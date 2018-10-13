Summerville 40, West Ashley 16
Summerville quarterback Jonathan Bennett threw for 255 yards and accounted for six touchdowns as the Green Wave defeated the West Ashley, 40-16, at Wildcat Stadium.
Bennett, who is a finalist for Mr. Football in the state of South Carolina, completed 17 of 20 passes and three TDs and also scored on runs of 1, 4, and 14 yards and finished with 65 rushing yards.
Ironically, Bennett’s first pass Friday night against West Ashley was intercepted by Wildcat senior Shemar Thompkins and returned 34 yards to the Green Wave 6 yard line.
The Wildcats scored on the next play, as Dominique Kershaw ran it in to give West Ashley a short lived 7-0 lead.
It was Bennett's only miscue of the night. From that point on, he completed thirteen straight passes.
The Green Wave took the lead for good as junior Brody Hopkins finished a 55-yard scoring drive with a leaping, one-handed grab from 17 yards out to make it 13-7.
Bennett's 4-yard TD run made it 19-7 at the halftime.
Summerville scored on their only two possessions of the third quarter as senior Andre Banks hauled in a 22-yard pass from Bennett, and the Green Wave quarterback added his final rushing TD of the night.
West Ashley tacked on a field goal and a one yard run from QB Kenyatta Jenkins to complete the scoring.
Summerville improved to 6-2, 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA, while West Ashley dropped to 3-5, 0-2.
For the Wildcats, Yaphett Bienvenu had 46 yards on 12 carries, but QB Kenyatta Jenkins struggled all night, completing only 6 passes for 21 yards.
For the Green Wave, Hopkins finished with four catches for 132 yards and one TD.
Cane Bay 42, Stratford 28
Cane Bay scored twice in the fourth quarter to break a 28-28 tie and defeated Stratford, 42-28, in Region 7-AAAAA game.
Cane Bay junior quarterback Alex Mart, making his first career varsity start, rushed for 175 yards and three TDs for the Cobras, who built a 28-7 third quarter lead.
Mario Anderson brought Stratford back with touchdown runs of 65 and 25 yards and also an 88-yard pass reception from Travis Lott to tie the game at 28 in the second half.
Lott finished with 287 passing yards and two scores for the Knights.
Cane Bay improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in region play, while Stratford drops to 3-4 overall and 1-1.
Berkeley 48, James Island 21
Berkeley quarterback Eric Tuttle threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Stags to a 48-21 win over James Island.
Stags wide receiver DJ Chisolm had five catches for 79 yards and a score, while adding 30 yards on two carries. Keshawn Wicks led the rushing attack with 70 yards on 10 carries.
Berkeley finished the game with 439 total yards, while James Island had 320 yards.
Berkeley is now 7-1 overall and 2-0 in region 7-AAAAA . The Trojans slip to 2-6 and 0-2.
Pinewood Prep 42, Northwood 0
Pinewood Prep quarterback Mikey McVeigh and receiver Ben Diffley both had a hand in two scores to lead the Panthers to a 42-0 rout of Northwood Academy.
Pinewood improved to 1-7 with the victory while Northwood dropped to 0-8.
“We’ve been telling our guys all along that we need to keep piecing stuff together to make a whole,” Pinewood coach Michael Wright said. “It’s taken us this long, but they were able to do it tonight so I’m just happy for them. Particularly in the second half, we did a good job.”
Diffley had the sole TD of the first half. The senior receiver/defensive back/kicker intercepted a Northwood pass and returned it 20 yards into the end zone and then added the extra-point kick for a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Early in the third, Ben Brown intercepted a Chargers’ pass to set up a 74-yard Panther scoring drive. McVeigh scrambled 25 yards into the end zone with the help of a stiff arm around the 5-yard line. The Panthers quarterback then ran the ball in on the two-point conversion play for a 15-0 Pinewood lead.
On the final play of the third, the McVeigh connected with Diffley on a 45-yard catch and run for a 21-0 advantage.
On Northwood’s’ ensuing possession, Brown made his second interception of the evening and returned the ball 25 yards into the end zone for a score.
Ben DeLillo recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up a 17-yard TD run by fullback Raysheem Chrisol.
On Northwood’s next drive, Pinewood’s Wesley Chapman recovered another fumble. That led to a 2-yard TD run by Cameron Carroll. Diffley added his fourth successful PAT of the evening to cap the scoring with 6:18 remaining.
St. John’s 53, Military Magnet 13
Tyrone Hicks scored three touchdowns to lead St. John’s past Military Magnet, 53-13, Friday night.
Hicks had 126 receiving yards, while also making ten tackles, with three assists, and two sacks on defense.
Tyrus Richardson added 68 yards on the ground and scored a TD. St. John’s quarterback Tyler Durham threw for 50 yards.
The Islanders defense dominated Military Magnet’s offense. Jordan Brown, Ismael Echeverria, and William Frazier all recorded fumble recoveries for a touchdowns.
Danny Brisbane had a sack, Sean Lowry and Ethan Guest had three tackles and three assists each, and Jekobe Taylor had three tackles to round out the defense.
St. John’s is 5-2 and is at Charleston Charter next Friday. Military Magnet is 0-7 and is at Baptist Hill Friday.
Porter-Gaud 51, Augusta Christian 13
Porter-Gaud quarterback Gunnar Nistad threw four touchdown passes and Caleb Pierce had two touchdown runs to lead the Cyclones to an easy road win at Augusta Christian, 51-13.
Nistad completed scoring tosses to Andrew Thomas, Walker Coleman, Legend Waring and Jack Trouche as Porter-Gaud built a big halftime lead.
Jonathan Weitz added a 37-yard field goal and Matt Kelly had a rushing TD in the Cyclones victory.
Porter-Gaud improved to 7-1 on the season.
First Baptist 41, Heathwood Hall 0
First Baptist running back Michel Dukes made the most of his eight carries by compiling 163 yards and scoring three times in the Hurricanes’ 46-0 rout of Heathwood Hall.
Dukes, a three-star prospect with more than 20 scholarship offers, scored on runs of 37, 56 and 57 yards, all of which came in the opening quarter.
Quarterback Myron Wigfall chipped in 117 passing yards and two TDs. Tylan Major returned two punts for scores.
The Hurricanes improved to 7-1 and will face Augusta Christian at home next week.
Baptist Hill 78, Charleston Charter 0
Rashad Maxwell scored nine touchdowns to lead Baptist Hill Bobcats past Charleston Charter, 78-0, Friday night.
Maxwell threw for 88 yards and rushed for 79 more yards to go along with his nine TDs on the night. Jayvonte Burnell also had an impressive night with five touchdowns, 165 rushing yards, and added 39 receiving yards.
The Bobcat’s defense was strong all night long, only allowing 24 yards of total offense.
Tiko Grant led the way with two sacks, a recovered fumble, and a blocked kick. Even the special teams factored in, with Savion Townsend returning a punt for a 54-yard touchdown.
Baptist Hill is 4-2 and hosts Military Magnet Friday. Charleston Charter is 1-6 and hosts St. John’s Friday.
Oceanside 55, Phillip Simmons 0
Keegan Williams rushed for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Oceanside past Phillips Simmons, 55-0, Friday night.
Williams set the tone early for the Landsharks, rushing for a first quarter. Williams added a 68-yard TD run in the second quarter for Oceanside’s fifth score of the night. He finished the game with 102 yards on just six carries.
Quarterback Sean Cooney also stepped up big for the offense, finishing with 211 yards and three TDs. Two of those scoring passes were caught by Joel Osteen, who finished the night with 84 yards on just four catches.
The Landsharks are now 6-1 and will hit the road next week for a game at Timberland. Philip Simmons will take its 2-6 record into a home game against Garrett Academy.
Timberland 48, Burke 0
Timberland quarterback DJ Gadsden completed four passes for 131 yards and a touchdown to propel Timberland to a 48-0 win over Burke.
Timberland won its fifth straight game and will host Oceanside Collegiate next week for the region 6-AA title.
Tyler Sumpter had two receptions for 63 yards and a TD, while Jamari Nelson had 50 yards rushing and a TD. Shemar Greene had 96 yards rushing and two scores, while Matt Williamson and Chris Williams also scored.
Palmetto Christian 60, Patrick Henry 34
Quarterback Connor Rourke had 220 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns to lead Palmetto Christian past Patrick Henry, 60-34, Friday night.
Connor also added a passing score in the game, while running backs Colson Gunn and Carson Rourke each rushed for 70-plus yards and a score.
Palmetto Christian is now 4-3 and will look to build on the victory next week at Beaufort Academy.
Garrett 28, North Charleston 6
Raequan Floyd’s scored three touchdowns to lead Garrett past North Charleston, 28-6, Friday night.
Floyd caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eric Gathers, scored on a four-yard run, and ran back a 72- yard interception for a score. Josh Simmons also scored on a 14-yard TD run.
North Charleston’s Trenton Bennett scored on a four-yard TD run, while completing six of 16 passes for 152 yards.
North Charleston's defense as led by Von McNeil, who finished the night with 12 tackles and a forced fumble. Rico Cruise made six tackles and an interception.
Garrett is 4-3 and is at Philip Simmons Friday. North Charleston is 1-6 and is at Burke Friday.