offense in a 63-24 win over Stall.
West Ashley (4-5, 1-2 7-AAAAA) had three 100-yard rushers. Justin Mazyck led all rushers with 175 yards on only 10 carries, with two touchdowns. Wildcat QB Kenyatta Jenkins had 132 yards on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown and one passing. Bruising fullback Yaphett Bienvenu ended the night with 114 yards on 12 rushes and 2 scores.
The Wildcat defense held Stall (0-8, 0-3) to just over 200 yards total offense, including only 81 yards rushing.
Goose Creek 31, James Island 14
Emmanuel Mukuamu threw for 188 yards and added 75 rushing to pace the Goose Creek Gators (4-4, 2-1 in 7-AAAAA).
Dante Smith added 95 yards rushing and DJ Matthews had two rushing touchdowns for the Gators, and David Canady added a 27-yard field goal. James Island fell to 2-6 and 0-3.
St. John's 52, Charleston Charter 0
Lavon Traeye’s special teams and offensive touchdowns led the St. John’s Islanders to a 52-0 victory over Charleston Charter Friday night.
Traeye had 79 receiving yards and a touchdown catch on offense, while returning a punt for a 49-yard touchdown and making six tackles on defense. Quarterback Tyler Durham went 8 of 14 for 99 yards and a touchdown pass, as well as rushing for 58 yards and a touchdown. Tyrus Richardson also scored two touchdowns on 131 yards rushing and nine yards receiving.
St. John’s defense was led by Sean Lowry with nine tackles and three assists as well as a touchdown. Ismael Echeverria had three tackles and five assists, and AnTwayne Frazier had two tackles, one sack, and an assist. Kicker Alex Marchisello capped off the night with seven extra points and a 49-yard field goal.
St. John’s is 6-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 4-A, and hosts Baptist Hill in a rivalry game Friday. Charleston Charter is 1-7 and hosts Military Magnet Friday.
Baptist Hill 74, Military Magnet 12
Jayvonte Burnell’s 205 rushing yards led the Baptist Hill Bobcats (5-2, 2-0) to a 74-12 over Military Magnet Friday night.
Burnell had two touchdowns along with 40 yards receiving to top off a solid night of offense. Quarterback Rashad Maxwell passed for 352 yards and scored a touchdown with his 24 yards of rushing on the night.
Baptist Hill’s defense and special teams were focused and prepared for the task at hand. Teko Grant scooped up a fumble and returned it all the way for a 52 yard touchdown. Savion Townsend led the special teams with a 33 yard punt return for a touchdown.
First Baptist 63, Augusta Christian 14
Michel Dukes ran nine times for 211 yards and five touchdowns to lead First Baptist (8-1) past Augusta Christian.
Dukes scored on runs of 47, 77, 14, 8 and 46 yards.
First Baptist is at Porter-Gaud next week.
Porter-Gaud 14, Ben Lippen 7
Caleb Pierce rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown to pace Porter-Gaud to a 14-7 win over visiting Ben Lippen. The Cyclones improve to 7-1 on the season, setting up a showdown with rival First Baptist next week for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming SCISA AAA state playoff bracket.
Quarterback Gunnar Nistad added a touchdown pass to Jack Trouche and Keesler Lawrence recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to end a potential game-tying drive by the Falcons.
Georgetown 18, Bishop England 13
Georgetown held off a late charge from visiting Bishop England, taking an 18-13 win over the Bishops in Region 7-AAA play.
Bishop England quarterback Eddie Marinaro had 92 passing yards, including a touchdown toss to Chris Dengler, and also added 75 rushing yards and an 11-yard scoring run. Georgetown finished with 262 total yards offensively while the Bishops had 179 total yards.
Bishop England is 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the region; Georgetown is 2-4 and 1-2.
Beaufort Academy 74, Palmetto Christian 34
Quarterback Connor Rourk passed for 340 yards and three TDs in a losing effort as Palmetto Christian fell to Beaufort Academy by 74-34 in an 8-man SCISA contest.
Rourk also ran for 190 yards and a score on 17 carries. Two of his touchdown passes went to Dalton Welch, who finished the game with seven catches for 336 yards.
Kickoff returner Kendall Chakeris also joined the highlight reel, returning a kick 100 yards for a score.
Now 4-4, Palmetto Christian plays next week against Faith Christian.