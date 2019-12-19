The S.C. High School League released its initial two-year proposal for reclassification and region realignment for 2020-22 on Thursday, impacting some Lowcountry schools.
The proposal will be evaluated by member schools and appeals will be heard in late January, with final approval expected in February. The realignment would take affect in the 2020-21 school year and continue for 2021-22.
The league is proposing to decrease the number of Class AAAAA schools, while the number of schools in Class A is increasing.
In the proposal, James Island Charter would drop from Class AAAAA to Class AAAA. James Island has been one of the smallest AAAAA schools in the state for the last four years.
Lucy Beckham High School, a new school opening in Mount Pleasant, will also be classified as a AAAA school. James Island and Beckham would participate in Region 7-AAAA with Colleton County, May River, Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort, likely raising travel concerns for the two Charleston-area schools.
Oceanside Collegiate in Mount Pleasant would move from Class AA to Class AAA and would be placed in Region 8-AAA with Bishop England, Hanahan, Academic Magnet, North Charleston and Battery Creek.
Woodland, in Dorchester County, would move into Region 6-AA, as would Lake Marion and Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Timberland, Philip Simmons and Burke would make up the rest of the region.
Whale Branch in Beaufort County is moving from AA to Class A and would join Region 7-A with Baptist Hill, Charleston Charter, St. John’s, Cross, Military Magnet, Lowcountry Leadership and Palmetto Scholars Academy.
In AAAAA, regions 7 and 8 remain virtually unchanged, except for James Island’s move down to AAAA. Region 7-AAAAA would consist of Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Stratford and Wando. Region 8-AAAAA would include Summerville, Fort Dorchester, Stall, Ashley Ridge and West Ashley.
According to the latest attendance figures, Wando remains the state’s largest school, while Summerville is now ranked third behind Dorman of Spartanburg. Class AAAAA, as proposed, would now include 40 schools, down from 52 schools in the previous two-year period.
SCHSL Realignment 2020-22
CLASS AAAAA
Region 1: Hillcrest J. L. Mann Mauldin T. L. Hanna Woodmont
Region 2: Byrnes, Dorman, Riverside, Spartanburg, Wade Hampton
Region 3: Boiling Springs, Clover, Fort Mill, Gaffney, Nation Ford
Region 4: Blythewood, Northwestern, Ridge View, Rock Hill,Spring Valley
Region 5: Chapin, Dutch, Fork, Lexington, River Bluff, White Knoll
Region 6: Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee, St. James, Sumter
Region 7: Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Stratford, Wando
Region 8: Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Stall, Summerville, West Ashley
CLASS AAAA
Region 1: Easley, Pickens, Travelers Rest, Walhalla, Westside
Region 2: Eastside, Greenville, Greenwood, Greer, Laurens
Region 3: Catawba Ridge, Indian Land, Lancaster, South Pointe, York
Region 4: AC Flora, Dreher, Lugoff-Elgin, Richland Northeast, Westwood
Region 5: Aiken, Airport, Irmo, Midland Valley, North Augusta, South Aiken
Region 6: Darlington, Harstville, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South Florence, West Florence, Wilson
Region 7: Beaufort, Bluffton, Colleton County, Hilton Head Island, James Island, Lucy Beckham, May River
CLASS AAA
Region 1: Belton-Honea Path, Daniel, Pendleton, Seneca, West-Oak, Wren
Region 2: Berea, Blue Ridge, Carolina, Palmetto, Powdersville, Southside
Region 3: Broome, Chapman, Clinton, Emerald, Union County, Woodruff
Region 4: Chester, Fairfield-Central, Keenan, Lower Richland, Mid-Carolina
Region 5: Brookland-Cayce, Fox Creek, Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Strom Thurmond, Swansea
Region 6: Camden, Crestwood, Lake City, Lakewood, Manning, Marlboro County
Region 7: Aynor, Dillon, Georgetown, Loris, Waccamaw
Region 8: Academic Magnet, Battery Creek, Bishop England, Hanahan, North Charleston, Oceanside Collegiate
CLASS AA
Region 1: Abbeville, Christ Church, Crescent, Greenville Tech, Liberty, Ninety Six
Region 2: Blacksburg, Brashier MC, Chesnee, Greer MC, Landrum, Legion Collegiate, St. Joseph
Region 3: Andrew Jackson, Buford, Central, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Legion Collegiate, North Central, York Prep
Region 4: Batesburg-Leesville, Columbia, Eau Claire, Gray Collegiate, Newberry, Saluda
Region 5: Barnwell, Edisto, Pelion, Silver Bluff, Wade Hampton
Region 6: Burke, Lake Marion, Philip Simmons, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Timberland, Woodland
Region 7: Andrews, Kingstree, Latta, Lee Central, Marion, Mullins
CLASS A
Region 1: Calhoun Falls, Dixie, High Point Academy**, McCormick, SCSDB**, Southside Christian, Ware Shoals, Whitmire
Region 2: CA Johnson, Governor’s School**, Great Falls, Lamar (football only), Lewisville, McBee, Midlands Stem**, Riverwalk Academy**
Region 3: Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, North, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko
Region 4: CE Murray, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon, Hemingway, Scott’s Branch
Region 5: Coastal Leadership**, Green Sea-Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico, Johnsonville, Lake View, Lamar, Timmonsville
Region 6, Allendale-Fairfax, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, Bridges Prep**, Estill, Polaris Tech**, Royal Live Oak**
Region 7: Baptist Hill, Charleston Math & Science, Cross, Low Country Leadership**, Military Magnet, Palmetto Scholars**, St. John’s, Whale Branch
** denotes no football