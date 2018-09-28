Oceanside earned its first region win in program history with a 49-0 shutout of North Charleston on Friday.
The Landsharks made their Region 6-AA debut with their most lopsided victory over a S.C. High School League opponent in the team’s 23-game existence.
“We’ve tried to build the culture of this team in a way that our players have earned the right to expect to win every time out,” Oceanside coach Chad Grier said. “These region games are another step for our program and obviously an important one for us to get where we want to be as far as the postseason is concerned.”
The Landsharks defense allowed North Charleston just 67 total yards of offense, surrendering only 19 in the first half of its first shutout of the season. North Charleston picked up just one first down through the first two quarters and finished with five in all.
Oceanside’s defense and special teams broke the game open, setting up a run of three touchdowns in less than four minutes late in the second quarter.
Walker Rhue sparked the scoring spree with a 41-yard punt return to the North Charleston 3-yard line. Richard Hurteau hit Rhue on a 3-yard out route into the end zone on the next play.
King Deloney returned an interception 59 yards for a TD. Sean Cooney threw a 40-yard TD strike to Gibson Marsh, then hit Deloney for a 7-yard TD and Zion Coker for a 21-yard score.
Oceanside (4-1) will host Burke next week, while North Charleston (1-4) travels to Philip Simmons.
Berkeley 40, Wando 3
Quarterback Eric Tuttle threw three touchdown passes to lead Berkeley to a 40-3 victory over visiting Wando in the teams' Region 7-AAAAA opener.
Tuttle hit Daniel Brown for TDs of 5 and 9 yards, and tossed a 73-yard scoring strike to D.J. Chisolm for the 5-0 Stags. Keshawn Wicks added an 11-yard TD run.
Wando dropped to 1-4.
Cane Bay 27, Goose Creek 24 (OT)
Quarterback Elijah Bey scored on a three-yard run in overtime to lift Cane Bay to a 27-24 win at Goose Creek.
Bey stole the show Friday night, with his two-yard run with 23 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 21.
Goose Creek held a 14-0 first-half lead. But the Cobras s mounted a second-half comeback, capped off by the overtime score.
Cane Bay improves 3-2 overall and 1-0 in region 7-AAAAA and will look for their fourth straight against Summerville on Oct. 5.
Goose Creek, now 1-4 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Porter-Gaud 27, Heathwood Hall 8
Junior quarterback Gunnar Nistad tossed three touchdown passes in the first half, helping the Porter-Gaud Cyclones in their 27-8 rout of Heathwood Hall.
The passer connected with Walker Coleman for a 28-yard score, and found Andrew Thomas twice: Once for an 11-yard touchdown and another for a 15-yarder.
Cyclones’ rusher Caleb Pierce rounded out the team’s scoring with a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Porter-Gaud improved to 6-0 on the season, and will look to stay undefeated next week when they host Hammond High.
First Baptist 26, Laurence Manning 7
Myron Wigfall threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to lead First Baptist (5-1) past Laurence Manning, 26-7.
Sincere Brown caught two TD passes and totaled 145 yards in catches for First Baptist.
Timberland 58, Philip Simmons 0
Matt Williamson rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on six carries to lead Timberland to a 58-0 Region 6-AA opening win over Philip Simmons.
Jamari Nelson was dual threat with a touchdown run and touchdown reception. Quarterback DJ Gadsden threw a pair of touchdown passes and Jadon Black added a 60-yard kick return for a score. Zack Bayles hit a 30-yard field goal and William Chandler led the defensive effort with seven tackles.
Timberland improved to 3-2 on the year with their third consecutive win and is at Garrett Friday. Philip Simmons dropped to 1-5 and will host North Charleston Friday.
Hanahan 37, Bishop England 7
Hanahan High running back Gale Ball rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawks opened Region 7-AAA play with a 37-7 win over Bishop England.
The Hawks’ ground play was unstoppable Friday night, with fellow rusher Shiron Hart adding 102 yards and a score to the mix.
Hanahan's defense limited Bishop England to 201 total yards, including 120 rushing yards from Bishops’ runner Eddie Marinaro.
The Hawks improve to 2-3 on the season, and will face Academic Magnet on Oct. 5. Bishop England, now 1-4, will host Waccamaw High on the same day.
Calvary Day 52, St. John's 0
O’Neil Bernard’s six tackles and three assists led St. John’s in a tough 52-0 loss against Calvary Day (5-0).
St. John’s defense played valiantly with contributions from a number of players. Lavon Traeye made six tackles and two assists. Sean Lowry had five tackles and one assist. Jordan Brown also contributed with an interception. Tyler Durham threw the ball for 94 yards, while Lavon Traeye also had an impact on offense with 30 yards receiving.
St. John’s is 4-2 and is on a bye next week.