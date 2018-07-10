The 2017 high school football season in the Lowcountry was dominated by quarterbacks who put up big numbers in leading their respective teams to prominence.
Players like Dakereon Joyner, Corey Fields and Leo Albano, among the most productive signal callers in the state, have since graduated. The 2018 group of quarterbacks have yet to receive the high acclaim of their predecessors. However, the top quarterbacks in the area will likely put up solid numbers this fall.
The only quarterback in the area to have made a verbal commitment is Summerville’s Johnathan Bennett, who pledged to Liberty University back in May. Bennett is arguably the top returning quarterback in the Lowcountry, accounting for more than 2,000 total yards as a dual-threat performer.
Berkeley senior Eric Tuttle also is attracting college interest and could end up as a Division I signee. The 6-2, 195-pounder threw for 2,318 yards and 25 touchdowns last season in one of the area’s top offenses. Tuttle is likely to put up even bigger numbers with the area’s top receiving corps, led by Division I prospects DJ Chisolm and Dervon Pesnell. The duo combined for 118 receptions last season.
“Having a year under his belt, Eric is a very confident player right now,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “We expect big things from him this season.”
Ashley Ridge junior Matt Duncan (6-2, 200) is a third-year varsity performer and is one of the better underclassmen quarterbacks in the state. The left-hander threw for more than 2,000 yards as a sophomore.
Elijah Bey, a transfer from C.E. Murray to Cane Bay, will adjust to a new offense but has shown good athleticism and throwing ability in the past. He tossed for more than 2,200 yards and 30 touchdowns at his former school.
West Ashley’s Kenyatta Jenkins will not produce eye-popping passing stats but the 5-9, 165-pounder is an improving passer. Jenkins, however, will use his speed and athleticism to produce on the ground. His experience as a returning starter is also valuable for head coach Bobby Marion.
“He’s our guy, our leader, no doubt about it,” Marion said.
Look for a preview of the area’s top five running backs next week.
Brown commits to Cougars
West Ashley pitcher Bryce Brown made a verbal commitment to College of Charleston over the weekend. The 6-4 right-hander, a rising junior, made the pledge via twitter, stating “I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my baseball career at the College of Charleston.”
New Oceanside coach
In another of several coaching changes at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, athletic director Chad Grier announced the hiring of Marci Lowrance as the softball coach for the coming year.
Lowrance is a former star player at Charleston Southern, setting several school records after transferring from Longwood University. She served as an assistant coach at Oceanside last spring. Her husband, Isaac, is a former CSU football player and a current assistant football coach at Ashley Ridge.
Lowcountry Preseason Top 10 teams
1. Berkeley
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Summerville
4. Cane Bay
5. Ashley Ridge
6. Wando
7. West Ashley
8. First Baptist
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Hanahan