Quarterback De’Andrae Sabb rushed for four touchdowns and running back Kalil Jenkins ran for three more as Fort Dorchester earned a 55-23 victory over visiting Cane Bay on Friday night.
“We have to get a lot better but to put 55 (points) on Cane Bay is pretty good,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “They are a good ball club that is well coached. They do a good job and keep the ball a lot. It is only the second week, but I thought we did good on specialties. We are getting better, but we aren’t there yet.”
Fort Dorchester improved to 2-0 on the season while Cane Bay fell to 0-2.
Jenkins broke a tackle and dashed into the end zone for a 27-yard TD with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter to open the scoring. Kobe Shelton then hit his first of five point-after kicks for a 7-0 Patriots lead.
Cobra kicker Ryder Wishart hit a 39-yard field goal to put his team on the board and Cane Bay only trailed 7-3 at the end of the opening quarter. However, the Patriots then found their groove.
Sabb scored on runs of 5 and 3 yards before Cane Bay could get its offense moving. The QB also found the end zone on a 25-yard run before the half. Jenkins scored on a 29-yard run for a 35-10 Patriots’ lead at the half.
Jenkins added a 38-yard TD run in the third quarter while Sabb added an 11-yard TD run.
Receiver Qway Simmons scored on a 52-yard run in the fourth to cap the scoring. The receiver also had a 64-yard punt return for an apparent score called back on a personal foul penalty.
Cane Bay showed it can still move the ball, but struggled on defense.
Senior QB Elijah Bey had a hand in three Cobra TDs. He connected with Dequan Neals for a 98-yard TD pass, with Alex Mart for a 33-yard TD pass and scored on a 39-yard run.
First Baptist 41, Burke 0
The First Baptist Hurricanes blew past the Burke High Bulldogs with a 41-0 victory at home.
The Hurricanes dominated on defense, with strong safety Don McNeil and defensive end Ross Greenhill each running an interception in for a touchdown. Defensive tackle Skye Christy did the same with a fumble recovery.
The offense was equally potent, with quarterback Myron Wigfall throwing for 78 yards and a score, and Michel Dukes rushing for two touchdowns on 68 yards.
First Baptist will take its 2-0 record on the road to Sumter High next week. Burke, now 1-1, will play Baptist Hill at home.
Academic Magnet 58, Charleston Charter 20
Quarterback Steven Schlosser accounted for five touchdowns to lead Academic Magnet past Charleston Charter. He combined for 229 yards through the air and on the ground. William Schnell ran for 180 yards and a touchdown.
With the win, Academic Magnet starts the season 2-0 for the third time in the past four years. They will play Military Magnet at Danny Jones Park Friday night. Charleston Charter is 0-2 and is at Philip Simmons on Friday.
Porter-Gaud 42, Cardinal Newman 21
Porter-Gaud improved to 2-0 with a 42-21 win over visiting Cardinal Newman in SCISA Class AAA action.
The Cyclones scored two defensive touchdowns and recovered a blocked kick in the end zone in the victory. Walker Coleman returned an interception for a touchdown and Keesler Lawrence recovered a blocked kick in the end zone for a score. Jack Faucette had a 31-yard touchdown run and Charlie Thomas had two rushing scores.
Porter-Gaud will face Pinewood Prep away on Friday. With the loss, Cardinal Newman drops to 1-1, and will host Heathwood Hall Friday.
Garrett Academy 12, Baptist Hill 6 (OT)
Garrett Academy edged out a 12-6 victory in overtime Friday night over Baptist Hill in the Falcons' season opener.
The Falcons’ defense was stout, with Tyriq Green and Jordan Jackson both recording picks to keep the Bobcats off the field.
That effort allowed the offense to move the ball methodically down field, including a 10-yard pass from Eric Gathers to Dalmont Gourdine. And in overtime, Raequan Floyd crossed the goal line on a 4-yard touchdown run to win the game.
Garrett will play St. John’s next week. Baptist Hill, now 0-2, will play Burke.
Andrew Jackson 37, St. John's 24
The St. John’s Islanders lost for the first time this season by 37-24 matchup against the Andrew Jackson Volunteers.
The St. John’s offense performed well, with running back Tyrus Richardson going for 76 yards and quarterback Tyler Durham throwing for 148 yards.
Patrick Washington ran a 96-yard kickoff return back for a touchdown. Washington also rushed for 51 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown.
The Islanders will take their 1-1 record to North Charleston next week for a game against Garrett Academy.
Savannah Christian 54, Oceanside 14
In a 54-14 rout, Oceanside Academy took a loss at home to Savannah Christian.
The Landsharks struggled to keep Savannah Christian at bay, allowing the team to score 20 points in each of the first two quarters.
Oceanside was able to put some late points on the board, thanks to an 88-yard touchdown run by Walker Rhue in the third quarter. Rhue followed up with a fourth quarter touchdown reception, thrown by quarterback Sean Cooney.
Oceanside (1-1) will look to bounce back next week at C.E. Murray.
Stratford 33, Stall 7
Stratford High School remains undefeated, after taking care of Stall High in a 33-7 win.
Knights QB Travis Lott threw for 151 yards, and ran for two touchdowns on 51 rushing yards. Running back Mario Anderson chipped in another two scores on 14 carries and 87 rushing yards.
North Charleston 16, Military Magnet 14
Trenton Bennett threw touchdown passes of 46 and 62 yards to Harry Seabrook Jr. to lead North Charleston to a 16-14 victory over Military Magnet.
Bennett also threw 2-point conversions to Seabrook and Trey’von Jordan. Seabrook carried twice for 62 yards and caught four pass for 123 yards.
North Charleston is 1-0. Military Magnet is 0-2.