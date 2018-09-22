Fort Dorchester 33,
Goose Creek 13
Fort Dorchester quarterback De’Andrae Sabb threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots past Goose Creek, 33-13, Friday night.
Sabb completed 11 of 17 passes, including two TD passes to Antoine Parker, who totaled 77 yards on five catches.
Fort Dorchester running back Kalil Jenkins rushed for 132 yards and another score.
Fort Dorchester will take its 5-0 record into next week’s home game against West Ashley. Meanwhile, Goose Creek, now 1-4, will play host to Cane Bay.
Timberland 29,
Hanahan 0
Timberland's defense shut out Hanahan, 29-0, as the Wolves won their second straight game, thanks to an overwhelming rushing attack led by Matt Williamson.
Williamson, a junior, broke free for a 57-yard TD run in the game. The ground game also included scores from D.J. Gadsden and Shemar Greene.
On defense, Timberland posted 10 sacks and limited Hanahan to less than 100 yards of total offense.
Timberland improved to 2-2 on the season with a home game against Philip Simmons slated for Sept. 28. The Hawks are now 1-3 and will look to bounce back next week when they host Bishop England.
Cane Bay 55,
Stall 19
Cane Bay forced four turnovers and moved it at will in the first half to seize control in a 55-19 homecoming victory over visiting Stall on Friday.
Cane Bay running back Micah Staggers scored on runs of 30 and 24 yards and quarterback Elijah Bey scored on runs of 12 and 52 yards as the Cobras built a 38-0 halftime advantage.
Cobras running backs Wendell Goodwin, Jermaine Myers and Xavier Mitchell-Brown added scores on the ground and kicker Ryder Wishart was true on all seven extra points and field goals of 30 and 27 yards.
All of Stall’s points came in the fourth quarter after getting down 45-0.
Warriors quarterback Dewitt Parker connected with Tyshon Richardson on a 40-yard touchdown pass and hooked up with James Levine on an 80-yarder. The Warriors other score was a 1-yard plunge by Devron Chestnut.
The Cobras (2-2) travel to Goose Creek to start their Region 7-AAAAA slate on Friday. Off next week, Stall dropped to 0-5.
Porter Guad 27,
Orangeburg Prep 0
Tobias Lafayette had two interceptions, including an 85-yard return for a touchdown to lead Porter-Gaud to a 27-0 win over Orangeburg Prep.
Quarterback Gunnar Nistad tossed a pair of touchdown passes, one to Legend Waring and the other to Andrew Thomas. Kicker Jonathan Weitz kicked two field goals to aid Porter-Gaud’s score.
Porter-Gaud is 5-0 and plays at Heathwood Hall Friday. Orangeburg Prep is 2-2 and plays at John Paul II Friday.
Garrett Academy 42,
Academic Magnet 28
Garrett wide receiver Raekwon Floyd scored three touchdowns, including two rushing scores to lead the Falcons past Academic Magnet, 42-28.
The Falcons’ ground game was a well-oiled machine, producing two more rushing TDs, with Rashad Anderson and Jerome Pinckney each finding the end zone.
Corner back Shannon Skelton also made his mark on the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a key interception on defense.
The Falcons are now 3-1 as they prepare to play Burke High next week. Academic Magnet, now 3-2, will look to regroup next week against Manning.
St. John’s 44,
Waccamaw 34
St. John's quarterback Tyler Durham threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Islanders past Waccamaw, 44-34.
Durham completed 60 percent of his passes, including two TDs to receiver Robert Waring. Ra’Quan Washington and Lavon Traeye each caught a TD pass.
Running back Tyrone Hicks added 157 yards on the ground with two scores.
Now 3-1 on the season, the Islanders will host Calvary Day on Sept. 28.
Baptist Hill 58,
North Charleston 0
Baptist Hill quarterback Rashad Maxwell threw two touchdown passes to help lead the Bobcats past North Charleston, 58-0.
Maxwell went 9 of 12 for 206 yards. Running back Jayvonte Burnell also had a solid night, rushing for 142 yards and two TDs.
Baptist Hill’s defense played a big part in the win, recording the shutout. Tiko Grant led the defense with six solo tackles, two quarterback sacks, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The special teams showed up as well, with Savion Townsend blocking a kick and running it back for 75 yards.
Baptist Hill is 3-2 and is at Green Sea Floyds next Friday. North Charleston is 1-3 and hosts Oceanside Collegiate.
Woodland 38,
Bishop England 14
Woodland quarterback Taurean Singletary completed 25 of 43 passes for 326 yards and Lavel Davis had two touchdown receptions to pace the Wolverines in their 38-14 victory over Bishop England.
Woodland totaled 425 yards in total offense in the win. On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Markeis Parson added an interception return for a touchdown.
Improving to 3-3, Woodland turns its attention to a road game next week against Whale Branch. Bishop England will take its 1-3 record into an away game against Hanahan.