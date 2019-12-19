The S.C. High School League released its initial two-year proposal for reclassification and region realignment for 2020-22 on Thursday, impacting some Lowcountry schools.

The proposal will be evaluated by member schools and appeals will be heard in late January, with final approval expected in February. The realignment would take affect in the 2020-21 school year and continue for 2021-22.

The league is proposing to decrease the number of Class AAAAA schools, while the number of schools in Class A is increasing.

In the proposal, James Island Charter would drop from Class AAAAA to Class AAAA. James Island has been one of the smallest AAAAA schools in the state for the last four years.

Lucy Beckham High School, a new school opening in Mount Pleasant, will also be classified as a AAAA school. James Island and Beckham would participate in Region 7-AAAA with Colleton County, May River, Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort, likely raising travel concerns for the two Charleston-area schools.

Oceanside Collegiate in Mount Pleasant would move from Class AA to Class AAA and would be placed in Region 8-AAA with Bishop England, Hanahan, Academic Magnet, North Charleston and Battery Creek.

Woodland, in Dorchester County, would move into Region 6-AA, as would Lake Marion and Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Timberland, Philip Simmons and Burke would make up the rest of the region.

Whale Branch in Beaufort County is moving from AA to Class A and would join Region 7-A with Baptist Hill, Charleston Charter, St. John’s, Cross, Military Magnet, Lowcountry Leadership and Palmetto Scholars Academy.

In AAAAA, regions 7 and 8 remain virtually unchanged, except for James Island’s move down to AAAA. Region 7-AAAAA would consist of Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Stratford and Wando. Region 8-AAAAA would include Summerville, Fort Dorchester, Stall, Ashley Ridge and West Ashley.

According to the latest attendance figures, Wando remains the state’s largest school, while Summerville is now ranked third behind Dorman of Spartanburg. Class AAAAA, as proposed, would now include 40 schools, down from 52 schools in the previous two-year period.

SCHSL Realignment 2020-22

CLASS AAAAA

Region 1: Hillcrest J. L. Mann Mauldin T. L. Hanna Woodmont

Region 2: Byrnes, Dorman, Riverside, Spartanburg, Wade Hampton

Region 3: Boiling Springs, Clover, Fort Mill, Gaffney, Nation Ford

Region 4: Blythewood, Northwestern, Ridge View, Rock Hill,Spring Valley

Region 5: Chapin, Dutch, Fork, Lexington, River Bluff, White Knoll

Region 6: Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee, St. James, Sumter

Region 7: Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Stratford, Wando

Region 8: Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Stall, Summerville, West Ashley

CLASS AAAA

Region 1: Easley, Pickens, Travelers Rest, Walhalla, Westside

Region 2: Eastside, Greenville, Greenwood, Greer, Laurens

Region 3: Catawba Ridge, Indian Land, Lancaster, South Pointe, York

Region 4: AC Flora, Dreher, Lugoff-Elgin, Richland Northeast, Westwood

Region 5: Aiken, Airport, Irmo, Midland Valley, North Augusta, South Aiken

Region 6: Darlington, Harstville, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South Florence, West Florence, Wilson

Region 7: Beaufort, Bluffton, Colleton County, Hilton Head Island, James Island, Lucy Beckham, May River

CLASS AAA

Region 1: Belton-Honea Path, Daniel, Pendleton, Seneca, West-Oak, Wren

Region 2: Berea, Blue Ridge, Carolina, Palmetto, Powdersville, Southside

Region 3: Broome, Chapman, Clinton, Emerald, Union County, Woodruff

Region 4: Chester, Fairfield-Central, Keenan, Lower Richland, Mid-Carolina

Region 5: Brookland-Cayce, Fox Creek, Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Strom Thurmond, Swansea

Region 6: Camden, Crestwood, Lake City, Lakewood, Manning, Marlboro County

Region 7: Aynor, Dillon, Georgetown, Loris, Waccamaw

Region 8: Academic Magnet, Battery Creek, Bishop England, Hanahan, North Charleston, Oceanside Collegiate

CLASS AA

Region 1: Abbeville, Christ Church, Crescent, Greenville Tech, Liberty, Ninety Six

Region 2: Blacksburg, Brashier MC, Chesnee, Greer MC, Landrum, Legion Collegiate, St. Joseph

Region 3: Andrew Jackson, Buford, Central, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Legion Collegiate, North Central, York Prep

Region 4: Batesburg-Leesville, Columbia, Eau Claire, Gray Collegiate, Newberry, Saluda

Region 5: Barnwell, Edisto, Pelion, Silver Bluff, Wade Hampton

Region 6: Burke, Lake Marion, Philip Simmons, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Timberland, Woodland

Region 7: Andrews, Kingstree, Latta, Lee Central, Marion, Mullins

CLASS A

Region 1: Calhoun Falls, Dixie, High Point Academy**, McCormick, SCSDB**, Southside Christian, Ware Shoals, Whitmire

Region 2: CA Johnson, Governor’s School**, Great Falls, Lamar (football only), Lewisville, McBee, Midlands Stem**, Riverwalk Academy**

Region 3: Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, North, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko

Region 4: CE Murray, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon, Hemingway, Scott’s Branch

Region 5: Coastal Leadership**, Green Sea-Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico, Johnsonville, Lake View, Lamar, Timmonsville

Region 6, Allendale-Fairfax, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, Bridges Prep**, Estill, Polaris Tech**, Royal Live Oak**

Region 7: Baptist Hill, Charleston Math & Science, Cross, Low Country Leadership**, Military Magnet, Palmetto Scholars**, St. John’s, Whale Branch

** denotes no football