GOOSE CREEK — With the playoffs looming in two weeks, the goal of every football coach is for his team to begin peaking. Berkeley head coach Randy Robinson is starting to see his 2019 Stags do just that.

Berkeley improved to 6-2 this season with an impressive 34-7 win over county rival Stratford. The Stags will host Cane Bay in the regular season finale next week, while Stratford (3-5, 1-3) will play Region 7-AAAAA champion and city rival Goose Creek.

“We know we have the pieces and we’re starting to find ways to put it all together,” Robinson said. “We’re like a car that runs on half our cylinders most of the time. We’re getting better.

“We left some things out there in the first half but that third quarter was about as good as we can ask for. I thought we did a lot of good things but we certainly have to keep working hard to put it all together.”

Stags quarterback Willie Chisolm passed for 240 yards, tossing two scoring passes and adding a rushing score, as the Stags rolled to a 3-1 record in the region.

Berkeley’s pass catching duo of Hakeem Meggett and Solomon Butler were big factors in the passing game. Meggett had seven grabs for 118 yards while Butler added four catches for 106 yards. Kyle Gill added a pair of touchdown receptions for the Stags.

The Stags wasted little time taking command, scoring on four plays on their first possession with Chisolm scoring on a 3-yard keeper with 10:25 left in the quarter.

Stratford blocked a punt later in the quarter and drove down to the Berkeley 4-yard line before the Stags stopped the Knights on a fourth-and-one.

In the second quarter, Berkeley went on a 68-yard drive with Tykeim Haynes providing the capper with a 1-yard run for a 13-0 lead.

The Stags picked off Stratford quarterback Josh Davis for a second time later in the quarter and added a late score, a 28-yard pass from Chisolm to Kyle Gill for a 20-0 halftime lead.

Berkeley put the game away in the third quarter with two touchdowns. Chisolm connected with Eric Green on a 7-yard pass for a 27-0 lead with 10:22 left in the third.

The Stags went 75 yards on their second possession of the third period. Chisolm threw consecutive 25-yard passes to Meggett and Butler to cross midfield. A 14-yard completion to Butler set up a first-and-goal at the four, and Chisolm combined with Kyle Gill for a second score to push the lead to 34-0.

The Knights got on the board with :56 left in the third on a touchdown run by Javon Taylor, cutting the lead to 34-7.

“Their offense is really hard to handle with the passing game and all they do but we worked really hard this week and did a good job of getting pressure on their quarterback,” Robinson said.

West Ashley 24, Stall 11

Justin Mazyck ran 64 yards for a touchdown to seal West Ashley's 24-11 victory over Stall (1-8, 0-3) in Region 8-AAAAA.

Connor Black threw a 53-yard TD pass to Jaden Washington, and Zachary Orr scored on a reverse for West Ashley (2-7, 1-3).

Bishop England 37, Georgetown 14

Bishop England (6-2, 4-0) made quick work of Georgetown Friday, scoring 17 points in the quarter en route to a 37-14 victory.

Cam Costa threw two touchdowns passes in the first frame: a 16-yarder and a 9-yarder each to Sullivan Clair. The duo added another two scores to complete their night, including a 52-yard hookup in the third quarter.

The Bishops will host Manning (6-3, 4-0) next Friday with the Region 7-AAA title on the line.

First Baptist 35, Augusta Christian 22

Will Daniel threw for 188 yards and four touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ 35-22 win over Augusta Christian.

Sincere Brown was Daniel’s favorite target, netting 123 receiving yards and two scores. And Davian Brown added 118 yards on the ground with a touchdown for First Baptist (8-2), which hosts Porter-Gaud next week.

St. John's 54, Charleston Charter 16

Quarterback Jordan Brown tallied six touchdowns in St John’s 54-16 win over Charleston Charter.

Brown threw for just 64 yards, but netted three scores through the air. He added another three touchdowns en route to 94 rushing yards. Robert Fields and Lou Wright each rushed for 40 yards, while Jaiden Morrison ran for 79 yards.

The Islanders moved to 3-5 and will wrap up the regular season next week when they travel to Baptist Hill. Charleston Charter is 0-7 and is at Military Magnet.

Manning 53, Hanahan 6

Josh Shaw’s 16 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown weren’t enough as Hanahan (1-7, 1-3) fell to Manning (6-3, 4-0) by a score of 53-6 in Region 7-AAA

Quarterback Jonathan Shelton had trouble against Manning’s defense, going 4 of 11 for 23 yards and two interceptions. Chevy Campbell led the team in receiving catching two balls for 18 yards on an otherwise tough night for the Hawks.

Colleton Prep 47, Charleston Collegiate 14

Darius Singletary’s two-touchdown night wasn’t enough for Charleston Collegiate (1-7) as it came up short against Colleton Prep (5-4), losing 47-14.

Singletary had a 62-yard touchdown run as well as a 61-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Frampton. Nat Rock and Will Roumillat led Charleston Collegiate in tackles.

Palmetto Christian 52, Beaufort Academy 12

Connor Rourk’s six touchdowns in three quarters of play solidified a 52-12 victory for Palmetto Christian (6-2) over defending state champion Beaufort Academy.

Rourk was red hot all night, rushing the ball 18 times for 397 yards behind the stellar play of the PCA offensive line. Grayson Campbell also had a solid night, rushing three times for 40 yards and a 32-yard touchdown run.

Carson Rourk led the Eagles on defense with 21 tackles and one tackle for a loss. Colson Gunn made 13 tackles and Ethan Lowther added 12 tackles.