SUMMERVILLE — When he arrived as a transfer quarterback from C.E. Murray, Elijah Bey came in with a reputation as a passer. He proved his versatility in a big way on Friday night.
Bey, a 6-1, 210-pound senior, rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Cane Bay Cobras to a 28-21 win over visiting Ashley Ridge. The win was Cane Bay’s first of the season after opening with two losses. Ashley Ridge dropped to 2-2 with the loss.
Trailing, 21-14, at the half, Bey guided the Cobras on two long scoring drives, covering 85 and 94 yards while rushing for 130 yards in the final two quarters. He says he is starting to get a better feel for Cane Bay’s double-wing option attack but admits he freelanced often in the second half.
“I just had to do whatever I could to help us win the game,” Bey said. “I definitely have a good feel for the offense now but a few times I just took the ball and ran as hard as I could. We were 0-2 and we really needed this win. Our defense really stepped up and then the offensive line took over in the fourth quarter.”
Cane Bay opened the season with losses to West Ashley and Fort Dorchester and had a bye last week. Cobras coach Russell Zehr saw his young team mature on Friday night.
“You know we coaches can tell them it’s going to be alright to just be patient but these are teenagers and they don’t buy into that stuff all the time,” Zehr said. “We had a great two weeks. These kids have been working really hard. We definitely needed this tonight. I’m really proud of their effort.”
Ashley Ridge running back Nick Cunningham finished with 135 rushing yards but only had six yards after halftime. Quarterback Matt Duncan added 110 yards through the air. The Swamp Foxes mustered only 55 yards in the second half.
“Our defense stepped up, just a great effort against an offense that has some great athletes,” Zehr said. “We did what we had to do. We had to get stops because we were just hanging on at halftime.”
A 47-yard punt return by Jaylen Perry set up Ashley Ridge’s first touchdown, a one-yard run by Cunningham, for an early 7-0 lead.
After an exchange of punts, Cane Bay fullback Micah Staggers broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown burst up the middle, tying the game at seven with 2:35 left in the opening period. Staggers added 90 yards rushing in the game.
The Swamp Foxes shanked a punt on their next possession, giving Cane Bay great field position at the Ashley Ridge 39-yard line. Bey raced 28 yards on first down and scored on a two-yard sneak a play later to give the Cobras a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
Ashley Ridge responded with a nine-play drive, feeding Cunningham often to reach the Cane Bay 10. Duncan hit tight end Josh Charro with a 10-yard scoring toss to tie the game at 14.
Cunningham again was featured on Ashley Ridge’s next possession, ripping off a 44-yard run to the Cane Bay 10-yard line. Duncan and Demarr Proctor-Floyd combined on a jet sweep pass to give the Swamp Foxes a 21-14 halftime lead.
Bey capped Cane Bay’s first possession of the third quarter, an 85-yard drive, with a two-yard run to tie the game at 21. Early in the fourth, the Cobras went 94 yards on 11 plays with Bey keeping for 57 yards on the game-winning drive. His nine-yard run gave the Cobras a 28-21 lead.
Fort Dorchester 17, Wando 3
Fort Dorchester scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get past upset-minded Wando, 17-3, at Bagwell Stadium.
Patriots quarterback De'Andrae Sabb hit Chaz Jones with a 23-yard TD pass for a 10-3 lead in the fourth quarter. Sabb iced the game with a 75-yard TD run in the final minutes.
Sabb ran for 223 yards and hit 11 of 19 passes for 83 yards. Kalil Jenkins ran for 98 yards for the Patriots.
Kobe Shelton booted a 38-yard field goal for Fort Dorchester (4-0), while Andrew Weil kicked a 22-yard field goal for Wando (1-2).
"I was glad we won, but I don't think we played real well," said Patriots coach Steve LaPrad. "Wando played a fantastic game and took the fight to us. We've got to do a lot better, but Wando did a great job and should be commended."
Goose Creek 28, West Ashley 7
Emmanuel Mukuamu Mukuama threw for 92 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Corey Lucas in the fourth quarter, to lead Goose Creek past West Ashley, 28-7
Goose Creek was also impressive on defense, forcing five fumbles, three interceptions and a blocked punt for a score.
Now 1-2, Goose Creek will try to draw even next week at Stall High. West Ashley, 2-2, will try to regroup against Wando.
First Baptist 45, Ben Lippen 7
Michel Dukes did it again with 205 rushing yards and three scores in First Baptist’s 45-7 victory at Ben Lippen.
Dukes’ performance includes a 38-yard touchdown and another one for 69 yards, both in the first quarter.
Quarterback Myron Wigfall got in on the action, posting 101 passing yards with two touchdowns.
First Baptist will defend its 4-0 record in Columbia next week against Cardinal Newman.
St. John's 44, North Charleston 14
Tyrone Hicks’ three rushing touchdowns helped lead the St. John’s Islanders to a 44-14 win over the North Charleston Cougars.
Hicks’ touchdowns came off his 96 rushing yards on the night. Quarterback Tyler Durham went 7-19 for 157 yards and two passing touchdowns. Lavon Traeye caught 114 of those 157 yards passing for two touchdowns.
The Islanders special teams and defense were crucial in the win. Patrick Washington started the game with a 90 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The defense got a safety in the first quarter to really set the tone. Sean Lowry led the way with 10 tackles and four assists on the night. An’Twayne Frazier and Bernard Brown each had a sack. Kicker Alex Marchisello was also impressive, hitting a 33 yard field goal and five extra points.
For North Charleston, Harry Seabrook caught a 56-yard TD pass from Trenton Bennett, and Jalel Yeadon returned an interception 87 yards for a score.
St. John’s is 3-1 and is at Oceanside Friday. North Charleston is 1-2 and is at Waccamaw Friday.
Oceanside Collegiate 34, Gray Collegiate 33
Oceanside Collegiate stopped a 2-point conversion inside the final two minutes and escaped with a 34-33 win over Gray Collegiate in Orangeburg.
Keegan Williams posted 159 rushing yards for Oceanside. Williams also tallied 60 receiving yards in the contest, and Zion Coker made his mark with an 89-yard kickoff return for the touchdown.
Oceanside improved to 3-1 on the season and will host St. John’s next week.
Baptist Hill 72, Academic Magnet 0
Rashad Maxwell accounted for nine touchdowns to lead the Baptist Hill Bobcats to a 72-0 rout over the Academic Magnet Raptors.
Maxwell had a monster night on offense, passing for 265 yards and rushing for 269 along with his nine touchdowns. Jayvonta Burnell also had a great night with three touchdowns, 209 yards rushing, and 16 yards receiving. Terrance Brown contributed as well, with 122 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Baptist Hill’s defense was unwavering, allowing almost no offense from Academic Magnet. Cornerback DeShawn Stephens led the team with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Baptist Hill is 2-2 and will host Cross Friday. Academic Magnet is 3-1 and is off next week.
Bluffton 16, Hanahan 14
Shiron Hart’s rushing prowess was a silver lining for Hanahan in a 16-14 loss Friday to Bluffton.
Hart tallied 82 yards on the ground, putting the team in position to score multiple times. The Hawks defense also played well, coming up with two recovered fumbles and an interception.
Hanahan is now 1-2 and will play Garrett Academy next week.
Porter-Gaud 44, Wilson Hall 7
Caleb Pierce had two rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the Porter-Gaud Cyclones’ 44-7 win over Wilson Hall.
Also contributing for Porter Gaud was Gunnar Nistad, who threw a pair of touchdown passes. JD Key returned a fumble for a touchdown and Matt Kelly had a touchdown pass to Kevin Marshall. Jonathan Weitz also made a field goal in the win.
The Cyclones improved to 4-0 and will play Laurence Manning Academy next week.
Palmetto Christian 46, WW King 14
Connor Rourk’s four touchdowns were the key to Palmetto Christian’s 46-14 win over W.W. King.
Rourk had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns, as well as three two-point conversions on the night. Kendall Chakeris ran in a 50-yard touchdown, while also making four tackles on the defensive side of the ball. Jimmy Fleury made a 40-yard touchdown catch.
Wyatt Shogren led the defense with three interceptions and four tackles. Carson Rourk also made an interception, while also putting in an impressive nine tackles. Dalton Welch made 8.5 tackles, while adding a receiving touchdown.
Palmetto Christian is 2-1 and hosts Cathedral Academy Friday. W.W. King is 0-3 and is at Laurens Academy Friday.
Faith/Ridge 42, Tri-Academy 8
Daniel Brown rushed for two scores Friday in Faith/Ridge Christian's 42-8 rout of Tri-Academy.
Brown, the team’s quarterback, also threw for another touchdown in the matchup, while running back William Brookshire chipped in another two rushing touchdowns.
Now 4-0, Faith/Ridge Christian will take its undefeated record into a matchup with Patrick Henry.
St. John's Christian 66, Laurens Academy 12
Nai’Ryan Bookert ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to power the St. John’s Christian Cavaliers past visiting Laurens Academy, 66-12, in a non-region 8-man football game on Friday in Moncks Corner.
The Cavs (2-1) scored touchdowns on all of their first eight drives, leading 36-6 after a quarter and 52-6 at halftime. Bookert, a sophomore, finished with 125 yards passing and ran for 56 more.
Fletcher Law and Bryce Butler scored twice each for the Cavs, who begin their region slate at home on Friday against Andrew Jackson Academy. Bryce Taylor, Jaden Bradley and Corey Moraux also found the end zone for SJCA. Taylor and Law topped 100 yards rushing.
Dorchester Academy 34, Northside 24
Colby Weeks led the charge with 230 passing yards and three touchdown passes in Dorchester Academy’s 34-24 win against Northside Christian.
Weeks also influenced the Raiders’ ground game, with 68 yards on 10 carries and another touchdown.
Chase Wray was a favorite target for Weeks, as he caught six balls for 112 yards and a score. On the other side of the ball, Way posted 10 tackles. Wyatt Judy and Hunter Steinbronn also stepped up on defense with an interception apiece.
Dorchester Academy improved to 2-2 and will try to get above .500 next week against Spartanburg Christian.