A few plays bounce a different way and Bishop England might’ve advanced. That’s the cruelty of the postseason.
Lake City outlasted Bishop England, 14-7, in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday at Jack Cantey Stadium on Daniel Island.
The third-seeded Panthers advance to face top-seeded Gilbert in the second round. The Bishops’ season ends at 5-4 overall.
“A couple of big plays can decide a game like this in a playoff situation,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said. “We played pretty well defensively most of the night but a play or two here or there made the difference.”
Bishop England limited Lake City to 252 yards of total offense, 94 of it coming on two scoring plays.
Lake City junior quarterback Hilshon Bailey put the Panthers ahead early with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Daimen Williams on a slant across the middle of the field with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter.
Bishop England turned the ball over on downs, missed a field goal and threw an interception all in the second quarter to enter halftime still trailing 7-0.
“They put pretty good pressure on us,” Cantey said. “We couldn’t get the ball off like we needed to.”
Avery Harrison broke open a two-score Panthers lead with a 67-yard sprint to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. Harrison finished with 130 rushing yards, averaging 5.7 per carry. He took over the Panthers offense for a large share of the fourth quarter, playing wildcat quarterback as Bailey nursed an ankle injury.
“(Harrison) has been a spark plug for us all season,” Lake City first-year head coach Ron Baker said. “He’s a kid we tried to get the ball to in so many different ways tonight.”
Bishop England ended the shut out with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cam Costa to Shane Snyder 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Bishops regained possession at their own 45-yard line with more than five minutes to play, and again at their own 30-yard line with just over two minutes to play but turned the ball over on downs on the Panthers’ side of the field both times.
Bishop England finished with 147 yards of offense, managing -2 on the ground.
“Our energy level was very high on defense,” Baker said. “Our guys did a good job in coverage. We played more man coverage than normal and our guys stepped up. That’s what it takes in a playoff game like this.”
Bishop England was missing five starters to injury.
Berkeley 46, West Florence 0
Luke Gadsden ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns to lead Berkeley (8-2) to a 46-0 win over West Florence in the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Kortez Heyward and Tykeim Haynes added TDs for the Stags, who face Fort Dorchester next week.
Wando 30, Conway 21
Quarterback Braden Pritchard threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns as Wando (7-3) won at Conway in the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Maken Glover caught eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wando defense forced six turnovers. Terrell Miller had eight tackles and Colby McQueen forced two fumbles for the Warriors, with three sacks and eight tackles.
Timberland 41, Latta 7
Jamari Nelson ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns to boost Region 6-AA champ Timberland to a 41-7 win over Latta in the Class AA playoffs.
Matt Williamson and James Alston scored two TDs each for the 7-2 Wolves.
Oceanside Collegiate 58, Andrews 36
Quarterback Sean Cooney threw five touchdown passes as Oceanside Collegiate (6-4) won its first playoff game with a 58-36 win over Andrews in the Class AA playoffs.
The Landsharks didn't lose a game this season, but had to forfeit four games and their Region 6-AA title after using ineligible players in four games. Oceanside went from a No. 1 seed to a No. 4 seed in the playoffs as a result of the forfeits; Andrews, the Region 7 champ and a No. 1 seed, ends its season at 8-2.
Cooney was 19 of 32 for 351 yards, and Keegan Williams ran 20 times for 172 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a 46-yard TD for a TD.
Walker Rhue caught six passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, and Malachi Oree caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Joey Boylston’s one catch went for 25-yard touchdown for OCA, which to round out the scoring for the Landsharks in a big night for Oceanside, which will play next at Whale Branch, a 36-10 winner over Philip Simmons.
Burke 52, Eau Claire 14
Victor Goodwin ran for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns as Burke (6-4) pounded Eau Claire in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Burke intercepted three passes and shut out Eau Claire in the second half.
St. John's 6, Bethune-Bowman 0
Jaiden Morrison scored the only touchdown of the game, and Jordan Brown led the St. John's to a 6-0 win over Bethune-Bowman in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Brown went 6-17 throwing the ball for 74 yards, and ran for 50 yards. Morrison ran for 82 yards with 24 yards receiving, and Robert Fields added 105 yards rushing.
Sean Lowry led the Islanders on defense with 12 tackles, and Marcus Gibbs had eight tackles for St. John's.
Cross 36, Military Magnet 0
Dorian Pinckney’s four rushing touchdowns propelled Cross (6-4) to a 36-0 playoff victory over Military Magnet (1-8) in Class A.
Pinckney’s touchdowns came on eight carries for 183 yards. Kaden White also ran six times for 74 yards. Xavier Gattis caught two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Palmetto Christian 40, Wardlaw 28
Connor Rourk ran for 258 yards and four touchdowns and threw a TD pass as Palmetto Christian blasted Wardlaw, 40-28, to open the SCISA 8-man playoffs.
Kendall Chakeris ran for 68 yards and a TD, and 10 tackles on defense, with two sacks and a forced fumble. Wyatt Shogren caught a 30-yard TD pass, forced two fumbles and recovered one. Carson Rourk made 17 tackles, and Grayson Campbell had nine.