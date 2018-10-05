Wando 23, West Ashley 15
The Wando Warriors, behind three field goals from senior Andrew Weil and a balanced offense, defeated the West Ashley Wildcats, 23-15, on Friday night Mount Pleasant.
Junior tailback Will Harris finished with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown, while junior quarterback Will Pickren had 114 yards in the air on 7-of-15 passing for the Warriors (2-4). Pickren also had a rushing TD.
The Warriors scored first, taking advantage of Wildcat QB Kenyatta Jenkins' fumble at his own 23. Harris scored from from 10 yards to put Wando up 7-0.
At this point, West Ashley (3-4) set sail on its longest drive of the season. Capping a 19-play, 80-yard drive, senior Dominique Kershaw scored from 8 yards to tie the game at 7-7 with 9:40 left in the first half.
Wando added two field goals from senior Weil, from 43 and 19 yards, to make it 13-7 at intermission.
Pickren scored his TD late in the third quarter to push the Warrior lead to 20-7. After Weil hit another 43-yard field goal late in the third quarter, the lead was sixteen at 23-7.
The Wildcats had one last opportunity. With 2:54 left in the game, senior Yaphett Bienvenu scored from 1 yard. After Jenkins ran in the two-point conversion, and the lead was down to 23-15.
After forcing a Warrior punt, West Ashley took over on its own 32 with 2:20 left in the game. Six plays later, and with just over one minute remaining and first and goal at the Wando 10, Jenkins was hit and fumbled. The Warriors fell on the loose ball and ending the Wildcats' last chance.
For West Ashley, Jenkins accounted for 184 total yards. He carried 22 times for 88 yards, and threw for 96 yards on 10 for 20 passing.
Ashley Ridge 52, James Island 0
Junior quarterback Matthew Duncan put on a show for the Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes in the team’s 52-0 rout of the James Island Trojans.
Ashley Ridge dominated early and went into halftime with a 31-0 lead. Duncan lead the way, tossing four touchdown passes and also rushing for a score in the home win.
Nick Cunningham also chipped in a rushing score for Ashley Ridge, who improved to 4-3 on the season. The Swamp Foxes enter a bye week and will face Fort Dorchester on Oct. 19.
James Island is now 2-4 overall and will look to right the ship next week against Berkeley.
First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 0
Quarterback Myron Wigfall paced First Baptist to a 37-0 win against the Pinewood Prep Panthers.
Wigfall completed 14 of 24 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Two of those touchdown passes were hauled in by running back Michel Dukes, who totaled 47 receiving yards and 22 rushing yards. Dukes also ran for a score.
The Hurricanes’ defense did their part, posting two sacks, two fumbles, and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Now 6-1, First Baptist will host Heathwood Hall on Oct. 12. Pinewood Prep is 0-7 and will look for its first win next week when they host Northwood Academy.
Bishop England 23, Waccamaw 13
Quarterback Eddie Marinaro led the way for the Bishop England offense with three touchdowns in a 23-13 win over Waccamaw.
Marinaro threw for 257 yards and two scores, both to receiver Chris Dengler. The quarterback also rushed for a touchdown, en route to compiling 66 yards on 21 carries.
Dengler, his favorite target, ended the night with 191 receiving yards on just four catches.
Bishop England (2-4, 1-1 in Region 6-AA) will face Academic Magnet on Oct. 15. Waccamaw fell to 0-5 and 0-2.
Oceanside Collegiate 58, Burke 0
Sean Cooney threw for three touchdowns and Keegan Williams ran for three scores as Oceanside Collegiate blasted Burke, 58-0.
Williams ran for TDs of 5, 51 and 14 yards for Oceanside (5-1, 2-0 in Region 6-AA).
Cooney's TD passes included an 11-yarder to Joel Osteen and a 51-yarder to Gray Sobel. Bryce Klinger added a 44-yard TD pass to Walker Rhue, and Dante Campbell returned an interception 50 yards for a score.
Burke fell to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the region, and is at Timberland next week. Oceanside hosts Philip Simmons.
Goose Creek 31, Stall 14
Dante Smith ran for two touchdowns to lead Goose Creek (2-4) past Stall (0-6) in a non-region game.
Smith scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards, and Darnell Matthews added a 17-yard score. Melvin Ravenel returned an interception 89 yards for a TD, and David Canady kicked a field goal for the Gators.
For Stall, DJ Chestnut scored on a 3-yard run, and Dre Martin threw a 71-yard TD pass to James Levine.
Hanahan 62, Academic Magnet 0
The Hanahan Hawks intercepted nine passes, returning three for touchdowns, as they rolled to the easy shutout over Academic Magnet. Wesley Crain returned two of the interceptions for touchdowns and Logan Ammons added one score on a return.
Offensively, Mac Blakeney threw for 94 yards and three touchdowns, two scores coming to Jake Ward. Davis Wood had one catch for 30 yards and a touchdown. The Hawks had 179 yards rushing with touchdown runs from Shiron Hart and Braelyn Smith.
Hanahan is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 7-AAA, and is at Georgetown next week. Academic Magnet (3-4, 0-2) is at Bishop England.
Timberland 34, Garrett 7
Jamari Nelson rushed for 83 yards and Shemar Greene added 65 yards and two touchdowns as Timberland won its fourth straight game, 34-7, over Garrett Tech.
Matt Williamson added 68 yards and a score and DJ Gadsden rushed for two scores. Leading the defense was Daquan Gleason with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. Timberland also got interceptions from Tyler Sumpter and Jaleem Richardson.
Timberland (4-2, 2-0 in Region 6-AA) will host Burke next week. Garrett (3-3, 0-2) is at North Charleston.
Philip Simmons 28, North Charleston 0
Philip Simmons won for the second time this season, limiting North Charleston to only 118 total yards and 24 yards rushing in a 28-0 win.
The Iron Horses (2-5, 1-1 in Region 6-AA) rolled up 197 yards rushing, with Bryant Collins running for scores of 12 and 23 yards.
Solly Bess had a 38-yard scoring run and Javier Collins-Smith had a 25-yard touchdown run.
North Charleston fell to 1-5 and 0-2.