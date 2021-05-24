High school roundup: Summerville holds off Berkeley in Game 1 of baseball state playoff series

SUMMERVILLE - Two teams that opened the preseason with a scrimmage are meeting for the Class AAAAA Lower State championship this week as longtime rivals Berkeley and Summerville played Game 1 of the best-of-three series May 24.
Summerville held off a late Berkeley rally to take the first game 7-6. Game 2 will be May 26 at Berkeley’s Jim Bradley Field.
“We had to win, had to find a way to win, and we did that,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “We made it really difficult with the mistakes and the walks, but we found a way to have one more run than they did. It’s going to be a great series. These are two good baseball teams.”
Berkeley got on the board first with an unearned run in the top of the second, but Summerville rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame on consecutive RBI doubles by Carson Messina and Mason Hutto.
Cole Messina opened the bottom the third with a solo homer to dead center, making the score 3-1. Lane Tobin later added an RBI single for a 4-1 Green Wave lead after three innings.
“We felt we were in control right there, but Berkeley kept battling,” Charpia said.
The Stags, however, would not go away, striking for two runs in the top of the fourth inning with Austin Hewette delivering the runs with an RBI single, cutting the lead to 4-3.
Summerville threatened in the fourth, but Berkeley’s Miller McGuire threw out a runner at home to end the inning.
The Green Wave added three runs in the bottom of the fifth, two on wild pitches and another on an RBI groundout, sending the game to the sixth with a 7-3 Summerville lead.
Summerville starter Aidan Hunter battled through five innings, but wildness hit the Green Wave relief corps in the top of the sixth. Summerville walked four batters and committed an error, allowing the Stags to score three runs to cut the lead to 7-6.
Summerville sophomore Noah Chapman slammed the door on the Berkeley rally in the sixth and struck out the side in the top of the seventh.
“Summerville is a good baseball team, and we knew that,” Berkeley coach Landy Cox said. “We fought hard. We were able to give ourselves a chance, but we came up a little short. We’ll be ready to play on Wednesday.”
James Island took a step closer to the Class AAAA Lower State title, picking up a 5-4 win over Beaufort in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. The Trojans scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth on a balk, breaking a 4-4 tie.
James Island will travel to Beaufort on May 26.
Colleton County’s softball team lost 3-2 to Darlington in Game 1 of the Class AAAA Lower State series. Game 2 will be at Darlington on May 26.
The Berkeley softball team took Game 1 of the Class AAAAA Lower State series with Ashley Ridge 6-2. Game 2 is Wednesday at Ashley Ridge. Berkeley pitcher Abby Prince hurled a three-hitter and drove in two runs for the Stags. Prince struck out five.
Jersey Silver and Hayden Richberg each collected two hits and scored twice for Berkeley (28-3). With the score 3-2, Berkeley plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to provide the winning margin.
In the Class AA district baseball playoffs, Philip Simmons rallied for two runs late to defeat Buford 4-3 to remain alive in the double-elimination format. Weston Brooks had two hits for the Iron Horses, who travel to Latta on May 25 needing to win two games to advance to the Lower State finals.