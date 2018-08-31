Summerville scored four touchdowns in the span of 4½ minutes of the first half to blow open a 34-0 victory over Goose Creek (0-2)
It was the fourth straight win and second straight shutout in the series for Summerville (2-1), which has won two in a row since falling to Cedar Grove, Ga., 21-7, in its opener.
“We found a little bit of rhythm and showed what we can do when we execute,” Summerville coach Joe Call said. “We’ve been kind of one block or two away. It was nice to see that flurry. We’ve got to be able to sustain that if we want to be a good football team.”
Quarterback Johnathan Bennett threw for 174 yards and ran for 48 more as the Green Wave totaled 355 yards. Bennett threw a 57-yard TD to Brady Hopkins, and then ran 23 yards for a score.
The lone score in the second half was a 7-yard touchdown run by Andre Banks with 4:15 remaining in the game.
Summerville is at Stratford on Friday while Goose Creek travels to West Ashley.
Ashley Ridge 21, Stratford 6
Nick Cunningham scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards and caught a 33-yard TD pass from Matt Duncan as Ashley Ridge (2-1) defeated Stratford, 21-6.
Stratford’s sole score came on a 25-yard run by running back Akeil Wright to pull the 2-1 Knights within a point, 7-6, in the second quarter.
Ashley Ridge is at Caney Bay next week, and Stratford plays host to Summerville.
Baptist Hill 60, Burke 6
Quarterback Rashad Maxwell threw for 351 yards and seven touchdowns to lead Baptist Hill (1-2) to a 60-6 victory over Burke (1-2)
Javonte Burnell caught four passes for 139 yards and two scores, and ran for 54 yards.
Baptist Hill is home to Academic Magnet next week, and Burke is at Barnwell.
Oceanside 44, C.E. Murray 16
Keegan Williams ran for 105 yards and four touchdowns to lead Oceanside Collegiate (2-1) to a 44-16 win over C.E. Murray at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Williams scored on runs of 2, 1, 8 and 28 yards. Zion Coker added 101 yards on just eight carries.
Oceanside also got a 2-yard TD run from Bryce Klinger, and a 16-yard TD pass from Richard Hurteau to Gibson Marsh, who caught six balls for 101 yards. Hurteau was 10 of 14 for 147 yards.
Chris Haynes added a 38-yard field goal for Oceanside, which is at Gray Collegiate next week.
Academic Magnet 27, Military Magnet 14
Will Schnell’s two rushing touchdowns led the Academic Magnet Raptors to a 27-14 win over the Military Magnet Eagles.
Schnell ran the ball 26 times for a total of 150 yards. Steve Schlosser and McClain Stoklossa threw a combined 6 of 12 for 109 yards and a touchdown each. Stoklossa also caught a 70-yard pass for a touchdown.
Academic Magnet’s defense was equally impressive. Tommy Cooke made four tackles and an interception that was returned for 50 yards. JC Lesene also made an impact with six tackles on the night.
Academic Magnet is 3-0 and is at Baptist Hill Friday. Military Magnet is 0-3 and plays Garrett Friday.
St. John's 18, Garrett 6
Tyler Durham threw for 142 yards and ran for 41 more to lead St. John’s (2-1) to an 18-6 victory over Garrett (1-1)
Durham scored a touchdown, and Tyrus Richardson added 52 rushing yards for the Islanders, who totaled 291 yards. Tyrone Hicks ran for 48 yards, and Robert Waring had 120 yards receiving.
Hicks added 15 tackles, nine solo, while Sean Lowry was in on 13 stops and Lavon Traeye had six.
St. John’s is at North Charleston next week, while Garrett is at Military Magnet.
First Baptist 70, Wilson Hall 3
Michel Dukes’ five touchdowns set the tone for the First Baptist Hurricanes' 70-3 rout over the Wilson Hall Barons Friday night.
Dukes made the most of his attempts, rushing 12 times for 164 including an 83-yard gain. John Ravenel also had a great night on the ground, rushing seven times for 123 yards and a touchdown, with an impressive 82-yard run.
The Hurricanes’ defense had a stellar night as well. Jackson Watson led the team with six tackles and four assists, while Don McNeil had five tackles and three assists. Even the special teams were a factor, with Tylan Major running back two kickoffs for two touchdowns, including a 98-yard return.
First Baptist is 3-0 and hosts Ben Lippen Friday. Wilson Hall is 0-2 and hosts Porter-Gaud Friday.
Timberland 47, Cross 0
Shamar Greene had two rushing touchdowns while Tyler Sumpter had a 68-yard touchdown grab to lead Timberland to a 47-0 win over Cross.
Daytwan Jenkins had two interceptions, returning one 98 yards for a touchdown. Timberland improves to 1-2 while Cross drops to 0-2.