GOOSE CREEK — Stratford’s Mario Anderson was named to the North-South All-Star team on Monday.
On Friday, the senior running back showed why on a muddy track at Ray Stackley Field.
Anderson churned through the slop for 160 yards and scored three touchdowns to power Stratford to a 32-14 win over rival Goose Creek in a Region 7-AAAAA clash.
Last season, the Charleston Southern commitment also scored three touchdowns to help the Knights end a 10-game losing streak in the series.
“He’s definitely our best player and our workhorse,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “We wanted to let him come out and set the tone for us tonight … The offensive line opened up holes and Mario always runs hard.”
Stratford (4-5, 2-2) ends the regular season at Wando on Friday. Goose Creek (4-5, 2-2 region) travels to Berkeley, which wrapped up the region crown with a 42-7 win at Cane Bay.
The Knights guarantee themselves a spot in the AAAAA playoffs if they can beat Wando.
“Where we are in our program, we’re trying to build things,” McDaniel said. “We’re talking about taking that next step and being able to make plays. That’s what championship teams do.”
The Knights converted three fourth-down plays on their two scoring drives in the first half.
Anderson capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 7-yard run in the first quarter and ended a 13-play, 76-yard drive on a 1-yard plunge with 8:08 left in the first half as the Knights built a 12-0 lead in the rain.
Goose Creek drove to Stratford’s 8 in the closing minute of the half but a bad snap led to a big loss back to the 35 and the Gators came up empty on the first of two fruitless trips inside the 10 in the game.
The next one was a backbreaker for the Gators.
Goose Creek opened the second half with an efficient drive to Stratford’s 2. But instead of cutting into the deficit, the Gators coughed the ball up and couldn’t corral it.
Stratford linebacker Jordan Judge scooped up the fumble and raced 88 yards up the field for a touchdown to extend the Knights’ lead to 18-0 less than four minutes into the third quarter.
After a Goose Creek punt, Anderson scored his third touchdown on a 20-yard run to cap a 64-yard drive with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
“We got our behinds handed to us,” Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead said. “It’s a great job by Coach McDaniel and his staff. He got their kids ready to play and I didn’t. It’s on me. We got outcoached. We got outworked.”
The Gators showed some fight, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to get within 25-14 on a pair of Emmanuel Mukuamu touchdown passes, but Stratford squashed any hopes of a comeback with a 14-yard touchdown run by Damarius Anderson with 2:43 left.
Berkeley 42, Cane Bay 7
Berkeley won its third straight region championship, and its first as a Class AAAAA school, with a resounding 42-7 win over Cane Bay. The Stags improve to 8-1 (4-0 in Region 7-AAAAA) and will host Goose Creek in the regular season finale next week.
In addition to the region crown, the Stags have secured home field advantage for as long as they remain in the Lower State playoffs.
Senior running back Keshawn Wicks rushed for 150 yards as the Stags broke open a 7-7 halftime score with 35 unanswered points. Eric Tuttle passed for 186 yards and Dervon Pesnell had 100 receiving yards
James Island 35, Wando 28 (OT)
James Island's Jaden Scott caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in overtime to lift visiting James Island to a 35-28 overtime victory at Wando.
In regulation, DQ Vinson threw three TD passes and ran for another score for the Trojans (3-6, 1-3 in Region 7-AAAAA.
Wando QB Will Pickren ran for two scores and threw a TD pass to Kellan Noonan. Wando (3-6, 1-3) trailed by 28-17 in the fourth quarter before rallying to force OT.
Timberland 47, North Charleston 0
Shemar Greene’s two touchdown runs and the Wolves’ stellar defense led Timberland to a 47-0 shutout over North Charleston in the final scheduled game at the Cougars' Attaway-Heinsohn Stadium.
Greene rushed the ball for TDs of 18 and 39 yards for Timberland (7-2, 5-0). Dakarai Wynn caught a 50-yard TD pass from Kamari White. Matthew Williamson added a 37-yard TD.
Parker Graham made five tackles for North Charleston (1-8, 0-5) and Lumin Graham made four, but the offense struggled to gain momentum against a stout Timberland defense.
Hanahan 41, Waccamaw 7
Hanahan rushed for 403 yards in a 41-7 win over Waccamaw in the Region 7-AAA capper for both teams.
Shiron Hart rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns while Gale Ball added 113 yards and two scores for Hanahan (6-3, 5-0). A third back, Braelyn Smith, added 103 yards and one touchdown.
Hanahan's defense forced five turnovers, including three interceptions and a fumble recovery by Donald Vanderhorst.
Waccamaw is 1-7 and 1-3.
Oceanside 35, Garrett 21
Sean Cooney threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as Oceanside (7-2, 4-1 in Region 6-AA) rallied for a 35-21 win over Garrett (5-4, 2-3). Cooney hit 12 of 19 passes for 216 yards.
Cooney had TD throws of 37 yards to Malachi Oree and 12 yards to Walker Rhue, and ran for a 1-yard score. Keegan Williams ran for TDs of 5 and 4 yards and ran for 174 yards on 23 carries.
Burke 22, Philip Simmons 14
Markwese Cummings ran 22 yards for a touchdown and Steven White returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score to lift Burke (5-5, 3-2 Region 6-AA) past Philip Simmons (2-8, 1-4).