Fort Dorchester spread the ball around offensively and leaned once again on an outstanding defense, improving to 5-0 with a 31-14 win over visiting Goose Creek on Friday night.
The Patriots piled up more than 350 total yards with a balanced offensive attack, while the defense posted more than 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Khalid Gadson had two interceptions for the Patriots against Goose Creek (2-2)
“I’m kind of disappointed with the way we played,” Fort Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad said. “I didn’t think we played very well. Just seem to go through the motions. Goose Creek played hard. I didn’t feel like we had much intensity. We won the game, and that’s good, but if we play like this again, somebody will beat us.”
As has been the norm in recent games, Fort Dorchester played two quarterbacks, senior DeAndrae Sabb and freshman Zolten Osborne.
Both had solid performances in the first half. Sabb passed for 84 yards and added 46 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Osborne added 126 yards passing while senior receiver Joel Seaman caught three passes for 92 yards.
“We are working some things to get them both active in the game,” LaPrad said of the two-quarterback system. “It’s not where we want it yet but it’s coming along I guess.”
Osborne and Seaman combined on a 41-yard scoring pass to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game. The score came two plays after Seaman converted a fourth-and-six fake punt.
Sabb added a five-yard run early in the second quarter for a 14-0 advantage and tacked on a three-yard run with 6:50 left in the half.
Goose Creek’s Quinn Tolbert’s interception and 52-yard return set up the Gators’ lone score of the half, a six-yard pass from Manny Mukuamu to Malachi Taylor with 2:48 left in the half. The touchdown was only the second scored against Fort Dorchester in 18 quarters.
Mukuamu finished with 127 yards passing but was sacked four times.
Neither team scored until late in the third when Sabb dove in from two yards out for his third score of the night, pushing the lead to 28-7 with 2:43 remaining in the period.
Sabb capped his night with 64 yards rushing and 104 yards through the air. Running back Dwayne Wright added 130 yards on the ground.
Steven Herron added a 30-yard field goal in the fourth, set up by a 50-yard punt return from Qway Simmons.
Tolbert made his presence felt in the final minutes, stripping the ball from Sabb and racing 82 yards for a touchdown with 6:17 left in the game.
Fort Dorchester will play at West Ashley next week while Goose Creek (2-2) visits Cane Bay.
Hammond 55, First Baptist 7
Jackson Muschamp hit 12 of 14 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns as Hammond (4-2) blasted First Baptist, 55-7, in a matchup of SCISA state title contenders.
Hammond's sought-after defensive end, Jordan Burch, had a receiving TD, a passing TD and two sacks. Capers Stokes ran eight times for 102 yards for Hammond, and Andre Wilson caught four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score against First Baptist (5-1).
Stratford 30, West Ashley 21
Jaedon Alston ran for three touchdowns to lead Stratford 2-2) past West Ashley (1-4).
Alston scored on runs of 11, 1 and 2 yards to lead the Knights, who also got a 56-yard TD pass from Josh Davis to Jaylin Hayward.
Justin Mazyck scored on runs of 20 and 82 yards for West Ashley.
Cane Bay 42, Stall 13
Leon Staley ran for touchdowns of 3 and 67 yards to pace Cane Bay (3-2) to a 42-13 rout of Stall (0-5).
Austin Carter returned an interception 51 yards for a score. AJ Miles caught a 26-yard TD pass and Rafael Smith snagged a 23-yarder.
Oceanside Collegiate 14, Legion Collegiate 0
Quarterback Sean Cooney threw two touchdown passes to lead Oceanside Collegiate (5-0) to a 14-0 win over Legion Collegiate (1-2) in a testy contest.
Cooney linked up with Joey Bolyston for an 18-yard pass in the third quarter, while also hitting Fletcher Files with a 22-yard pass on 4th and 15 with six minutes left in the game.
Cooney finished the game completing 12 of 22 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Keegan Williams rushed the ball 24 times for 133 yards, 99 of which came in the second half.
The Landsharks only gave up six first downs while making five sacks on defense. The game was riddled with 40 penalties, and led to Legion Academy head coach Strait Herron and three of his players being ejected from the game.
Oceanside will host North Charleston Friday. Legion Academy is at Charleston Charter Friday.
Timberland 42, Hanahan 0
Hanahan struggled to get the offense rolling Friday night as they fell to 0-4 on the season in a 42-0 loss to Timberland, which is now 3-1 this year.
Hawks’ quarterback Mac Blakeney threw for a total of 63 yards in the contest. Wideout Randy Scott got the bulk of that total, snagging five balls for 42 yards.
The Hawks will look to rebound next week at Bishop England, and the Wolves will face Philip Simmons.
St. John's Christian 42, Palmetto Christian 28
Palmetto Christian's Connor Rourk passed for 112 yards and two scores, both to Wyatt Shogren, but it wasn't enough as PCA (3-1) fell by 42-28 to St. John's Christian (3-1).
Shogren caught three balls for 80 yards, and Rourk tacked on 167 rushing touchdowns and another two scores.
Hilton Head Christian 43, Dorchester Academy 22
Dorchester Academy surrendered it’s highest point total of the season Friday in a 43-22 loss to Hilton Head Christian that moves the Raiders to 3-2 on the year.
Dorchester rusher Ben Stokes lead the way with 203 yards and a score on 21 attempts. Quarterback Colby Weeks chipped in 74 rushing yards and a touchdown in the loss.
The Raiders hope to get back on track next week at Colleton Prep.
Cross 19, Lake Marion 6
Solid defense and timely rushing propelled Cross to a 19-6 victory over Lake Marion, bringing the Trojans to a 3-2 record.
Running back Zyrell Eadie managed 65 yards on 11 carries, including a 14-yard touchdown. On the other side, Damion Haines was an anchor on defense, posting 5 tackles on the night.
Cross travels to C.E. Murray next week.