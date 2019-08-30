SUMMERVILLE — Senior running back Kalil Jenkins scored four touchdowns in the first half to pace third-ranked Fort Dorchester to a big early lead and eventual 49-0 win over Cane Bay.
The Patriots, now 2-0, led 42-0 at halftime with Jenkins scoring on runs of 1, 9, 3 and 6 yards. Fort Dorchester took advantage of early miscues by Cane Bay (1-1), totaling only 72 yards on their first four scoring drives, all in the first quarter.
Fort Dorchester also got first-half scores from Dwayne Wright (3-yard run) and a 35-yard scoring pass from freshman quarterback Zolten Osborne to Joel Seaman. Osborne finished with 79 yards passing.
“He’s going to be really good so we’re just bringing him along,” head coach Steve LaPrad said of Osborne.
Senior quarterback De’Andrae Sabb completed all six of his pass attempts for 94 yards while the defense failed to yield a touchdown for the second consecutive week.
“We are getting a little better each week,” LaPrad said. “That’s what we look for as coaches. We are starting to click a little better on offense.
“Our defense played well again. Another shutout so that’s good, and I think we played about everybody. It was a good night. The kids have been working hard.”
The second half was played with a running clock and the Patriots scored on their first possession of the third quarter on Wright’s 2-yard run. Wright also had a 42-yard pass reception from Sabb, who was 3-for-3 passing on the drive.
Cane Bay opened the season with a win over West Ashley last week, and is off next week while Fort Dorchester is scheduled to play in Viera, Florida, pending conditions after Hurricane Dorian.
“It doesn’t look good right now,” LaPrad said in regards to next week’s game. “Really wanted to play. They’re a really good team. We need a good game like that but the good Lord handles that stuff.”
Cane Bay finished the game about 100 yards in total offense. Running back Leon Staley paced the Cobras with 64 yards rushing on 26 attempts.
Oceanside Collegiate 49, Savannah Christian 7
Keegan Williams was a force for Oceanside Collegiate, netting 131 yards and four touchdowns in the Landsharks’ 49-7 victory over Savannah Christian. Williams was also efficient in the passing game, catching three passes for 33 yards.
Quarterback Sean Cooney hit 17 of 25 passes for a career-high 364 yards and three scores. Malachi Oree was his favorite target, grabbing six balls for 103 yards and two scores.
Now 2-0, Oceanside will hit the road next week to play Socastee.
First Baptist 56, Burke 16
Will Daniel threw three touchdown passes to lead First Baptist (3-0) to a 56-16 win over Burke (0-2).
McKay Wilson led the Hurricanes in receiving with 68 yards and two touchdown receptions. Running back Davian Brown rushed 12 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns.
First Baptist’s defense allowed 174 rushing yards, but they rebounded quickly to give up just 38 yards in the second half. Brown also returned a blocked punt 10 yards for a defensive touchdown.
West Ashley 30, James Island 7
Three different players threw touchdown passes for the West Ashley Wildcats (1-1) a 30-7 win over James Island (1-1)
In addition to throwing for a score, wide receiver Jackson Ramsey also caught three balls for 38 yards for West Ashley. Meanwhile, Jahleel Porter rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Connor Black and Jarael Anderson also threw TD passes for West Ashley, and Nelson Huggins kicked a 22-yard field goal.
Stratford 41, Stall 20
Jaedeon Alston and Damarius Anderson ran for early touchdowns to lead Stratford (1-1) past Stall (0-2).
North Charleston 32, Military Magnet 21
Luke Gayle hit Jaleel Yeadon for a late touchdown to pace North Charleston to victory in its season opener against Military Magnet (0-1).
Military Magnet's Jarheem Capers scored on a 2-yard run and a 35-yard TD pass from Kelvin Heyward for Military Magnet (0-1). Heyward also ran for a 6-yard TD.
Palmetto Christian 57, Newberry Academy 0
Quarterback Connor Rourk was 6 for 6 for 134 yards and a touchdown to give Palmetto Christian (1-0) a 57-0 win over Newberry Academy (0-1) in 8-man football. Rourk also ran the ball six times for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Stephen Segars had 13 rushes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Kendall Chakeris scored TDs of 47 and 22 yards, and returned a punt for a 75 yard touchdown. Carson Rourk led the defense with 12 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery as well as catching a 50-yard touchdown pass.
Bishop England 31, Baptist Hill 12
Quarterback Cameron Costa threw first-half touchdown passes to Eddie Marinaro and Sullivan Clair to lead Bishop England (1-0) past Baptist Hill (0-2).
Georgetown 27, Philip Simmons 14
Georgetown's Jamari Geathers scored the go-ahead touchdown as the Bulldogs (1-0) defeated Philip Simmons (0-2).
Academic Magnet 14, Charleston Charter 12
Quarterback Will Jordan ran for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to lead Academic Magnet (1-1) past Charleston Charter (0-1).
Cardinal Newman 28, Porter-Gaud 14
Tobias Lafayette caught a long touchdown pass for Porter-Gaud (1-1), but it wasn't enough against Cardinal Newman (2-0) in Columbia.